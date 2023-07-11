BOOM: GA Democrat Mesha Mainor switches parties after Dems demonize her for supporting...
So NYU held a months-long antiracist workshop for parents and only white people were allowed to be there

Sarah D  |  12:27 PM on July 11, 2023
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

It should probably go without saying at this point, but we're going to say it anyway: Scratch a radical progressive, find a racist. It's practically a law of nature now. And it can be applied seemingly constantly.

That's definitely the case for a growing number of colleges and universities. Actually, there aren't too many colleges and universities left that haven't been completely taken over by a coalition of radical progressives who commit multiple acts of racism in the name of antiracism. 

And that brings us to New York University, where, as the Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium reports, antiracist progressives have been up to some pretty racist stuff:

$360 a person? Damn. The antiracism racket is a lucrative one! If we were racist grifters, we'd seriously consider getting in on that action.

But we digress:

Jim Geraghty's detail-filled thread shows Disney is in even MORE trouble than we thought and WOW
Sam J.

Isn't it hard to build multiracial parent communities when the only parents allowed to attend the workshop are white?

Excluding minorities from a conversation about race "for their own good"? Yeah, that's not racist at all.

These effing people, man. We swear.

Sure sounds that way.

If your jaw hasn't hit the floor by now ...

Dear God.

Every single parent in that workshop should never have been a part of it. And if they were dumb enough to sign up for it (the name should've been a dead giveaway of what they were in for), they should have left immediately upon entering the room and demanded their money back.

What an absolute nightmare cluster that workshop was. 

The only thing more incredible than a whites-only antiracist workshop is that Aaron Sibarium's brain didn't completely melt while he was going over all this stuff. Ours would've been shooting out of our ears had we been in his position.

OK, that would actually be awesome. But without actual evidence to support it, we're stuck concluding that the workshop was put on by earnestly racist antiracists who desperately want to make racial segregation great again, again.

El. Oh. El.

Works every time it's tried.

***

