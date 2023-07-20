Sanctuary Cities ain't what they used to be --> Check out fliers NYC...
T.J. Ducklo's peek at 2024 Dark Brandon 'sequel' confirms Joe Biden's got at least one foot in the grave

Sarah D  |  12:46 PM on July 20, 2023
Meme

Just a little over a month ago, President Joe Biden welcomed his former deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo back into the Biden fold. Ducklo, if you'll recall, resigned in early 2021 after it came out that he had threatened to "destroy" reporter Tara Palmieri, who had revealed Ducklo's cozy relationship with an Axios reporter. T.J. Ducklo 2.0 has been serving as a senior adviser for communications on Biden's 2024 re-election campaign. 

And from the looks of things, T.J.'s taking that role very, very seriously. Like, this tweet and the accompanying art really communicates a great deal with just a handful of words:

The Dark Brandon Rises. And then falls and can't get up.

Dark Brandon has definitely seen better days.

We don't know about you guys, but liver spots and skin tags don't exactly scream "power and strength" to us. Nor does the whispy hair, which quite closely resembles Walter Donovan's after he "chose poorly" near the end of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

Recommended

NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)
Sam J.

Oh God.

Right? That show went on waaaaaay longer than it should have, and the same can definitely be said for Joe Biden's political career.

Guys, if the image in Ducklo's tweet is any indication, Biden's already got at least one foot in the grave, and his only chance of getting through this next election cycle is as one of the undead or some weird bionic version of Frankenstein's monster, if the best Frankenstein could dig up was an old man in the throes of rapid decomposition.

Seriously, this thing is so weird. Who looks at an image like that of Biden and thinks, "Hey, yeah! That's the guy I want leading my party into 2024 and beyond!"?

We suppose T.J. Ducklo does, but that's not exactly a ringing endorsement, is it?

Ha! Good.

***

