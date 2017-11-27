Over the past several weeks, we’ve heard some pretty appalling defenses of Roy Moore’s alleged sexual predation of young teenage women … and this one from Breitbart senior editor at large Joel Pollak ranks right up there:

Breitbart senior editor defends Judge Roy Moore citing Ringo Starr's hit cover of the song "You're Sixteen You're Beautiful (And You're Mine)" https://t.co/4ygE8qiA1j — Josiah Daniel Ryan (@JosiahRyan) November 27, 2017

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

O. M. G. — Margaret Larson (@_MargaretLarson) November 27, 2017

OMFG 🤦🏼‍♀️ — trish (@teeschwaba) November 27, 2017

WTF is going on with these people? — Rob Thomas (@RT177) November 27, 2017

WTF is even going on anymore. 🤦‍♂️ — Derek (@JukeboxHero717) November 27, 2017

the jerry lee lewis defense — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 27, 2017

The original version of the song was in the movie “American Graffiti.” The lyric is about high school kids. — Christopher Knight (@KnightLAT) November 27, 2017

Wasn’t she 14? 🤔 — td (@truthdogg) November 27, 2017

OMG. What a jackass trying to justify predatory behavior based on a song. — ¿Quién sabe? (@Ya__Pues) November 27, 2017

“You want to take away Ringo Starr’s achievement?” is the weakest attempt at a pivot I’ve heard in ages. — Leigh Marble (@LeighMarble) November 27, 2017

Dear God what has possessed these people's minds and souls?! — Sheryl Reeder (@SherylReeder) November 27, 2017

These people are fucking sick. My goodness. — RESIST (@pjlove10) November 27, 2017

I just barfed 🤢 — Nadia (@Nadiavstheworld) November 27, 2017

Our thoughts exactly.