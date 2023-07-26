Uh oh! Hunter Biden's plea deal 'appears to fall apart' at hearing; UPDATED

We told you earlier today that Hunter Biden and his lawyers were appearing in a Delaware court to get a judge's approval of his plea deal.

However, the judge was reportedly weighing sanctions for alleged misconduct from a lawyer for Biden.

Scandal in Delaware on eve of Hunter Biden plea deal. Judge Noreika has given Hunter’s lawyers to 9pm to explain why they should not be SANCTIONED for “misrepresentations to the Court... to improperly convince the Clerk's Office to remove [GOP lawyer] materials from the docket” pic.twitter.com/h7SpGTMQKs — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 25, 2023

Now there appears to be more problems for Biden: The hearing is still going on, but terms of the plea agreement seem to be in dispute and there are reports the deal is falling apart:

The Hunter Biden plea deal appears to have fallen apart over a key dispute: whether Hunter Biden can be prosecuted in the future for his foreign lobbying.

The DOJ said yes -- and his lawyers had apparently believed he was being given immunity from that. pic.twitter.com/TUcHo5nEnD — Sarah Bedford (@sarahcbedford) July 26, 2023

#BREAKING: The Hunter Biden plea deal is DEAD after the judge expressed MAJOR concerns about the pretrial diversion program for Hunter's felony gun charge that would wipe out additional tax charges. pic.twitter.com/jJ63SwUHCm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2023

"As of right now, the deal appears to be dead and off the table":

🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden's plea deal just fell apart in court due to investigations that are still on going into potential FARA violations. pic.twitter.com/wn6qoXGMSD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2023

Things could change because the hearing hasn't officially ended, but for now it's not looking good for the Bidens.

We'll update this post as more unfolds.

Update:

Here's more on the judge's issue with the deal:

Fox News' @GriffJenkins has the latest info on Hunter Biden's plea deal falling apart:



"This deal would possibly give Hunter some immunity to future charges, and [the judge] is not okay with that." pic.twitter.com/ITY9gZSCjN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

Update II:

It appears that the original deal is dead and that the plea agreement has been modified to eliminate Hunter Biden being granted immunity from any future charges:

UPDATE: Hunter Biden plea deal is back ON. Appears Biden legal team now agrees DOJ could later charge Biden on unrelated issues. More now on @InsidePolitics https://t.co/Bj9Ny4FpB3 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) July 26, 2023

#BREAKING: The Hunter Biden plea deal is BACK, but is "much more limited in scope" to drug use, the gun charge and tax charges. pic.twitter.com/9ktrY4KXqt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2023

The charges against the son of the smartest man Joe Biden knows have been limited to drug use, gun and tax charges.

Also we're guessing that somebody in Delaware got a call from the Biden DOJ when the original deal started to fall apart.

