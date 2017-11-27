Over the past several weeks, we’ve heard some pretty appalling defenses of Roy Moore’s alleged sexual predation of young teenage women … and this one from Breitbart senior editor at large Joel Pollak ranks right up there:

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

Our thoughts exactly.

