Notorious Lefty grifter completely misses the mark again with clueless GOTCHA rant about the Right

Everyone’s favorite grifter for the Democratic Party, @JoJoFromJerz, once again showed her entire backside while trying to ‘get’ the Republicans. Unfortunately, her inability to grasp the ACTUAL points that Republicans are suggesting (not mandating, not that it matters to desperate-for-attention Jo) has her coming across as your run-of-the-mill, room-temperature IQ, progressive American.

Republicans: The Left wants to impose mask mandates because they want to control your life.



Also Republicans: The government has the right to decide what gender you are, who you can love or marry, which books you can read and what you can or cannot do with your own bodies. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 8, 2023

Of course, everyday Americans and Republicans were having none of it.

JoJo 🤦🏼‍♂️ None of the mainstream republican politicians are pushing against gay marriage. Porn doesn’t belong in elementary school. Government doesn’t “decide gender”, chromosomes do 🧬



You’re attempts to divide and smear are just boring at this point 🥱 — Adam Turner (@AdamTrnr) September 8, 2023

Imagine that! Someone speaking about science … what is this world coming to?

Perhaps common sense is starting to creep into everyday discourse.

Make it make sense. https://t.co/ff5EGMBOj8 — Angie Glazebrook (@GlazebrookAngie) September 8, 2023

This writer wishes he could, Angie, but alas, he gave up on making sense of Jo a couple of years ago.

Of course, since we have become more and more like the DIVIDED States of America, there were plenty of cheerleaders, with just the sort of posts and replies we’ve come to expect from Leftists on X, née Twitter.

It must be hard to be a Republican. They are constantly told to believe things that contradict with other things. — NebraskaBlues (@sun_dawg1) September 8, 2023

As opposed to Leftists, who seem naturally inclined to believe ‘things’ that contradict other ‘things’ (Like believing that biology isn’t true, for example).

Or there’s always the mindless, ‘So True!’ and variations on a theme from the Peanut Gallery.

Finally, there’s just the, ‘Using this to attack the perceived enemy’ crowd:

Can we all just agree that some engagement accounts are just not contributing to a sane and rational discussion of actual issues plaguing this country? Don’t get this writer wrong, they are certainly fun to laugh at, but it does seem to destroy brain cells as you do so.

