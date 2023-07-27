Alyssa Farah Griffin's gonna sit there and pretend she wouldn't oppose Brian Kemp if he ran for POTUS

Yesterday, "The View" cohost Alyssa Farah took to Twitter to express her reservations about the possibility of President Joe Biden being impeached. What kind of precedent would that set? Wouldn't it lower the bar for impeachment of future presidents?

Joe Biden should not be impeached. One can strongly disagree w/his policies while also recognizing lowering the bar for impeachment of POTUS would be irrevocably damaging to our institutions. This will set the stage for every future POTUS to be dragged thru a show impeachment. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 26, 2023

It was a silly take from a silly person, and she knew it, too, which is why she took the liberty of limiting replies to her tweet.

She followed that tweet up with this one:

Nominate a winner & beat Biden at the Ballot box. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 26, 2023

As if Alyssa Farah Griffin would actually want anyone other than Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee. She knows that Trump wouldn't be a "winner," and that's exactly why she needs to see him get the nomination.

Anyway, speaking of nominating winners, today, Alyssa offered yet another one of her trademark pieces of unsolicited advice for people who know better than to take her advice seriously:

Hot take: @BrianKempGA was always the conservative hero the GOP was hoping DeSantis would be. Popular Governor of a purple state, who challenged COVID restrictions that hurt business, without dabbling in anti-vax none sense that repels moderate R’s. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 27, 2023

Oh, that's a hot take, all right. Not because there's anything wrong with Brian Kemp — his record as Georgia Governor speaks for itself and speaks quite highly of him — but because of the idea that Alyssa Farah Griffin would actually support someone like Brian Kemp in the presidential election. Limiting replies to that tweet demonstrates once again that she knows she's full of crap and just doesn't want to get called out on it.

When they turn off the replies immediately, you know that they know it’s a really stupid tweet 🤣 https://t.co/d4YhI0vfNE — I know an A-hole when I see it but I'm... (@NoProctologist) July 27, 2023

Too bad she can't stop people from quote-retweeting her baloney sandwich:

LOL. Mrs. Griffin's Profession's lease on her current sidewalk requires her to oppose any Republican who could beat Trump and Biden, and everyone knows it, starting with her. https://t.co/rgFRaVoh8R — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 27, 2023

You would oppose him too if he was running for President. https://t.co/zYNHQa7h22 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 27, 2023

Hotter take: If Brian Kemp ran for president, you'd oppose him as well. The only reason you like Kemp right now is because he's not a threat. https://t.co/KQtmaXTQR6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 27, 2023

Not at the moment, anyway.

Kemp banned most child gender transitions, critical theory inspired instruction in schools, opposed COVID lockdowns, banned most abortions, and went further than DeSantis on guns. If he was running for POTUS, The View would probably argue he’s more right wing than Mussolini. https://t.co/gigh1VVooB — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 27, 2023

If Kemp ever does run, it will be fun watching her realize that actually, Kemp is worse than Trump, DeSantis and Hitler combined. https://t.co/n3IFfC6SW9 — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) July 27, 2023

lol if he was running you would lie about him being a fascist too, you dishonest asshole https://t.co/TDQtRbkymo — Nick (@Nickster0188) July 27, 2023

And she wouldn't hesitate for even a second.

That's our humble advice for Alyssa. She should seriously consider taking it.

***

