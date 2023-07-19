Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official f...
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced
Violent prisoner let out early over COVID fears is person of interest in...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman deems Hunter Biden the VICTIM of a 2-tiered justice...
Kristi Noem thanks Jason Aldean for 'writing a song that America can get...
Sen. Rand Paul explains why he's referred Dr. Fauci to the DOJ (again)
Sheryl Crow lets Jason Aldean know that his song condemning left-wing violence is...
Daily Beast is disgusted with GOP for seizing on Democratic antisemitism over Pramila...
'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for...
Roseanne ROASTS Biden with a Hunter tweet that is a MUST SEE
Pelosi sets new gaslighting record with brags about Biden & who's 'there for...
Victory! The Louisiana legislature overrides a veto in a win against transgender ideology
Rebekah Jones calls Ron DeSantis an 'unhinged psychopath' while hearing voices in her...
Finally!!! The Biden administration is cutting off funding for the Wuhan Institute of...

It's settled: NBC News historian Michael Beschloss concludes that Trump and DeSantis 'are both fascists'

Sarah D  |  2:58 PM on July 19, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in early March, NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss observed that Florida Gov. "Rick" DeSantis — who notably would not announce his presidential candidacy for almost three more months — was working very hard "to turn himself into sort of a local Mussolini."

Narrator: It wasn't fascism or authoritarianism.

But that didn't prevent Beschloss from getting all worked up anyway. And apparently he was even more worked up than we realized at the time, because just yesterday, around three and a half months after calling DeSantis a "local Mussolini," Beschloss was back on MSNBC rabidly ranting and raving about Republican Mussolinis once again.

He started off with Donald Trump, because Donald Trump was the original Mussolini (after the actual original Mussolini, that is):

Now, to be fair, Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed admiration for modern-day authoritarians. We're talking about really, really bad dudes like Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un. And to listen to him speak, it's quite clear that he believes that the presidency is a dictator of sorts. He demands unwavering loyalty and views even the slightest criticism from underlings and allies as the ultimate betrayal. That's definitely dictator-y.

Recommended

'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat
Doug P.

But at least in practice, presidential-record-wise, Trump didn't really unlock the "Fascist" achievement. Likening Trump to Mussolini is still a pretty tiresome tactic and one would think that an alleged historian would know better than to embarrass himself with such an inane historical analogy.

Anyway, no matter what you think about Trump and his tendencies, it should at the very least be clear that Ron DeSantis is not a mini-Trump or mini-Mussolini. But that's not what Beschloss will tell you:

First of all, if anyone was being Trump-like during that discussion, it was Beschloss, who, like Trump has been wont to do, took a dismissive swipe toward Ron DeSantis' name (though he really missed another opportunity to refer to DeSantis as "Rick"). Beschloss' (and Joe Scarborough's) gross scaremonger-y exaggerations of Ron DeSantis's governorship is also very Trumpian.

And using words without any appreciation for what they actually mean ... well, that's pure Trump, too. Michael Beschloss, like so many shameless liberal hacks, loves to throw around a word like "fascism" as a substitute for "something I don't like." Meanwhile, as much as Trump has authoritarian aspirations, it's President Biden whose administration has a demonstrable record of authoritarianism. What is using the Department of Justice and the IRS to go after regular Americans if not authoritarianism? What is vowing to forcibly take people's lawfully owned guns and leave them at the mercy of the state if not authoritarianism? What is threatening people's jobs and livelihoods for being wary of complying with dubious mandates if not authoritarianism? What are end-runs around the U.S. Constitution if not authoritarianism? And yet Michael Beschloss doesn't have one harsh word to say about Joe Biden's own dictator-like behavior and belief that the rules of checks and balances and the rule of law don't apply to him. 

Funny how that works, isn't it?

And as long as Republicans (and conservatives) exist, it's never going to stop.

Either that or they genuinely just don't care. The MSM see it as their main job to defend Democrats, and that's what they're gonna do. Honest journalism isn't even on their radar anymore. It hasn't been for a long time.

***

Related:

NBC News' Michael Beschloss demands explanation from members of Congress who didn't clap for Zelenskyy

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss busted for his BS about 'Dr. Jill Biden'

NBC News' Michael Beschloss wonders if jury foreperson's media tour is deliberate sabotage

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AUTHORITARIAN DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP FASCISM FASCIST JOE SCARBOROUGH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat
Doug P.
Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official favoritism'
Doug P.
Sheryl Crow lets Jason Aldean know that his song condemning left-wing violence is un-American and 'lame'
Sarah D
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced
Twitchy Staff
Kristi Noem thanks Jason Aldean for 'writing a song that America can get behind' — and makes him an offer
Sarah D
CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat Doug P.