Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'

Sarah D  |  2:48 PM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Lia Thomas is a very disturbing — and disturbed — individual on a few levels. The most obvious one is that he was a mediocre swimmer at best until he decided to become a she and dominate in women's swimming to the detriment of actual women. William Thomas was not allowed to compete directly against women swimmers, but Lia Thomas was. And Lia has been unapologetic about not only hurting actual women with his cheating, but also by the inherently predatory nature of his presence in women's changing rooms.

Then, of course, there's his deeply disturbing social media activity and circle of friends. It's not just his athletic competitors who should be concerned, but all of us.

And that brings us to this new disturbing wrinkle in the fabric of Lia Thomas' life:

So now Lia's parading around making pro-Antifa fashion statements, eh?

Welp.

Interestingly, both the liathimas and mordenkainenspocketvajeen Instagram accounts are currently private.

Presumably this is the same Gwen who is Thomas' alleged romantic partner (earlier this year, the name was Gwen Weiskopf), which, if that's the case, makes this all extra extra disturbing, because Gwen's Instagram was a veritable hellhole of red flags.

Indeed. And none of it's good.

William or Lia, he or she ... we're not dealing with a good person.

***

ANTIFA LIA THOMAS

