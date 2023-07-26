'Top Democrat' John Fetterman and his iPad say that Donald Trump is the...
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and...
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ......
Alejandro Mayorkas Gets Blasted for 'Smiley Face' While Testifying
Is there a Twitter purge in progress? Dom Lucre and others suspended
NBC News shines a spotlight on the need for black people to have...
Uh oh! Hunter Biden's plea deal 'appears to fall apart' at hearing; UPDATED
Reports about what the Biden DoD wouldn't pay for is infuriating (compare to...
BREAKING ... Rudy Giuliani backtracks on Georgia election worker claims
Seems like a great time to remember when Jen Psaki got pissy at...
OUCH! NY Post cover about Biden & his dog has some serious bite
White House takes some artistic liberties with Joe Biden's 'we ended cancer' gaffe...
Watch how CBS used to cover the story behind ‘Sound of Freedom’
Dana Loesch torches KJP's excuse for dodging questions about Hunter Biden

Never mind? Looks like Hunter Biden's plea deal isn't dead after all

Sarah D  |  12:45 PM on July 26, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

As Twitchy told you, there were reports today that Hunter Biden's cushy plea deal had fallen apart.

It was great to think about, honestly. At last, the perpetual moral failure that is President Joe Biden's son might actually have to face the consequences of his actions! Justice would mean something again!

But we've watched for years now as Hunter Biden has gotten away with stuff that none of us would ever get away with, and if there was some small part of you that wondered if these reports were too good to be true, that's completely understandable.

Maybe even reasonable.

Well, Varad, looks like you may be able to come down and collect your prize.

*Record scratch*

Recommended

Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy

Ah.

OK, so Hunter Biden could still face other charges in the future, then. Which, based on earlier reports, sounds like a concession from his legal team. So that's something, at least ...

Huh.

But even if the blanket immunity for further charges is off the table, we're still not really satisfied with this sadly-not-all-that-shocking turn of events. Because from where we're sitting, it still looks like Hunter Biden is getting preferential treatment because he's the son of the current president whose DOJ is known to be rife with partisan corruption. It still looks like that, because that's exactly what's happening.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)
Doug P.
Is there a Twitter purge in progress? Dom Lucre and others suspended
Aaron Walker
Alejandro Mayorkas Gets Blasted for 'Smiley Face' While Testifying
Twitchy Staff
NBC News shines a spotlight on the need for black people to have 'safe spaces' in the outdoors
Sarah D
Hunter Biden in court today as judge considers sanctions for his lawyers' alleged misconduct (video)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad justmindy