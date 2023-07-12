Biden's WH is threatening journalist Simon Ateba — and MSM firefighters are apparently cool with it

Over the weekend, we told you about the Washington Post's Paul Farhi complaining that Today News Africa's White House correspondent Simon Ateba is more interested in making himself the story than he is in doing journalism:

Simon Ateba, the White House reporter who makes himself the story in the briefing room. Something I wrote: https://t.co/ZtE298AU3j — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 8, 2023

We're not exactly sure when making a spectacle of yourself in the White House Briefing Room became a negative, but we're guessing it has something to do with the fact that Ateba is black and has been a thorn in the Biden administration's side.

Anyway, we have absolutely no doubt whatsoever in our minds that Farhi thoroughly enjoyed reporting this latest scoop on Ateba vs. the Biden White House:

NEW: White House formally warns reporter @simonateba that he will lose his White House press credentials if he continues to disrupt ⁦@PressSec⁩’s daily briefings. Story by me: https://t.co/MpBJNrIfeG — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 12, 2023

More from Farhi:

The warning — a first for President Biden’s press office — followed run-ins between press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the journalist from Cameroon who has interrupted her briefings to demand that he be recognized to ask a question. Jean-Pierre has declined to call on Ateba for months and has repeatedly admonished him for speaking out of turn. Ateba, the owner and White House correspondent of a news site called Today News Africa, has portrayed himself as a victim of “racism and discrimination” by the administration. In an unsigned letter, the White House press office told Ateba that he was at risk of losing his “hard” pass — the credential that enables reporters to enter the White House grounds at will — if he continues to disrupt briefings.

Ateba posted the letter yesterday:

BREAKING: Following @washingtonpost hit piece meant to prevent me from renewing my hard pass, the @WhiteHouse and @PressSec office just sent me 'A WARNING LETTER." Here it is:



Mr. Ateba,



We strongly support the important role that members of the press play in covering the White… pic.twitter.com/7EbS9HDpIW — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 11, 2023

Insane. And if Farhi actually cared about freedom of the press, he'd be leading the charge against the White House's attempt to freeze Ateba out. But we know better than to hold our breath for Farhi to take a stand on Ateba's behalf.

If WaPo reporters (cc @yabutaleb7 & @farhip) had principles and/or a backbone, they would foresake their chance to ask the @PressSec a question until she calls on @simonateba. They don’t do that b/c they want to ensure the W.H. briefing room remains a journalism-free zone — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023

Farhi is apparently very discriminating when it comes to whom he's willing to support.

Yeah. Huh.

this is an attack on the free press and must be condemned by the whca — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 12, 2023

Where is the @whca statement defending Ateba? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2023

We're sure they'll get to that just as soon as they finish their statement denouncing Brian J. Karem's shameful record.

If the WHPC had done some self policing and kicked Karem out, a person who had no business whatsoever being in that press room, I might be willing to listen to concerns about this guy. But here we are. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 12, 2023

Yep. Here we are:

Pathetic.

This kind of thing used to be a an attack on the first amendment and press freedoms. It unified journalists against an authoritarian administration. Democracy is dying a little bit today. https://t.co/HFuW4r7nXg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2023

WH warns black reporter to be quiet and I can't help but notice @farhip subtle difference in coverage and tone from the previous administration — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2023

Is this not true anymore? https://t.co/9Ysv6r0fdD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2023

Apparently not.

Why can't Simon Ateba be part of the White House Correspondents Club?

By “disrupt” WaPo hack Paul — who helped stir up attacks on Ateba — means asking questions that inconvenience Biden https://t.co/6HfEo6hbqk — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 12, 2023

Exactly. Simon Ateba has refused to join up with the rest of the Media Palace Guard, and in the eyes of the Palace Guard, that's not just unforgivable but grounds for journalistic exile.

From Jan 2017 to Jan 2021 the briefing room was full of journalists who showed their asses on a daily basis, and were celebrated for doing so. GTFOH with this concern trolling. https://t.co/722i0kE5aE — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 12, 2023

The WaPo is working w/ the Biden Admin to silence the only independent African reporter in the W.H. press poll. #DemocracyDiesWhenPretendReportersTargetRealOnes https://t.co/S9bBQTKvPw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023

Looks like it's a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

