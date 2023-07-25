ABC News uses Emmett Till's murder to help WH impugn integrity of Florida's history curriculum

We recently did a post about CBS News feeding into the media-White-House cycle of dishonesty surrounding Florida's history curriculum, which, contrary to what the MSM and Kamala Harris will tell you, does not frame slavery as a positive or whitewash the experiences of black people in pre-Civil-Rights-era America. Stephen L. Miller broke down how a "controversy" over the curriculum came to exist when there never should have been one to begin with.

Is there any proof anywhere it's a controversy other than the steps I just provided? https://t.co/CASjPi94Dz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2023

Miller's tweet refers to the media, because it's definitely not just CBS News who's doing this. It's countless other outlets, as well. Including ABC News, whose "Good Morning America" took a turn beating the Florida/DeSantis piñata this morning:

ABC's @MaryKBruce ties the @RonDeSantis administration to the lynching and murder of Emmett Till as President Biden is set to announce a national monument to Till and his mother.



Bruce implies FL schools wouldn't be teaching about such horrors of racism...except they do 🧵 pic.twitter.com/crKmawAyCr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 25, 2023

To be clear, it's not really accurate to say that Bruce is tying Ron DeSantis' administration to Emmett Till's murder. At least not in that clip. What she is doing is painting the Biden White House as stunning and brave for moving forward with the monument despite the "firestorm" over Florida's curriculum, which would not ignore or whitewash Till's murder. Bruce is trying to create a conflict between the White House and Florida's Department of Education that doesn't actually exist, but whose existence is necessary in order to sell Americans who don't know any better on a false narrative.

Contrary to what @MaryKBruce peddled on behalf of the Biden WH, Emmett Till's murder is actually included in Florida's supposedly scandalous standards for teaching black history.



Here are three parts where Till could come up, including on directly mentioning Mamie Till Mobley pic.twitter.com/VPbUBcb1T3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 25, 2023

Again, read @CharlesCWCooke and don't listen to Politifact and the rest of the liberal media. https://t.co/RMMNItHba9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 25, 2023

The White House and the mainstream media are working in concert to lie to you. And they're getting pretty brazen about it.

Not just dishonest, but despicably so.



ABC parrots WH in implying that the FL standards would hide the Emmett Till story when the same standards they are smearing clearly require teaching it. https://t.co/YIldpygcJ4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 25, 2023

This is pretty incredible to watch Kamala Harris start a lie and media just treat it as fact. Really disappointing. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 25, 2023

It is not disappointing, it is to be expected.



The media is not in the business of giving you the truth — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 25, 2023

Propagandists posing as journalists for the privileges and protection of the title — Problematic Pleb (@ProblematicPleb) July 25, 2023





