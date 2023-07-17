Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'

Lia Thomas is a very disturbing — and disturbed — individual on a few levels. The most obvious one is that he was a mediocre swimmer at best until he decided to become a she and dominate in women's swimming to the detriment of actual women. William Thomas was not allowed to compete directly against women swimmers, but Lia Thomas was. And Lia has been unapologetic about not only hurting actual women with his cheating, but also by the inherently predatory nature of his presence in women's changing rooms.

Then, of course, there's his deeply disturbing social media activity and circle of friends. It's not just his athletic competitors who should be concerned, but all of us.

And that brings us to this new disturbing wrinkle in the fabric of Lia Thomas' life:

“Antifa super soldier.”



People WAKE UP! Please, I'm begging you. All of this is about men with sexual fetishism & making 💰 by butchering your kids.



What else has to happen before you SCREAM Louder? https://t.co/UI2mqIZmxi



NCAA swimmer responsible for ripping women's sports… pic.twitter.com/BrWRSUpELo — Scott Newgent (@NotScottNewgent) July 17, 2023

So now Lia's parading around making pro-Antifa fashion statements, eh?

#Trans swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, has now embraced the #Trantifa branding in new photos posted on social media.



Trans violent militancy is the current focus of #Antifa. They believe that critics of trans ideology should be silenced, maimed or murdered. Some… pic.twitter.com/qlU0jQXlbK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2023

Welp.

So he LARPs at two things. — John Big Boote (@JohnBigBoote870) July 17, 2023

Interestingly, both the liathimas and mordenkainenspocketvajeen Instagram accounts are currently private.

Interesting. Gwen Luxemburg is the name on that Insta account, and it's locked down now. And the "liathimas" account on Insta is also locked but does appear to be Thomas' personal account. — Pam D (@soirchick) July 17, 2023

Presumably this is the same Gwen who is Thomas' alleged romantic partner (earlier this year, the name was Gwen Weiskopf), which, if that's the case, makes this all extra extra disturbing, because Gwen's Instagram was a veritable hellhole of red flags.

it explains so much — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 17, 2023

Indeed. And none of it's good.

Doesn't this make so much make sense....



I haven't specifically bashed Lia Thomas on anything (other than calling him an entitled narcissist which I stand by) because ultimately he was following the rules in place. But this is disturbing https://t.co/EHnqkBG1kJ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 17, 2023

William or Lia, he or she ... we're not dealing with a good person.

Political, cultural, and spiritual warfare — Albert Latham (@albert1776) July 17, 2023

***

