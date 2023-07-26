Uh oh! Hunter Biden's plea deal 'appears to fall apart' at hearing; UPDATED

'Top Democrat' John Fetterman and his iPad say that Donald Trump is the...
Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on July 26, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

We told you earlier today that Hunter Biden and his lawyers were appearing in a Delaware court to get a judge's approval of his plea deal. 

However, the judge was reportedly weighing sanctions for alleged misconduct from a lawyer for Biden.

Now there appears to be more problems for Biden: The hearing is still going on, but terms of the plea agreement seem to be in dispute and there are reports the deal is falling apart:

"As of right now, the deal appears to be dead and off the table":

Things could change because the hearing hasn't officially ended, but for now it's not looking good for the Bidens.

We'll update this post as more unfolds.

Update: 

Here's more on the judge's issue with the deal:

Update II:

It appears that the original deal is dead and that the plea agreement has been modified to eliminate Hunter Biden being granted immunity from any future charges:

The charges against the son of the smartest man Joe Biden knows have been limited to drug use, gun and tax charges.

Also we're guessing that somebody in Delaware got a call from the Biden DOJ when the original deal started to fall apart. 

