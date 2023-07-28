Miranda Devine notes who has & hasn't been deemed worthy of Secret Service...
Kurt Schlichter condemns Scott's response to Florida curriculum query ... 'not on my...
Bulwark's Tim Miller's weird obsession with making Christian bakers uncomfortable continue...
VP Kamala Harris does a great job explaining why 'Bidenomics' sucks
Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when...
'Off to Delaware!' KJP stammers when press corps asks her to bring Biden...
Mother Jones is triggered by Christopher Rufo being allowed to express his opinions...
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
Major Eyeroll! Nicolle Wallace takes an eight minute segment to laud 'BIDENOMICS'
Media spotted recycling Covid-era fear-mongering stories to spark heatwave panic
Emails reveal how Biden admin exerted pressure on Facebook to suppress certain COVID-relat...
Biden's debate assurance in 2020 is 'not what Hunter told a federal judge'...
Tim Scott calls out Fla. history curriculum, reiterates that 'there's no silver lining...
David Axelrod says no serious presidential candidate would consider RFK Jr. for a...

Ilhan Omar bases racist claim that US 'should be more fearful of [...] white men' on a bald-faced lie

Sarah D  |  2:53 PM on July 28, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It's pretty well known at this point that Democratic socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar is a raging antisemite. Even Democrats know it, though it hasn't really stopped most of them from defending her honor and character.

And those of us who abhor antisemitism need to continue to hold her accountable for her hatred of Jews. But it's important not to sleep on the fact that she's also hella racist.

Check out what she said on Al Jazeera, and try to tell us that this isn't vile racist garbage from a vile racist garbage person:

A white politician who said that about blacks would deserve to get run out on a rail, because that would be insanely racist. He or she would hopefully be condemned by people from across the political spectrum.

But this wasn't a white politician saying that Americans should be most fearful of black men. This was a black, progressive politician, and based on what we've seen from her Democratic and progressive House colleagues in response to her flaming bigotry, we have no reason whatsoever to expect that they will call her out for this.

Well, we have to assume that her husband is one of those self-loathing white people. Because you'd have to hate yourself to be willing to put up with a spouse that denigrates your race and sex.

Recommended

Miranda Devine notes who has & hasn't been deemed worthy of Secret Service protection
Doug P.

It never died. It's just that racist bigots like Ilhan Omar are perfectly comfortable saying the once-quiet part out loud.

And what makes her racism and bigotry extra vile is that she's relying on demonstrably false statistics to sell people on it: 

She's not an honest or good person.

Her argument that white men pose the greatest mortal threat to Americans is predicated on a lie.

Omar knows exactly what she's doing. And so do we.

If anyone poses a threat to Americans right now, it's unapologetic bigots like Ilhan Omar. And the far Left is teeming with them.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miranda Devine notes who has & hasn't been deemed worthy of Secret Service protection
Doug P.
Devoted lib shows how easy it is to defend Joe Biden's honor when you ignore all the evidence against him
Sarah D
Kurt Schlichter condemns Scott's response to Florida curriculum query ... 'not on my BINGO Card'
justmindy
VP Kamala Harris does a great job explaining why 'Bidenomics' sucks
Doug P.
'Off to Delaware!' KJP stammers when press corps asks her to bring Biden out
Doug P.
Bulwark's Tim Miller's weird obsession with making Christian bakers uncomfortable continues apace
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Miranda Devine notes who has & hasn't been deemed worthy of Secret Service protection Doug P.