*POPCORN* Victor Shi's Biden FANBOYING goes a little too far for even some...
NEW: Florida has its first LGBTQ+ sanctuary city
Former Minister of Truth continually attacked by the Right makes TIME's top 100...
This is SHOCKING ... NOT! Jen Psaki gets moved to prime time on...
Dallas News: Former White House physician handcuffed, claims to be an ER doctor
White House signals Florida and Hawaii can kick rocks unless Congress approves MORE...
Here's a photo of the 'torture device' Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed against...
The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it...
WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities...
Doctor recommends masking up if you're getting married or attending a wedding
California Assembly announces nation's first Transgender History Month
John Hayward has a great thread about xenophobic Mayor Eric Adams
TikTok kid Harry Sisson thanks the vaccine for Dr. Jill Biden testing negative...
Trump advisor convicted of contempt for refusing to appear in front of kangaroo...

Notorious Lefty grifter completely misses the mark again with clueless GOTCHA rant about the Right

Tertullianus  |  9:05 AM on September 08, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Everyone’s favorite grifter for the Democratic Party, @JoJoFromJerz, once again showed her entire backside while trying to ‘get’ the Republicans. Unfortunately, her inability to grasp the ACTUAL points that Republicans are suggesting (not mandating, not that it matters to desperate-for-attention Jo) has her coming across as your run-of-the-mill, room-temperature IQ, progressive American.

Of course, everyday Americans and Republicans were having none of it.

Imagine that! Someone speaking about science … what is this world coming to? 

Perhaps common sense is starting to creep into everyday discourse.

This writer wishes he could, Angie, but alas, he gave up on making sense of Jo a couple of years ago.

Of course, since we have become more and more like the DIVIDED States of America, there were plenty of cheerleaders, with just the sort of posts and replies we’ve come to expect from Leftists on X, née Twitter.

As opposed to Leftists, who seem naturally inclined to believe ‘things’ that contradict other ‘things’ (Like believing that biology isn’t true, for example).

Recommended

Lefties DRAG Victor Shi after he shames MSNBC for giving Black 3rd-party candidate airtime OVER Biden
Sam J.

Or there’s always the mindless, ‘So True!’ and variations on a theme from the Peanut Gallery.

Finally, there’s just the, ‘Using this to attack the perceived enemy’ crowd:

Can we all just agree that some engagement accounts are just not contributing to a sane and rational discussion of actual issues plaguing this country? Don’t get this writer wrong, they are certainly fun to laugh at, but it does seem to destroy brain cells as you do so.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: LEFT MASK RIGHT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefties DRAG Victor Shi after he shames MSNBC for giving Black 3rd-party candidate airtime OVER Biden
Sam J.
The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it ONLY brings him 'Misery'
Laura W.
Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police
Aaron Walker
Dallas News: Former White House physician handcuffed, claims to be an ER doctor
Brett T.
White House signals Florida and Hawaii can kick rocks unless Congress approves MORE aid for Ukraine
justmindy
WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities is trap them in RED Texas
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Lefties DRAG Victor Shi after he shames MSNBC for giving Black 3rd-party candidate airtime OVER Biden Sam J.