Democrat Witness Sweats When Asked Basic Questions About Free Speech
Rep. Thomas Massie releases footage from 1/6 near DNC HQ & has questions...
Trump leads the PACK in Townhall's 2024 Straw Poll, but results across our...
Dems try to silence RFK Jr. at gov't censorship hearing as irony detectors...
Sparks Fly as RFK Jr. Smacks Down 'Defamations' Lobbed by Democrat
Democrats Try to Censor RFK Jr. During Censorship Hearing
Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT...
Riot-loving, casket-carrying Tennessee 3 troll Justin Jones slimes Jason Aldean over 'vile...
AOC snaps after being put on list of Congressional anti-Semites, tries claiming it's...
People are rethinking their anti-riot/looting stance after NYC makes it profitable
HA! Rep. Dan Goldman couldn't have REKT Biden more if he TRIED during...
Hilarious: Elon Musk earns 'possibly the greatest proposed Community Note,' ever
Congresswoman goes on about slavery, lynchings at IRS whistleblower hearing
Hot take: Hunter Biden should sue Rep. MTG for what she did on...

House Judiciary GOP letter to Christopher Wray contains damning testimony on FBI's Hunter laptop coverup

Sarah D  |  12:18 PM on July 20, 2023
Twitter

In case you missed it, yesterday, Democratic Rep. Kweisi said something that should have sent chills down the spine of every single American:

That is a genuinely terrifying statement. Terrifying, and terrifyingly aligned with what the current Democratic administration and modern Democratic Party seem to believe about how things work in this country.

It should go without saying that the IRS is rife with corruption, but the DOJ is arguably even more rotten, and the FBI, its law enforcement arm, has been turned into a weapon against ordinary citizens — and a shield of a select few members of the elite. Members of the elite like the Biden Crime Family.

This morning, House Judiciary Republicans posted a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray concerning the Hunter Biden laptop affair and what was revealed in a transcribed interview with FBI Foreign Influence Task Force Section Chief Laura Dehmlow. And what was revealed was more insight into the FBI's coordinated effort to suffocate the truth about Hunter Biden and what was on his laptop:

Shameful history.

Recommended

Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT we got it
Sam J.

"Massive" is right.

There can be no justice if there's no honesty. And there is no honesty from our Justice Department. Or from our media, for that matter.

That may be the case, but we cannot allow ourselves to settle for that. We can't afford to resign ourselves to a corrupt system.

If what's happened so far is any indication, we've only seen the tip of a colossal iceberg.

The cost of freedom and justice is worth paying. And we must demand accountability from our government (Lord knows we can't look to the media to get it) instead of indulging their lawlessness.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE DOJ FBI HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HUNTER BIDEN JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT we got it
Sam J.
Dems try to silence RFK Jr. at gov't censorship hearing as irony detectors explode
Doug P.
AOC snaps after being put on list of Congressional anti-Semites, tries claiming it's GOOD thing
Sam J.
Sparks Fly as RFK Jr. Smacks Down 'Defamations' Lobbed by Democrat
Twitchy Staff
Riot-loving, casket-carrying Tennessee 3 troll Justin Jones slimes Jason Aldean over 'vile, racist song'
Sarah D
HA! Rep. Dan Goldman couldn't have REKT Biden more if he TRIED during IRS whistleblower hearing (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT we got it Sam J.