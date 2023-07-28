Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when you ignore all the evidence against him

Jonesin' for some scorching-hot liberal takes on this fine Friday? Well, we've got the hookup.

It's a pretty tight race when it comes to insane liberal feats of intellectual gymastics performed in service of defending the Biden Crime Family from charges of corruption. But we've gotta say that author and Atlantic and Fast Company contributing writer James Surowiecki is making one of the most valiant efforts out there to rocket to the top spot on the podium.

You may remember James as the guy who a few months ago referred to the Biden family as an "imaginary entity" constructed by Republicans in order to push a narrative about Joe Biden being corrupt.

There's no evidence that Joe Biden himself had anything to do with any of these deals Republicans are talking about. So they've constructed this imaginary entity - "the Biden family" - to suggest he's guilty by association. https://t.co/1tlaw2yRrP — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 10, 2023

Fast-forward to today, and he's making the same argument, only this time, he's managed to make it sound even more ridiculous — and make himself sound like even more of a shameless hack:

Elected officials have an obligation to avoid conflicts of interest. President Obama gave VP Biden the Ukraine portfolio. Biden approved the Maidan coup in Feb 2014. 3 months later, his son was added to the Burisma board. The Bidens didn’t avoid the conflict, they ran toward it. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 27, 2023

"The Bidens" did not do anything - Hunter Biden, who was an adult, saw a chance to make money and took it, almost certainly over his father's objections. Hunter shouldn't have done it. But it had no impact on US policy, and it's on him, not his dad. https://t.co/x1mfctkWNZ — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 27, 2023

Jimothy. Please.

Almost certainly over his father's objections? There is zero evidence that Joe objected. There are numerous witnesses -- from whistleblowers to Hunter's partners -- who contend he participated. https://t.co/hscZi3j0On — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 28, 2023

There are numerous witnesses who contend he participated in Hunter deciding to join Burisma's board? Who? — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 28, 2023

How many names do you need, James? How many emails and text messages and whistleblowers' testimonies do you need?

Something tells us that we could literally show James a thoroughly-vetted-by-forensic-video-experts video of Joe Biden not only giving Hunter his blessing to engage in pay-for-play schemes and extortion but looking right at the camera and saying that he's fully engaged in the scheme, and James would still demand evidence that Joe Biden is corrupt in any way.

Meanwhile, we have seen absolutely no evidence whatsoever that Hunter went ahead with bribery and extortion "almost certainly over his father's objections."

"almost certainly over his father's objections" - do you feel any shame when you say something like this? Are you capable of feeling shame? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 28, 2023

He does not. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 28, 2023

Sad!

Wait, I thought Joe didn’t discuss Hunter’s business dealings. Did he not know anything or was he discouraging his son to do these things? — Eric Moyski (@gwmoyski95) July 28, 2023

You think he somehow didn't notice when his son joined Burisma's board? — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 28, 2023

Dig harder, James. One of these days you'll hit China. And then maybe you'll be able to talk to one of the CCP-affiliated businessman Hunter used his dad to get money from.

The bank records show that “The Bidens”, 10 in fact, all received foreign money payments into their bank accounts. So yes, “The Bidens” are all involved — Denvertigrz (@denvertigrz) July 27, 2023

No - Joe Biden, who is one of the two Bidens in that tweet, received nothing. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 27, 2023

Amazing. This is some grade-A corncobbing, folks.

hes not owned! hes not owned!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!