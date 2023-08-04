Straightforward from here: Kari Lake knows how GOP can take care of business without impeaching Biden

Failed GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is a very special person. That's not a compliment, by the way. Yes, she has some good qualities, like being assertive, being vocal, and being able to pull off short hair. Unfortunately, she's chosen to use those qualities to make a name for herself as a conspiracy-theory-peddling, election-denying, Trump-boot-licking grifter.

Kari Lake and Trump are trans-winners. https://t.co/8msZgN8EoO — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 4, 2023

She was always a little ... eccentric. But ever since she lost to a candidate as awful as Katie Hobbs in last fall's election, she's gone full-on off the deep end and then some. The secondhand embarrassment is real.

And it's getting infinitely worse:

Kari Lake says instead of impeaching Joe Biden, House Republicans should just decertify the 2020 election and reinstate Trump to the presidency now



Besides Trump, @KariLake is probably the fiercest fighter we have

pic.twitter.com/loqkVFs5Df — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 4, 2023

DC_Draino's been drinking Draino if he actually believes that Kari Lake is a "fierce fighter" for the republic and not a colossal buffoon and sore loser who has no respect for our electoral process when it doesn't result in her preferred outcome. She's the far-right's Stacey Abrams. And she deserves nothing but derision and mockery for what she's made of herself for the sake of the grift.

♫ Lunatic fringe



We all know you're out there ♫ https://t.co/S4xRZmMOhG — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 4, 2023

Dun-dun-DUN, dun-dun-DUN ...

Kari Lake sounds like an ldiot in that clip. I used to like her but when you say nonsensical things like Congress can decertify previous election you are an ldiot. This on par with people that argue Kamala Harris has the power to decertify an election if Biden loses in 2024 😂🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/eVqiGo1Wdq — David Montecelo (@DavidMontecelo) August 4, 2023

Well, if Trump is the GOP nominee, Biden doesn't have to worry about losing. As long as he has a pulse, he can beat Trump handily. Especially if Kari Lake has her way:

If I were Biden and Trump gets the Republican nomination, I'd agree to this like the day for Election Day 2024.



"Oh, you're right, you're the one is really President, Trump -- oh, but now you can't run again since you served two terms! I guess I win automatically!" https://t.co/lN65qJHPel — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 4, 2023

Either she didn't think through what she said, or she's counting on no one else to.

Progressives are laughing all the way to the ballot box https://t.co/IqRLZfDRR6 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 4, 2023

And who could blame them?

It's occasionally worth pointing out, as a blunt truth, that Kari Lake is repulsively insane. https://t.co/O8zJAO6I6C — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 4, 2023

Emphasis on the "repulsively" part. And also on the "insane" part.

What is she fighting against here? Reality? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 4, 2023

Yes. And what makes it even more repugnant is that she's not even the one doing the fighting; she's recruiting foot soldiers to fight a battle that they're doomed to lose, and lose by record margins.

Reminder: They want to start a war they have no intention of actually fighting in. https://t.co/tHPToI7QBh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 4, 2023

Idiocy at this level isn’t “fierce”; it’s a con job for the most gullible marks. https://t.co/O4wSbpCobD — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) August 4, 2023

"Fiercest fighter" against sanity, maybe.



Not enough votes to impeach Biden. But somehow Congress is going to vote to pretend the constitution allows them to "decertify" the election 3 years later?



Stop listening to these bullshit "celebrity" conservatives.



Loon https://t.co/GKIZRgg1RA — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 4, 2023

A faction of the Conservative movement has become Con Inc, and it's disgusting. The progressives are laughing all the way to election. https://t.co/qyqbAzp78s — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) August 4, 2023

Kari Lake is toxic, and she is hellbent on poisoning the well of Republican politics before she makes her exit.

these people are just complete cancer to republican politics https://t.co/36eQpyR1xX — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 4, 2023

Cut out the cancer before it spreads any further, and then pray for permanent remission.

***

***

