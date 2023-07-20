House Judiciary GOP letter to Christopher Wray contains damning testimony on FBI's Hunter laptop coverup

In case you missed it, yesterday, Democratic Rep. Kweisi said something that should have sent chills down the spine of every single American:

Rep Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) just said one of the most disturbing and insane things a member of Congress has ever said:



“The DOJ, FBI, and IRS keep this democracy in check [and] provide the checks and the balances."

pic.twitter.com/gTBHLvSmaV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2023

That is a genuinely terrifying statement. Terrifying, and terrifyingly aligned with what the current Democratic administration and modern Democratic Party seem to believe about how things work in this country.

It should go without saying that the IRS is rife with corruption, but the DOJ is arguably even more rotten, and the FBI, its law enforcement arm, has been turned into a weapon against ordinary citizens — and a shield of a select few members of the elite. Members of the elite like the Biden Crime Family.

This morning, House Judiciary Republicans posted a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray concerning the Hunter Biden laptop affair and what was revealed in a transcribed interview with FBI Foreign Influence Task Force Section Chief Laura Dehmlow. And what was revealed was more insight into the FBI's coordinated effort to suffocate the truth about Hunter Biden and what was on his laptop:

🚨 BIG BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Testimony reveals the FBI knew the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic, but when asked by a social media company about the laptop’s authenticity the FBI said “no further comment.”



The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/LzjS5cSBS6 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 20, 2023

Shameful history.

In 2020, the FBI repeatedly warned Twitter & Facebook of a forthcoming Russian disinformation operation about Hunter Biden. When @nypost published emails from his laptop, Twitter & FB censored the content. Now, an FBI official admits FBI knew the laptop was real. Massive. https://t.co/pkTVulF1sg — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) July 20, 2023

"Massive" is right.

Massive. The perpetrators of this gigantic fraud must be investigated, prosecuted, and brought to justice.https://t.co/6ca4EO8TpP — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) July 20, 2023

There can be no justice if there's no honesty. And there is no honesty from our Justice Department. Or from our media, for that matter.

This will never happen. There’s no justice when it comes to government officials and their allies in media and corporate America. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) July 20, 2023

That may be the case, but we cannot allow ourselves to settle for that. We can't afford to resign ourselves to a corrupt system.

Yes, but will there actually be any accountability or justice here? This is criminal. — Johnny Page (@JohnnyPage44) July 20, 2023

What else are they 🫣 hiding from us? — Amber (@FeralFeline9) July 20, 2023

If what's happened so far is any indication, we've only seen the tip of a colossal iceberg.

You’re absolutely correct. Seems like every “smoking gun” in the last 6 years or so didn’t even rate as a Nerf super soaker. The House Oversight Committee is also just another dog & pony show to appease the blind.



Real change will come at a significant cost. This isn’t it. — R3ap3r (@grimsr3ap3r79) July 20, 2023

The cost of freedom and justice is worth paying. And we must demand accountability from our government (Lord knows we can't look to the media to get it) instead of indulging their lawlessness.

