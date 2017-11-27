Over the past several weeks, we’ve heard some pretty appalling defenses of Roy Moore’s alleged sexual predation of young teenage women … and this one from Breitbart senior editor at large Joel Pollak ranks right up there:
Breitbart senior editor defends Judge Roy Moore citing Ringo Starr's hit cover of the song "You're Sixteen You're Beautiful (And You're Mine)" https://t.co/4ygE8qiA1j
— Josiah Daniel Ryan (@JosiahRyan) November 27, 2017
That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.
O. M. G.
OMFG 🤦🏼♀️
WTF is going on with these people?
WTF is even going on anymore. 🤦♂️
the jerry lee lewis defense
— Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 27, 2017
The original version of the song was in the movie “American Graffiti.” The lyric is about high school kids.
— Christopher Knight (@KnightLAT) November 27, 2017
Wasn’t she 14? 🤔
— td (@truthdogg) November 27, 2017
OMG. What a jackass trying to justify predatory behavior based on a song.
“You want to take away Ringo Starr’s achievement?” is the weakest attempt at a pivot I’ve heard in ages.
— Leigh Marble (@LeighMarble) November 27, 2017
Dear God what has possessed these people's minds and souls?!
These people are fucking sick. My goodness.
I just barfed 🤢
Our thoughts exactly.
This screenshot is all of us.
All of us. pic.twitter.com/lDjFFum1AQ
