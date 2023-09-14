Libs of TikTok highlights detransitioner lawsuit and X responds as only X can

NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO...
Tertullianus  |  2:30 PM on September 14, 2023
Libs of TikTok/Twitter

Another day, another reason to stop with the rush to 'affirm' every little misconception about someone's 'self'.  

From Libs of TikTok:

From the rest of the tweet:

Doctors allegedly told her parents she would commit suicide if she didn’t receive the surgery despite no evidence of being suicidal. “I was going through the darkest and most chaotic time in my life, and instead of being given the help I needed, these doctors affirmed that chaos into reality,” the patient said.

First off, can we just stop with the, 'If you don't do what I want, I'll kill myself,' mentality? This rush to manipulation does nobody any good, least of all those who are suffering from a very real mental illness. Don't get this writer wrong, he has no problem with what adults do to themselves. If a mature adult wants to remove healthy breasts so they can present as male, that's their business. What this author can't stand is the rush to 'affirm' children in their delusions.

As in this specific case, according to the story,

According to the filing, the teen “may have been swept up in a social contagion and/or unduly influenced by social media” and was “suffering from significant psychosocial comorbidities.” The lawsuit also suggests that the teen patient was vulnerable as their parents had gone through a divorce in 2015 when the teen was 13 years old, which caused the teen to begin questioning their identity. The following year was a struggle at school, and the teen began seeing a therapist and a psychiatrist. The teen was diagnosed with depression and generalized anxiety disorder and was placed on antipsychotic medication, but “continued to spiral downward,” the document states.

Of course X, née Twitter, has THOUGHTS.

Rob Schneider chimed in

It is outcomes like this that show this author that 'affirming care' is, in fact, not care at all, but rather abuse. As long as there are children to protect, Twitchy will be here to protect them (and point and laugh at the leftist groomers pushing this nonsense).

***

