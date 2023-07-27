GOP Rep. Burchette's not buying CNN anchor Sara Sidner's claim that she doesn't have a political 'base'

Ex CIA chief/SecDef defends signing the Hunter Biden laptop 'Russian disinfo' letter
Sarah D  |  1:53 PM on July 27, 2023
meme

In September of 2022, CNN's Sara Sidner broke from many liberal journalists by acknowledging that there were valid and important questions to be asked about Hunter Biden.

A very genuine "How Refreshing" moment. For her troubles, she received quite a bit of pushback from liberals for that. 

And maybe that experience soured her on going against liberal narratives in the future. Or maybe she's just had a change of heart on Hunter Biden. Either way, she recently made it pretty clear that she's content to toe the liberal Democratic line on Hunter Biden. And if you confront her on that, she'll deny, deny, deny. Watch this exchange between Sidner and Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett:

Oh man ...

Sarah D

Yeah you do.

Verrrrry nice.

Burchett didn't have to get nasty or raise his voice. All he had to do was bless Sara's little heart.

Sara's shamelessly political little heart.

Why can't she just admit that she has a base? Come clean and shake off the burden of having to pretend you're something you're not.

It's effectively saying to people, "Please don't take me seriously." Well, message received, Sara.

Although, to be fair, Sara Sidner's in very good (read: bad) company with regards to this. Our media are rife with rank partisanship and either don't think or don't care that we can see it. Instead of insisting that their critics are the ones with the problems, they need to start looking inward and reflecting on who and what they've become in earnest.

Believing in decency again is a pretty tall order, but a little less lying and a little more honesty from our media certainly couldn't hurt.

***

