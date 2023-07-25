Veteran journalist cannot in good conscience ignore the obvious link between Elon Musk's X and the Nazis

There's been no shortage of criticism of Elon Musk's rebrand of Twitter as "X." And much of it is totally warranted. It's not clear exactly what the point of the rebrand is, at least not yet. And it definitely doesn't seem to be doing anything to fix all the glitches — which may or may not be inadvertent — that have been plaguing Twitter without any real sign of letting up.

But that doesn't mean you won't occasionally stumble across a beef with X that's coming from way, waaaaay out of left field.

Rochelle Riley is a speaker and writer who spent nearly 20 years as a Detroit news columnist before becoming the City of Detroit’s Director of Arts and Culture. And that's very nice for her and all, except when it comes to art and culture, she doesn't quite seem to have the grasp she thinks she does. Case in point, her take on the artistic choices of whoever designed the X logo and what the design might mean culturally:

I had a visceral reaction to seeing an #X on my Twitter feed today. I said I'd ride Twitter until it died. Perhaps it finally, sadly, just did.



The image on the right is the German Nazi #ZeppelinCorps Flag. C'mon Elon Musk, really? pic.twitter.com/JdnmQWpFca — Rochelle Riley (@rochelleriley) July 25, 2023

Screenshotted, for obvious reasons.

C'mon, Rochelle Riley. Really?

You should be embarrassed.



But I'll settle for mercilessly mocked instead. — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) July 25, 2023

Yeah, works for us, too.

So, this is how the Aldean "lynching" story actually happened: activists will dig into literally anything in an attempt to find/make up some connection to racism.



NPCs then play the "It's Very Obvious" game - "Do you REALLY not see the Zeppelin Corps link?!!" https://t.co/GipomAaP7p — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 25, 2023

Also, gotta ask: wasn't the German Zeppelin Corps from World War ONE? Did these folks dig up the one early-Hitler-era banner with a swastika on it? — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 25, 2023

It was really a World War I thing, yes. But who's counting? Not Rochelle.

I know. Every time I go to close an application on my computer, I weep. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 25, 2023

Damn that X!

Thank you, Rochelle.



Can you please also let the masses know about the racist nazis who fly this flag? pic.twitter.com/m8FU77HnGX — ᵞⁱᵏᵉˢ (@TrueBeefSupreme) July 25, 2023

You should probably take your medication. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 25, 2023

Hopefully that therapist will advise her to stay off of Twitter. Sorry, we mean X. Nothing good can come of Rochelle sticking around this place. Nothing good for Rochelle, anyway.

In any event:

I do hope you've enjoyed your 15 minutes. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 25, 2023

Didn’t realize 15 minutes of shame was aspired to, but here we have it. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) July 25, 2023

Thanks, Rochelle.

***

