Veteran journalist cannot in good conscience ignore the obvious link between Elon Musk's X and the Nazis

Sarah D  |  2:23 PM on July 25, 2023
meme

There's been no shortage of criticism of Elon Musk's rebrand of Twitter as "X." And much of it is totally warranted. It's not clear exactly what the point of the rebrand is, at least not yet. And it definitely doesn't seem to be doing anything to fix all the glitches — which may or may not be inadvertent — that have been plaguing Twitter without any real sign of letting up.

But that doesn't mean you won't occasionally stumble across a beef with X that's coming from way, waaaaay out of left field.

Rochelle Riley is a speaker and writer who spent nearly 20 years as a Detroit news columnist before becoming the City of Detroit’s Director of Arts and Culture. And that's very nice for her and all, except when it comes to art and culture, she doesn't quite seem to have the grasp she thinks she does. Case in point, her take on the artistic choices of whoever designed the X logo and what the design might mean culturally:

Screenshotted, for obvious reasons.

C'mon, Rochelle Riley. Really?

Yeah, works for us, too.

Recommended

'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm
justmindy

It was really a World War I thing, yes. But who's counting? Not Rochelle.

Damn that X!

Hopefully that therapist will advise her to stay off of Twitter. Sorry, we mean X. Nothing good can come of Rochelle sticking around this place. Nothing good for Rochelle, anyway.

In any event:

Thanks, Rochelle.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK NAZI NAZI GERMANY NAZIS TWITTER

