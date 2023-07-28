Ilhan Omar bases racist claim that US 'should be more fearful of [...] white men' on a bald-faced lie

It's pretty well known at this point that Democratic socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar is a raging antisemite. Even Democrats know it, though it hasn't really stopped most of them from defending her honor and character.

And those of us who abhor antisemitism need to continue to hold her accountable for her hatred of Jews. But it's important not to sleep on the fact that she's also hella racist.

Check out what she said on Al Jazeera, and try to tell us that this isn't vile racist garbage from a vile racist garbage person:

What would happen if a white politician said this about blacks? pic.twitter.com/HV0zYe5ISo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 27, 2023

A white politician who said that about blacks would deserve to get run out on a rail, because that would be insanely racist. He or she would hopefully be condemned by people from across the political spectrum.

But this wasn't a white politician saying that Americans should be most fearful of black men. This was a black, progressive politician, and based on what we've seen from her Democratic and progressive House colleagues in response to her flaming bigotry, we have no reason whatsoever to expect that they will call her out for this.

Ilhan Omar: “Our country should be fearful of white men.”



Also Ilhan Omar: Is married to one https://t.co/spPcMuDMil pic.twitter.com/SknVaYFRHU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 28, 2023

Well, we have to assume that her husband is one of those self-loathing white people. Because you'd have to hate yourself to be willing to put up with a spouse that denigrates your race and sex.

Racism and bigotry alive and well on the far left! — ScissorVixens (@ScissorVixens) July 27, 2023

It never died. It's just that racist bigots like Ilhan Omar are perfectly comfortable saying the once-quiet part out loud.

And what makes her racism and bigotry extra vile is that she's relying on demonstrably false statistics to sell people on it:

Just to point out she's wrong, FBI homicide numbers, 2016-2021 pic.twitter.com/TYYLVYJUbE — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) July 27, 2023

She's not an honest or good person.

Ilhan Omar is racist and 🚨 WRONG 🚨



In 2018, 44% of all murders (2,925/6,570) were committed by black people, despite being only 12% of the population.



50% (3,315/6,570) were committed by white people — 75% of the population.

pic.twitter.com/M1UkBaYCVh — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 28, 2023

Her argument that white men pose the greatest mortal threat to Americans is predicated on a lie.

I mean I agree with you, but that Math in total % would make what she said accurate lol — B.R.B (@ballardb225) July 28, 2023

If she *just* said more murders are committed by whites, then sure. Bad, but sure. But she is also pushing the idea that you should be more fearful of white people because of that — in which case risk analysis comes in and therefore proportionality. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 28, 2023

Omar knows exactly what she's doing. And so do we.

88% of black homicide victims were murdered by black people.



Ilhan Omar doesn’t want to talk about that, of course, because it might get in the way of her race-baiting propaganda. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 28, 2023

If anyone poses a threat to Americans right now, it's unapologetic bigots like Ilhan Omar. And the far Left is teeming with them.

***