GOP Rep. Burchette's not buying CNN anchor Sara Sidner's claim that she doesn't have a political 'base'

In September of 2022, CNN's Sara Sidner broke from many liberal journalists by acknowledging that there were valid and important questions to be asked about Hunter Biden.

There are serious questions that should be asked about Hunter Biden. H’s not an elected official but legitimate questions should be asked and answered about his former business dealings and how it was handled by the FBI.

This should’nt be a partisan issue.https://t.co/C37oe1v1Rg — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

A very genuine "How Refreshing" moment. For her troubles, she received quite a bit of pushback from liberals for that.

And maybe that experience soured her on going against liberal narratives in the future. Or maybe she's just had a change of heart on Hunter Biden. Either way, she recently made it pretty clear that she's content to toe the liberal Democratic line on Hunter Biden. And if you confront her on that, she'll deny, deny, deny. Watch this exchange between Sidner and Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett:

CNN's Sara Sidner and Rep. Tim Burchett got into it on the media and the FD-1023, "I don't have a base. I'm a journalist. I don't have a base, Democrat or Republican...You don't know my politics, sir. You really don't know my politics" Burchett: "Nobody believes that, ma'am" pic.twitter.com/fizk3d1RSB — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) July 27, 2023

Oh man ...

Hahaha! Love to see it! — Hec (@hlrjr2) July 27, 2023

Yeah you do.

Verrrrry nice.

Burchett didn't have to get nasty or raise his voice. All he had to do was bless Sara's little heart.

Sara's shamelessly political little heart.

Just a journalist without a base. See. https://t.co/Bkv9Bqg9ld — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2023

Why can't she just admit that she has a base? Come clean and shake off the burden of having to pretend you're something you're not.

“I’m a Journalist!”

Also see, “I’m just a lil’ ‘ol country lawyer”

😂 — SLC (@slcrivers) July 27, 2023

Saying "I'm a journalist." Doesn't have the gravitas it had many moons ago. — Matthew Willbanks (@MVWillbanks57) July 27, 2023

It's effectively saying to people, "Please don't take me seriously." Well, message received, Sara.

Although, to be fair, Sara Sidner's in very good (read: bad) company with regards to this. Our media are rife with rank partisanship and either don't think or don't care that we can see it. Instead of insisting that their critics are the ones with the problems, they need to start looking inward and reflecting on who and what they've become in earnest.

This is exactly how the guests on these networks need to speak. I do not care if it is CNN or FOX. Both are full of political shills, pushing their own narrative. — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) July 27, 2023

We need so much more of this. The masquerade of objectivity is what keeps people at each others throats. Let’s inject a little actual honesty into the cancer that is 24 hour news. Maybe then people will start believing in decency again. — Andy (@StarsBarsPBRs) July 27, 2023

Believing in decency again is a pretty tall order, but a little less lying and a little more honesty from our media certainly couldn't hurt.

