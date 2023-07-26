Biden's schedule *looks* empty, but KJP reveals how he '[worked] on behalf of the American people' today

At this afternoon's White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about how President Joe Biden is feeling about Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal, which may or may not have fallen through depending on what time it is.

And based on her response, it was obvious that Karine was totally prepared to answer that question. We kid, of course. Here's what she said:

Asked if Biden has any reaction to Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal falling apart:



KJP: “I have not spoken to the president today — he has been busy continuing to work on behalf of the American people.” pic.twitter.com/BrYCOg9obk — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 26, 2023

Ah, yes. So busy working on behalf of the American people. Just like he was working on behalf of the American people when he was sitting shirtless on the beach in Delaware a few weeks back.

But OK, Karine. We'll bite. If you say that Joe Biden is busy today, who are we to question you? Let's see what The Big Guy's got goin' on today:

Karine Jean Pierre just said she hasn't spoken to the President today (so she can't comment on the breaking Hunter news) because "he's very busy with meetings."



This is his schedule: https://t.co/XB8iyvymzn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 26, 2023

Can we get a closer look at that, please?

Joe Biden is having a VERY busy July. pic.twitter.com/P5sE1aXwRx — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 26, 2023

Oh.

What’s the point of having a President? pic.twitter.com/MgAkFZXImn — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 26, 2023

So glad you asked, Kate! As a matter of fact, it's very important to have a president. Because if we don't have a president, who will be able to do an interview on the number one health and wellness podcast, hmmm? Riddle us that!

REPORTER: "The president has nothing on his schedule today..."



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president participated in an interview...It's the number one health and wellness podcast!" pic.twitter.com/2mpOQTtsjs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

Oh, well. That's a major presidential responsibility. What a dynamo, that Joe Biden! It must be working so hard that keeps him so youthful.

