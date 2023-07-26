Biden's schedule *looks* empty, but KJP reveals how he '[worked] on behalf of the American people' today

Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to...
Sarah D  |  2:34 PM on July 26, 2023
Screenshot from video

At this afternoon's White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about how President Joe Biden is feeling about Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal, which may or may not have fallen through depending on what time it is.

And based on her response, it was obvious that Karine was totally prepared to answer that question. We kid, of course. Here's what she said:

Ah, yes. So busy working on behalf of the American people. Just like he was working on behalf of the American people when he was sitting shirtless on the beach in Delaware a few weeks back.

But OK, Karine. We'll bite. If you say that Joe Biden is busy today, who are we to question you? Let's see what The Big Guy's got goin' on today:

Can we get a closer look at that, please?

Oh.

So glad you asked, Kate! As a matter of fact, it's very important to have a president. Because if we don't have a president, who will be able to do an interview on the number one health and wellness podcast, hmmm? Riddle us that!

Oh, well. That's a major presidential responsibility. What a dynamo, that Joe Biden! It must be working so hard that keeps him so youthful.

