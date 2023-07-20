T.J. Ducklo's peek at 2024 Dark Brandon 'sequel' confirms Joe Biden's got at least one foot in the grave

Just a little over a month ago, President Joe Biden welcomed his former deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo back into the Biden fold. Ducklo, if you'll recall, resigned in early 2021 after it came out that he had threatened to "destroy" reporter Tara Palmieri, who had revealed Ducklo's cozy relationship with an Axios reporter. T.J. Ducklo 2.0 has been serving as a senior adviser for communications on Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.

And from the looks of things, T.J.'s taking that role very, very seriously. Like, this tweet and the accompanying art really communicates a great deal with just a handful of words:

The Dark Brandon Rises. And then falls and can't get up.

Things are so bad, they are reupping the dark Brandon thing. https://t.co/JeYA1k2K2T — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2023

Dark Brandon has definitely seen better days.

Ah yeah that's the image you want. https://t.co/oA8WeZcja7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2023

We don't know about you guys, but liver spots and skin tags don't exactly scream "power and strength" to us. Nor does the whispy hair, which quite closely resembles Walter Donovan's after he "chose poorly" near the end of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

I’ll just climb some stairs, zombie Brandon could never get me https://t.co/kGFVCxGgbE — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 20, 2023

Zombie Brandon must feedpic.twitter.com/35NqcHeso9 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 20, 2023

Oh God.

The new Walking Dead show looks horrible https://t.co/Ogbss3dmg8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 20, 2023

Right? That show went on waaaaaay longer than it should have, and the same can definitely be said for Joe Biden's political career.

Guys, if the image in Ducklo's tweet is any indication, Biden's already got at least one foot in the grave, and his only chance of getting through this next election cycle is as one of the undead or some weird bionic version of Frankenstein's monster, if the best Frankenstein could dig up was an old man in the throes of rapid decomposition.

Love this idea that the only way Joe Biden can be exciting or effective is through some kind of robotic reanimation.



“Obviously the old confused guy you see every day with a 20% approval rating isn’t great, but just wait until the machinists are done with improvements!” https://t.co/tZjCm4O1EM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 20, 2023

Seriously, this thing is so weird. Who looks at an image like that of Biden and thinks, "Hey, yeah! That's the guy I want leading my party into 2024 and beyond!"?

We suppose T.J. Ducklo does, but that's not exactly a ringing endorsement, is it?

TJ Ducklo getting so abused in the replies he now knows what it feels like to be a female staffer for TJ Ducklo https://t.co/AG8uFX3syU — Magills (@magills_) July 20, 2023

Ha! Good.

***

