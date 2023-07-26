Never mind? Looks like Hunter Biden's plea deal isn't dead after all

As Twitchy told you, there were reports today that Hunter Biden's cushy plea deal had fallen apart.

The Hunter Biden plea deal appears to have fallen apart over a key dispute: whether Hunter Biden can be prosecuted in the future for his foreign lobbying.

The DOJ said yes -- and his lawyers had apparently believed he was being given immunity from that. pic.twitter.com/TUcHo5nEnD — Sarah Bedford (@sarahcbedford) July 26, 2023

#BREAKING: The Hunter Biden plea deal is DEAD after the judge expressed MAJOR concerns about the pretrial diversion program for Hunter's felony gun charge that would wipe out additional tax charges. pic.twitter.com/jJ63SwUHCm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2023

It was great to think about, honestly. At last, the perpetual moral failure that is President Joe Biden's son might actually have to face the consequences of his actions! Justice would mean something again!

But we've watched for years now as Hunter Biden has gotten away with stuff that none of us would ever get away with, and if there was some small part of you that wondered if these reports were too good to be true, that's completely understandable.

Maybe even reasonable.

I suspect these “Hunter Biden plea deal falls apart” reports will prove to have been premature. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 26, 2023

Well, Varad, looks like you may be able to come down and collect your prize.

UPDATE: Hunter Biden plea deal is back ON. Appears Biden legal team now agrees DOJ could later charge Biden on unrelated issues. More now on @InsidePolitics https://t.co/Bj9Ny4FpB3 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) July 26, 2023

*Record scratch*

Annnnnnnnnnd the plea deal for Hunter Biden is BACK on after lawyers admitted, yes, this plea deal ONLY covers the gun and tax charges brought by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, not anything down the line. pic.twitter.com/9ktrY4KXqt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2023

Ah.

ANOTHER UPDATE: Prosecutors & Hunter Biden have now agreed to a revised plea deal.



Deal covers 2014-2019 -- only includes conduct related to tax offenses, drug use and gun possession.



Two sides have agreed that this does not shield Hunter Biden from potential future charges. https://t.co/zJv7hSSZ8W — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) July 26, 2023

The Hunter Biden plea proceedings have restarted, and the president’s son has agreed to a limited agreement that covers 2014-2019 that only includes conduct related to tax offenses, drug use and gun possession, per @cnn team in room — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 26, 2023

He will still plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors for 2017 and 2018, but the agreement will also cover his tax-related conduct for the three years prior.



The two sides have agreed that this deal does not shield him from potential future charges. https://t.co/7sFDgqlS7Y — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 26, 2023

OK, so Hunter Biden could still face other charges in the future, then. Which, based on earlier reports, sounds like a concession from his legal team. So that's something, at least ...

Legal experts: Is it typical for those taking plea deals to ask for/expect immunity against future prosecutions? Instinctively, that sounds crazy to me, but I don’t know anything about it. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 26, 2023

Hunter Biden's attorneys demanded blanket future immunity. Why would they do that? https://t.co/i4cTLZvOqW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2023

"Well Your Honor my client is concerned that because of his father's current DOJ prosecuting his top political opponent, that he may be prosecuted by a different president's DOJ in the future." https://t.co/Rpsp433AWn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2023

Huh.

Now the Hunter plea deal is reportedly back on but he remains vulnerable to other charges like FARA. The plea deal on the tax charges is a JOKE & should not have passed muster. https://t.co/4SQHm42hly — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 26, 2023

But even if the blanket immunity for further charges is off the table, we're still not really satisfied with this sadly-not-all-that-shocking turn of events. Because from where we're sitting, it still looks like Hunter Biden is getting preferential treatment because he's the son of the current president whose DOJ is known to be rife with partisan corruption. It still looks like that, because that's exactly what's happening.

DoJ succeeds in saving the president's son



Democracy https://t.co/FNrklQ7hWT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 26, 2023

Every single minute without a special prosecutor on the Hunter case given proof of DOJ favors for Biden is an absolute scandal and joke and proves that all the NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW stuff is and was and will continue to be bullshit. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 26, 2023

***

