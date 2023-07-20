WaPo's seething over 'GOP's far-right flank' throwing wrenches in Dems' woke spending plans

Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of...
Sarah D  |  3:06 PM on July 20, 2023
Sarah D.

The Republican Party is by no means perfect. Actually, it's far from perfect. Quite often, it's downright annoying and frustrating. 

But in a weird way, that makes it all the better when the GOP does something right. We can sit back and enjoy a good thing when it happens, because it doesn't happen nearly as often as we'd like and we can always use a morale boost.

And the fact is that when it comes to kneecapping the Democratic Party's pathological push for woke policies, Republicans are having some important successes. That makes us happy. And the fact that it makes the Washington Post unhappy makes us even happier:

WaPo says that like it's a bad thing!

Now, our happiness should not be contingent on owning the libs. But in the case of "LGBTQ rights" and "gender equality" and "racial justice," we're happy to see the libs get owned, because "LGBTQ rights" and "gender equality" and "racial justice" are just euphemisms for some really terrible and harmful policies.

More from WaPo:

Since last year’s elections, Republican lawmakers increasingly have seized on the power of the federal purse, coupling their crusade for austerity with a fierce push to advance a conservative social agenda. At the height of the annual appropriations process — as members of Congress race to fund the government and avert a shutdown — the GOP’s far-right flank has scrubbed spending bills to eliminate money that would protect LGBTQ rights, ensure gender equality and promote racial justice.

Ah, yes. Republican lawmakers have "seized" on the power that is given to lawmakers according to the U.S. Constitution. And they have "seized" on the opportunity to crack down on government spending that goes toward funding a radical left-wing agenda. The horror!

More:

The GOP campaign, which has included false claims that such spending supports a form of child “grooming,” has shocked and enraged Democrats, who accused Republicans this week of disinformation and discrimination. But the efforts also have threatened real harm to LGBT groups and others that depend on federal aid, which now find themselves caught in an escalating conservative-led culture war.

What's false about claims that radical LGBTQ+ policies support a form of child "grooming"? At the very least, Democrats have fought tooth and nail to help keep sexually explicit materials in K-12 school libraries, which is groom-y. And they have rallied to the defense of radical LGBTQ+ activists who are in favor of exposing young children to sexually charged drag performances and sexualizing children by urging those children to contemplate their sexualities at younger and younger ages. Sounds to us like the "far-right flank" of the GOP has some legs to stand on, even if Democrats are shocked and enraged.

One more excerpt:

For Republicans, the campaign to quash the three LGBT-related earmarks in the House illustrates the rise of the party’s far-right faction — and the extent to which conservatives are willing to invoke the budget process to advance their political causes.

"The extent to which conservatives are willing to invoke the budget process." That phrasing makes it sound like conservatives are doing something wrong. Just because Democrats and their liberal media cheerleaders think that Democrats should be able to bypass the Democratic process doesn't make what conservatives are doing wrong.

If anything, we wish that the GOP would use the rules afforded to them by the Constitution to stand up to Democratic busybodies and bullies even more. Lord knows the Dems need to be taken down a peg or eleventy.

Clearly WaPo is having a bad time right now, but as far as we're concerned, they can cope and seethe for the foreseeable future.

We can definitely get on board with this kind of "extremism."

It sure is. Let's keep it going.

***

