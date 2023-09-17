Leftists trend 'Boycott Meet The Press' because they can't DEAL with opposing opinions (shocker)

Anytime this writer checks X and sees a #Boycott trending, he knows it's going to be a fun ride. Whether it's those on the Right boycotting an organization or company for pushing a radical agenda, or it's those on the Left boycotting for having the audacity to have an opposing opinion to their radical agenda, someone is going to be upset, and we at Twitchy are going to have a good amount of commentary for your reading enjoyment.

The day started out normal enough.

Meet the Press tweeted out their promotional tweet regarding their interview with Trump.

THIS SUNDAY: Kristen Welker sits down with former President Trump for an exclusive interview on Meet the Press.#IfItsSunday #MTP pic.twitter.com/BygBRMidgl — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 15, 2023

At that point, one could almost hear the leftist brains start to overload.

Anybody else planning to boycott this interview? I gagged when I heard a promo in which Welker addressed the traitor as “Mr. President.” Did NBC learn nothing from the CNN fiasco? @MeetThePress https://t.co/NqJ8RLaqIg — Cheryl T. 🖖🏼🌻🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@G8rgrrlCheryl) September 16, 2023

Because titles are LITERAL VIOLENCE!

Never.



This host will never be credible now. https://t.co/Qj4bo4qZKq — (((Barabbas)))🇺🇦 (@RealBarabbas) September 16, 2023

Interviewing high-profile people, whether on the same side or not, generally adds to one's credibility, not the other way around.

But you do you, Boo.

An interview with an insurrectionist planner and motivator is not worth watching. @MeetThePress has taken the wrong step for the sake of ratings. It’s a great disservice to American democracy. Tim Russert will cringe in his grave. https://t.co/lxCbTWJfuS — Probitas🌊🌊 (@awkbello2) September 16, 2023

Well, this writer is cringing at your tweet, so there is that.

Bad call. Already took you off the DVR. Never watching again. https://t.co/3uekManXjs — Jamie Jackson (@jamiejackson337) September 16, 2023

This isn't an airport; you don't have to announce your departure.

Of course, one would be hard-pressed to put a figure as polarizing as Trump in the spotlight without seeing support in the trends.

So we boycotted Bud Light and Target for pushing the transtesticle agenda and the left called us "intolerant" snowflakes.



Trump, the candidate who's LEADING THE POLLS, is getting airtime to discuss his campaign and they call to #BoycottMeetThePress.



🤣😂



Sounds legit. — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) September 17, 2023

The left is going full fascist over Trump appearing on Meet The Press



Incredible how fragile they are. Terrified of not being able to censor him.



Leftists have always been scared of different opinions.



#BoycottMeetThePress — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) September 16, 2023

We could not agree more. Also, despite many people trying, this writer has yet to see anyone succeed in censoring Trump. That does seem to be part of his appeal.

So, to recap ... Meet the Press has a newsworthy individual who is currently embroiled in what appears to be manufactured scandals for the premiere interview for the new host, and the takeaway is that they have sold their soul for ratings, or as this person put out on X before the interview even aired:

#BoycottMeetThePress Welker is so proud of herself but she's literally allowing TFG to lie nonstop. Do you people at @MSNBC want more violence?#BoycottMeetThePress I'm Never gonna watch TFG PR & it seems they're continuing their #GOPFascist guests who lie wo pushback!😠 https://t.co/23kSDCs7vw — SVTaylor💙☘️🥁🐝🇺🇲 (@sharonvt75) September 17, 2023

It's amazing to this author how many psychics are in the leftist camp. SMH

****

