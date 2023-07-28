Bulwark's Tim Miller's weird obsession with making Christian bakers uncomfortable continue...
Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when you ignore all the evidence against him

Sarah D  |  1:29 PM on July 28, 2023
@dril

Jonesin' for some scorching-hot liberal takes on this fine Friday? Well, we've got the hookup.

It's a pretty tight race when it comes to insane liberal feats of intellectual gymastics performed in service of defending the Biden Crime Family from charges of corruption. But we've gotta say that author and Atlantic and Fast Company contributing writer James Surowiecki is making one of the most valiant efforts out there to rocket to the top spot on the podium.

You may remember James as the guy who a few months ago referred to the Biden family as an "imaginary entity" constructed by Republicans in order to push a narrative about Joe Biden being corrupt.

Fast-forward to today, and he's making the same argument, only this time, he's managed to make it sound even more ridiculous — and make himself sound like even more of a shameless hack:

Jimothy. Please.

How many names do you need, James? How many emails and text messages and whistleblowers' testimonies do you need?

Something tells us that we could literally show James a thoroughly-vetted-by-forensic-video-experts video of Joe Biden not only giving Hunter his blessing to engage in pay-for-play schemes and extortion but looking right at the camera and saying that he's fully engaged in the scheme, and James would still demand evidence that Joe Biden is corrupt in any way.

Meanwhile, we have seen absolutely no evidence whatsoever that Hunter went ahead with bribery and extortion "almost certainly over his father's objections."

Sad!

Dig harder, James. One of these days you'll hit China. And then maybe you'll be able to talk to one of the CCP-affiliated businessman Hunter used his dad to get money from.

Amazing. This is some grade-A corncobbing, folks.

hes not owned! hes not owned!

***

