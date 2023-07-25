Recent CNN story about the future of 'our world' suggests they might be going through something

President Joe Biden is serious about banning history in America
Sarah D  |  3:05 PM on July 25, 2023
meme

Have you ever stopped and wondered about what life on earth will be like when all of are gone? As in, there are no people left on this planet? It's a pretty heady thing to think about, a world in which humanity is not even a memory, because there's no one around to remember us.

This might be the kind of stuff you think about when you're feeling contemplative. Or maybe under the influence. In CNN's case, it might be the latter. Because if we had to work there, we's probably have to be on something in order to get through the day.

Anyway, CNN recently got to thinking about life after people:

Is CNN having some kind of existential crisis? If so, it's about damn time. Because they've needed to stop and think about what it is they've been doing for the past several years, since it obviously hasn't been good journalism.

So to answer Stephen L. Miller's question, no, CNN is not OK. But we'll get through this just fine as long as we have the breath of mockery in our bodies. And at the moment, we do.

So let's have some fun with whatever rough patch CNN is hopefully going through right now, shall we?

Good point.

Ooo, burn!

An artist's rendering of our lives if we woke up tomorrow and CNN were gone might look a little something like this:

Though to be fair, it's important to remember that there are way more people out there who might not celebrate CNN's demise simply because they don't think about CNN to begin with.

If CNN went away and nobody notice, did it even exist in the first place?

That's true. It's entirely possible that CNN's story doesn't stem from their fear of humanity disappearing so much as it stems from their wishful thinking that we're all on our way out.

Is that what's happening? In any event, we're not prepared to call whatever CNN is doing journalism. Especially because they've been going so far out of their way to avoid journalism altogether.

This ... is CNN. Real News, Mr. President.

***

