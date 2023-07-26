Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for impeachment'

Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to...
Sarah D  |  2:15 PM on July 26, 2023
Sarah D.

The evidence that Joe Biden is corruption personified continues to pile up. The bribery allegations, the shielding of Hunter Biden, the quid pro quos ... we're talking veritable boatloads here. And, as obvious as it is that Donald Trump was and still is shady as hell, the case against Joe Biden is even more concrete.

So wouldn't it make sense that House Republicans consider impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden? Not to "The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, it wouldn't:

It should go without saying that she limited her replies to that tweet. With a take as hot as that one, she'd be pummeled with replies if she hadn't.

Donald Trump should've been impeached for a different thing every single day, but let's just slow our rolls when it comes to Joe Biden. 

We certainly can't say we're surprised to see this take from Alyssa, but somehow we still can't help but be kind of impressed by how shameless it is. And the fact that she limited replies shows that she is fully aware of how shameless it is. Imagine being gung-ho about impeaching Trump despite warnings about the precedent Democrats were setting and then suddenly urging Republicans to pump the brakes when it comes to Joe Biden.

justmindy

You and your pals were warned, Alyssa. It's just like when Mitch McConnell warned Harry Reid about what would happen if the filibuster got eliminated. Sowing, reaping ... you know the drill.

And why shouldn't Joe Biden face impeachment? There's actual evidence to support the allegations against him. It's not just part of some "Russian disinformation" campaign.

And there should be no doubt whatsoever that there's still plenty more where all that's come from.

Fact-check: true.

Isn't it?

Welp, sounds like we'd better have an impeachment inquiry then, huh?

***

DONALD TRUMP IMPEACH IMPEACHMENT JOE BIDEN ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN

