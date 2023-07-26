Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for impeachment'

The evidence that Joe Biden is corruption personified continues to pile up. The bribery allegations, the shielding of Hunter Biden, the quid pro quos ... we're talking veritable boatloads here. And, as obvious as it is that Donald Trump was and still is shady as hell, the case against Joe Biden is even more concrete.

So wouldn't it make sense that House Republicans consider impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden? Not to "The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, it wouldn't:

Joe Biden should not be impeached. One can strongly disagree w/his policies while also recognizing lowering the bar for impeachment of POTUS would be irrevocably damaging to our institutions. This will set the stage for every future POTUS to be dragged thru a show impeachment. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 26, 2023

It should go without saying that she limited her replies to that tweet. With a take as hot as that one, she'd be pummeled with replies if she hadn't.

Nominate a winner & beat Biden at the Ballot box. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 26, 2023

Donald Trump should've been impeached for a different thing every single day, but let's just slow our rolls when it comes to Joe Biden.

"These new rules should not apply to my new party" https://t.co/OAGTKBA2pU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2023

We certainly can't say we're surprised to see this take from Alyssa, but somehow we still can't help but be kind of impressed by how shameless it is. And the fact that she limited replies shows that she is fully aware of how shameless it is. Imagine being gung-ho about impeaching Trump despite warnings about the precedent Democrats were setting and then suddenly urging Republicans to pump the brakes when it comes to Joe Biden.

Yeah, this is what we suggested you do about Trump but, Dems went full Leeroy Jenkins on impeachment. https://t.co/vgELoBX4t9 pic.twitter.com/uamMTkO7n5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 26, 2023

You and your pals were warned, Alyssa. It's just like when Mitch McConnell warned Harry Reid about what would happen if the filibuster got eliminated. Sowing, reaping ... you know the drill.

Lol, they impeached Trump for a phone call https://t.co/vEbB0mc4Um — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 26, 2023

The bar has already been lowered. The politicized first Trump impeachment is the reason Republicans are so quick to bring articles against Biden. https://t.co/IPj1S4yY2u — Dace Potas (@DacePotas) July 26, 2023

Did you miss how low the bar was set for the last guy? Politics is precedent and Dems got to live with the ones they set. Sorry that your new tribe was so dumb. https://t.co/4ywPv2pSxy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 26, 2023

And why shouldn't Joe Biden face impeachment? There's actual evidence to support the allegations against him. It's not just part of some "Russian disinformation" campaign.

There's strong, mounting evidence Biden passed even the highest bar for impeachment https://t.co/k0296LxF1I — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 26, 2023

And there should be no doubt whatsoever that there's still plenty more where all that's come from.

Lowering the bar? There are multiple whistleblowers and witnesses testifying he was on the phone/in the room during the shakedown of foreign officials. https://t.co/DSrsE6i9XG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 26, 2023

Impeaching a president for compromising U.S. national security with an international bribery scheme is 'lowering the bar for impeachment'?



What are these people smoking? https://t.co/wPSsSMNzm6 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2023

How would it be lowering the bar? What Biden is alleged to have done is orders of magnitude worse than what trump was accused of doing. How was that ok but this is lowering the bar? https://t.co/dtOXWZT0jr — Phil (@RealPhillyP) July 26, 2023

"Lowering the bar for impeachment". Silly girl, that horse was out of the barn, and into the next county, three years ago.



You are nothing but a hack in clown shoes. https://t.co/t3CFdHrfoU — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) July 26, 2023

Fact-check: true.

How does she know that he shouldn’t be impeached? We don’t know what happened yet. We will. Maybe it’s nothing, and it’s all smoke without fire. Maybe it’s a massive scandal. What a weird thing to tweet preemptively. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 26, 2023

Isn't it?

And the only way to find out is the powers of an impeachment inquiry. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 26, 2023

Welp, sounds like we'd better have an impeachment inquiry then, huh?

***

