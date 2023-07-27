Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp if he ran for POTUS

CNN reports hottest world in 120,000 years but accompanying photo isn't convincing
Sarah D  |  3:20 PM on July 27, 2023
Sarah D.

Yesterday, "The View" cohost Alyssa Farah took to Twitter to express her reservations about the possibility of President Joe Biden being impeached. What kind of precedent would that set? Wouldn't it lower the bar for impeachment of future presidents?

It was a silly take from a silly person, and she knew it, too, which is why she took the liberty of limiting replies to her tweet. 

She followed that tweet up with this one:

As if Alyssa Farah Griffin would actually want anyone other than Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee. She knows that Trump wouldn't be a "winner," and that's exactly why she needs to see him get the nomination.

Anyway, speaking of nominating winners, today, Alyssa offered yet another one of her trademark pieces of unsolicited advice for people who know better than to take her advice seriously:

Oh, that's a hot take, all right. Not because there's anything wrong with Brian Kemp — his record as Georgia Governor speaks for itself and speaks quite highly of him — but because of the idea that Alyssa Farah Griffin would actually support someone like Brian Kemp in the presidential election. Limiting replies to that tweet demonstrates once again that she knows she's full of crap and just doesn't want to get called out on it. 

Too bad she can't stop people from quote-retweeting her baloney sandwich:

Not at the moment, anyway.

And she wouldn't hesitate for even a second.

That's our humble advice for Alyssa. She should seriously consider taking it.

***

