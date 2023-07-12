Disturbing blast from not-so-recent past could definitely explain Rolling Stone's war on Sound of Freedom

You may find it at best really weird and at worst really disturbing that Rolling Stone has been working so diligently to delegitimize the story and message of "Sound of Freedom." And you'd be exactly right to feel that way. It's definitely really weird, and definitely really disturbing.

"To know thousands of adults will absorb Sound of Freedom, this vigilante fever dream, and come away thinking themselves better informed on a hidden civilizational crisis… well, it’s profoundly depressing. Worse still, they’ll want to spread the word." https://t.co/rVGgXtXMWM — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 10, 2023

What's their deal? Why are they so opposed to the public finding out more about the evils of child sex trafficking? Why are they trying to frame raising awareness of child sex trafficking as some kind of far-right obsession? If we didn't know any better, we'd think that Rolling Stone actually has a vested interest in keeping the public from seeing "Sound of Freedom."

Actually, the more we think about it, the more convinced we become that that's exactly what's going on.

You may remember back in October of 2022, when Rolling Stone reported on ABC News national security producer James Meek's apartment getting raided by the FBI. If you only read Rolling Stone's story, you could've been forgiven for thinking that the raid just kind of happened out of the blue:

It is unclear what story, if any, would have put Meek in the FBI’s crosshairs. https://t.co/96Plc1ZCG6 pic.twitter.com/BZL9T7Ptnr — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 19, 2022

Rolling Stone even raised the possibility that Meek had been the first casualty of a crackdown on journalists by the Biden administration (what?):

Meek has been charged with no crime. But independent observers believe the raid is among the first — and quite possibly, the first — to be carried out on a journalist by the Biden administration. https://t.co/JUFHulFFxZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 19, 2022

It really felt at the time like Rolling Stone was leaving some crucial details out of their reporting. And it turned out they were. In March of this year, NPR followed up on Rolling Stone's report with those crucial details that Rolling Stone had not seen fit to share with the public:

When Rolling Stone reported that ABC producer James Meek had gone missing, Editor-in-Chief @NoahShachtman (formerly of the Daily Beast) deliberately edited out of the story that he was under investigation for child sex abuse because he was friends with him. pic.twitter.com/qFt96fs6DZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2023

So, Rolling Stone's editor in chief Noah Schachtman was friends with an alleged sexual abuser of children. And Rolling Stone is currently engaged in a smear campaign against a movie exposing the horrors of child sex trafficking. Now, we can't say with certainty that those two things are related, but we can't not say that, either. And as we pointed out above, the vociferousness and zeal with which Rolling Stone has gone after "Sound of Freedom" is the sort of thing you'd expect to see from someone whose derision actually stems from fear as opposed to boredom or bitter amusement.

@RollingStone Is this why you’re hating on the Sound of Freedom? pic.twitter.com/al7g14aStj — Naaz (@PrznNaz) July 11, 2023

Seems like a very fair question. Rolling Stone has a proven history of covering up allegations of child sexual abuse. That's not a conspiracy theory; that's a fact. And it's a fact that merits speculation about the exact nature of Rolling Stone's motives in trying to bury "Sound of Freedom" and demands answers from Rolling Stone.

Keep pulling the thread... — Will of the Fans (Pee/Poo) (@WillOfTheFans) July 11, 2023

