ABC News uses Emmett Till's murder to help WH impugn integrity of Florida's history curriculum

Sarah D  |  12:31 PM on July 25, 2023

We recently did a post about CBS News feeding into the media-White-House cycle of dishonesty surrounding Florida's history curriculum, which, contrary to what the MSM and Kamala Harris will tell you, does not frame slavery as a positive or whitewash the experiences of black people in pre-Civil-Rights-era America. Stephen L. Miller broke down how a "controversy" over the curriculum came to exist when there never should have been one to begin with.

Miller's tweet refers to the media, because it's definitely not just CBS News who's doing this. It's countless other outlets, as well. Including ABC News, whose "Good Morning America" took a turn beating the Florida/DeSantis piñata this morning:

To be clear, it's not really accurate to say that Bruce is tying Ron DeSantis' administration to Emmett Till's murder. At least not in that clip. What she is doing is painting the Biden White House as stunning and brave for moving forward with the monument despite the "firestorm" over Florida's curriculum, which would not ignore or whitewash Till's murder. Bruce is trying to create a conflict between the White House and Florida's Department of Education that doesn't actually exist, but whose existence is necessary in order to sell Americans who don't know any better on a false narrative.

The White House and the mainstream media are working in concert to lie to you. And they're getting pretty brazen about it.


