'Yikes'! Katie Pavlich catches the FBI Director making quite an (unconstitutional?) admiss...
Rep. Spartz Gets Furious With FBI Director Wray
Guardian's new attempt to bust Clarence Thomas in Christmas Party scandal epitomizes MSM's...
Nina Turner may not understand how inflation works, but that's not stopping her...
Dylan 'Destroyer of Brands' Mulvaney has FLED the U.S. to feel 'safe' and...
FBI Director Wray Sweats When Asked About Federal Agents on January 6th
Matt Gaetz reads FBI Director the Hunter Biden 'shakedown' message (do you believe...
Christina Pushaw asks an important question: What makes a RINO?
Ben Collins is incensed that 'country club weirdo' Jonathan Chait would suggest that...
Megyn Kelly's updated assessment of Kamala Harris is hilariously (and brutally) on-point
Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or...
Matt Taibbi's 'Missouri v. Biden edition' of Twitter Files sheds more light on...
FBI Director Wray Gets Confronted For Censoring Conservatives
WH's BS about wages & inflation gets the Community Notes nuking it was...

Biden's WH is threatening journalist Simon Ateba — and MSM firefighters are apparently cool with it

Sarah D  |  2:59 PM on July 12, 2023
meme

Over the weekend, we told you about the Washington Post's Paul Farhi complaining that Today News Africa's White House correspondent Simon Ateba is more interested in making himself the story than he is in doing journalism:

We're not exactly sure when making a spectacle of yourself in the White House Briefing Room became a negative, but we're guessing it has something to do with the fact that Ateba is black and has been a thorn in the Biden administration's side.

Anyway, we have absolutely no doubt whatsoever in our minds that Farhi thoroughly enjoyed reporting this latest scoop on Ateba vs. the Biden White House:

More from Farhi:

The warning — a first for President Biden’s press office — followed run-ins between press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the journalist from Cameroon who has interrupted her briefings to demand that he be recognized to ask a question.

Jean-Pierre has declined to call on Ateba for months and has repeatedly admonished him for speaking out of turn. Ateba, the owner and White House correspondent of a news site called Today News Africa, has portrayed himself as a victim of “racism and discrimination” by the administration.

In an unsigned letter, the White House press office told Ateba that he was at risk of losing his “hard” pass — the credential that enables reporters to enter the White House grounds at will — if he continues to disrupt briefings.

Recommended

Guardian's new attempt to bust Clarence Thomas in Christmas Party scandal epitomizes MSM's desperation
Sarah D

Ateba posted the letter yesterday:

Insane. And if Farhi actually cared about freedom of the press, he'd be leading the charge against the White House's attempt to freeze Ateba out. But we know better than to hold our breath for Farhi to take a stand on Ateba's behalf.

Farhi is apparently very discriminating when it comes to whom he's willing to support.

Yeah. Huh.

We're sure they'll get to that just as soon as they finish their statement denouncing Brian J. Karem's shameful record.

Yep. Here we are:

Pathetic.

Apparently not.

Why can't Simon Ateba be part of the White House Correspondents Club?

Exactly. Simon Ateba has refused to join up with the rest of the Media Palace Guard, and in the eyes of the Palace Guard, that's not just unforgivable but grounds for journalistic exile.

Looks like it's a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: JOE BIDEN JOURNALISM WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guardian's new attempt to bust Clarence Thomas in Christmas Party scandal epitomizes MSM's desperation
Sarah D
Rep. Spartz Gets Furious With FBI Director Wray
Twitchy Staff
Dylan 'Destroyer of Brands' Mulvaney has FLED the U.S. to feel 'safe' and heal with alpacas
justmindy
Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST
justmindy
FBI Director Wray Sweats When Asked About Federal Agents on January 6th
Twitchy Staff
Matt Gaetz reads FBI Director the Hunter Biden 'shakedown' message (do you believe the response?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Guardian's new attempt to bust Clarence Thomas in Christmas Party scandal epitomizes MSM's desperation Sarah D