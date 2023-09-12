HOGGing the spotlight: David Hogg whines about getting kicked out of North Carolina Legislature

It must be a day that ends in Y, because everyone's favorite Harvard grad is once again acting like the world owes him its attention and time.

Students from march For Our Lives Chapel Hill just got kicked out by the Republican state legislature for demanding action on gun violence. pic.twitter.com/u8CPacPXIk — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 12, 2023

That would be terrible if that's, in fact, what happened. Alas, THEIR OWN VIDEO tells a different story.

BREAKING:

Following the shooting at their school Students from the UNC Chapel Hill chapter of March For Our Lives just got kicked out of their state legislature for demanding an end to gun violence. Shouting “VOTE THEM OUT” pic.twitter.com/SVnLpuKkm5 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 12, 2023

As one can see, the activists were kicked out for being disrespectful and disruptive. Victor Shi, young simp for Biden had opinions.

Holy cow. UNC-Chapel Hill students are in the state legislature right now chanting, “VOTE THEM OUT.” Republicans then mock these students, instead of listening to them. They are messing with the wrong generation. Gen Z will make these Republicans find out.pic.twitter.com/jddEd6wigz — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 12, 2023

Somehow, taking over legislative space is only bad when the OTHER side does it. This author wonders what's (D)ifferent.

Sounds like they are interfering with the legislative process Victor, oh wait just like the teacher’s union in Wisconsin, it’s okay when your side does it. — Peter Pilot🚁 (@guardpilot) September 12, 2023

Twitter had no end of fun with their responses to the youth HOGGing the spotlight (Yes, this author knows he used that line in the headline, but he enjoyed it so much that it bears repeating):

Putting your eggs in the basket of the tide pod eating generation, great idea — Chad Jones (@ChadRJones12) September 12, 2023

You think we are worried about a generation that throws a childish tantrum about everything?! 😂😂 — truthorbust (@htillettjr) September 12, 2023

So, we have one question for all the entitled children currently throwing a tantrum in North Carolina. What gun law would have prevented a graduate student from shooting his teacher on campus that doesn't already exist on the books? It's almost like the criminals don't follow the law in the first place. A good follow-up question would be, 'How does disarming law-abiding citizens stop criminals from doing crimes?'

Don't get us wrong, this author, at least, is glad to see the youth getting involved in politics. He just wishes that they would inform themselves FIRST. Of course, if they're keen to make fools of themselves, we're keen to point and laugh.

Hopefully they learned that the heckler's veto (a notorious fascist tactic) is not going to work when there are armed people responsible for enforcing the decorum of a legislative body. They've been planning this for a while, maybe next time, with the same advance notice, they can arrange to meet their legislators and express their opinion one-on-one.

Although, this author is uncertain whether they bothered to look at the situation before they flew off the handle.

It was a targeted attack. Laws will not stop targeted attacks.



Targeted attacks are already against the law.



Find better reasons to protest. You look and sound like fools. — Alex (@the_heckman) September 12, 2023

You're spot on, Alex, spot on.