'So full of s**t': Joe Rogan tears Joe Biden and his degenerate son...
Kamala Harris was asked about the Biden admin's lousy approval and her answer...
'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look...
It's painfully clear what WaPo's doing with their framing of debate between Ron...
OOF! NBC's Sr. WH Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell DRAGGED for big SCOOP on Trump's...
Ex spox for admin trying to jail a political opponent says Republicans are...
Look on Mongolian Prime Minister's face as he listens to Kamala Harris ramble...
Chutzpah alert! Nancy Pelosi says TRUMP didn't have respect for the office of...
Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in...
'Beyond concerning' records point to Biden admin giving CCP a heads-up just before...
Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread...
Riley Gaines says professor who wants children exposed to adult genitalia is 'deranged'
WaPo's Philip Bump says Devon Archer said the opposite of what Republicans claimed
College Board says Florida has banned AP Psychology because of gender identity content

Straightforward from here: Kari Lake knows how GOP can take care of business without impeaching Biden

Sarah D  |  12:25 PM on August 04, 2023
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Failed GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is a very special person. That's not a compliment, by the way. Yes, she has some good qualities, like being assertive, being vocal, and being able to pull off short hair. Unfortunately, she's chosen to use those qualities to make a name for herself as a conspiracy-theory-peddling, election-denying, Trump-boot-licking grifter. 

She was always a little ... eccentric. But ever since she lost to a candidate as awful as Katie Hobbs in last fall's election, she's gone full-on off the deep end and then some. The secondhand embarrassment is real.

And it's getting infinitely worse:

DC_Draino's been drinking Draino if he actually believes that Kari Lake is a "fierce fighter" for the republic and not a colossal buffoon and sore loser who has no respect for our electoral process when it doesn't result in her preferred outcome. She's the far-right's Stacey Abrams. And she deserves nothing but derision and mockery for what she's made of herself for the sake of the grift.

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.

Dun-dun-DUN, dun-dun-DUN ...

Well, if Trump is the GOP nominee, Biden doesn't have to worry about losing. As long as he has a pulse, he can beat Trump handily. Especially if Kari Lake has her way:

Either she didn't think through what she said, or she's counting on no one else to.

And who could blame them?

Emphasis on the "repulsively" part. And also on the "insane" part.

Yes. And what makes it even more repugnant is that she's not even the one doing the fighting; she's recruiting foot soldiers to fight a battle that they're doomed to lose, and lose by record margins.

Kari Lake is toxic, and she is hellbent on poisoning the well of Republican politics before she makes her exit.

Cut out the cancer before it spreads any further, and then pray for permanent remission.

***

Related:

Kari Lake helps spread awareness about Ron DeSantis being 'endorsed' by George Soros

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN 2020 ELECTION KARI LAKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.
'So full of s**t': Joe Rogan tears Joe Biden and his degenerate son Hunter a NEW ONE and DAMN (watch)
Sam J.
'White Lizzo' is trending sooo you know we HAD to take a look and OMG-HA HA HA HA
Sam J.
Julie Kelly BUSTS Michael Fanone for the FRAUD he really is in thread including body cam footage (watch)
Sam J.
OOF! NBC's Sr. WH Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell DRAGGED for big SCOOP on Trump's plane
Sam J.
It's painfully clear what WaPo's doing with their framing of debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé Sam J.