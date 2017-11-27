Timing is everything, huh? This afternoon, Democratic Congressman Al Green issued a “joint press statement” with Lucinda Daniels, with whom he had a “romantic encounter” in 2007:

A new, out-of-nowhere statement from @RepAlGreen.

Spox: "The attached statement is in reference to a circumstance that occurred in 2008. This circumstance did not involve the Cong. Office, nor the Office of Employment Counsel & did not involve the use of any taxpayer money." pic.twitter.com/EkK9XrwXDL — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) November 27, 2017

Hmmm.

I absolutely love the use of the word “consenting” in this statement. Probably Makes it a much more interesting story… — John D S (@USC2ndAmendment) November 27, 2017

uh — this is weird https://t.co/14QNe5PwCB — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 27, 2017

It sure is. What are we supposed to make of this?

In 2008, Daniels accused Green, with whom she had a "romantic encounter" the year before, of workplace discrimination, then suddenly withdrew the complaint https://t.co/s1lsiDQOn3 https://t.co/o9RmbtOFdR — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 27, 2017

From the Houston Chronicle on December 1, 2008:

U.S. Rep. Al Green has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed in September asking a federal judge to find that he never discriminated against an ex-employee. Green’s attorney, Ben Hall, asked last week that the case be dismissed because Lucinda Daniels, without payment or promise of money, signed a written agreement dismissing and releasing all claims against Green. Lawyers for the two sides released the following joint statement Monday: “Congressman Alexander Green and Lucinda Daniels have both resolved and settled their respective disputes without payment, promise or receipt of any money. They regret any circumstances that created this dispute. They do not wish to pursue any litigation against each other. And, they wish each other well.”

So, um, if this was settled in 2008, why release a new statement?

Interesting strategy? — Al D. (@alfodeg) November 27, 2017

The check must have just cleared. https://t.co/h95cj4OWBX — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) November 27, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.