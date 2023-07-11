Ya' don't SAY! Secret Service's excuse for refusing FOIA on WH cocaine records...
Self-described 'free speech absolutist' Elon Musk's Twitter banned conservative woman for BS 'violation'

Sarah D  |  2:29 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Back when Elon Musk first announced that he was going to take over Twitter, First Amendment fans were cautiously optimistic. Twitter had turned into a decidedly anti-free-speech zone, at least anti-free-speech for conservatives. And as a self-described "free speech absolutist" (rather ironic given his record of cozying up to China and the CCP), Musk was theoretically poised to change things for the better.

And for a while, it seemed like he had. People whose accounts had been suspended for BS "TOS violations" had their accounts restored. Conservatives could share their opinions without losing access to their accounts or losing their accounts altogether. You couldn't get permabanned for saying that trans women are not women.

All was relatively well in Twitterland. But then things started to feel a bit less, well, free. You had to start paying a monthly fee if you wanted your tweets to be visible to everyone who followed you. Recently, you stopped being able to see other people's tweets after running into a "rate limit." And as far as the Terms of Service are concerned, we seem to have returned to a point where you've maybe got to start walking on eggshells if you want to be allowed to stick around. Conservative Kaya Masters recently found that out firsthand, when her @sisterinferior account was suspended, ultimately permanently.

What the hell did she do? Great question. 

Here's what happened:

Sounds like some BS.

She made a blanket statement about pedophiles deserving to get thrown into a woodchipper and defended the humanity of the unborn. Is wanting the worst fate for pedophiles a violation of Twitter's Terms of Service? Is being pro-life permaban-worthy? 

Unless the owners of those accounts threatened to throw a specific person into a woodchipper, they shouldn't get suspended or banned, either. That's the point of that exercise. To demonstrate that Twitter's "safety" priorities are all screwed up.

What gives?

It is absolutely ridiculous. Especially when you consider that Elon Musk continues to insist that Twitter is a safe space for free speech:

Clearly, that's not the case. Maybe it never really was.

Not as far as we can tell.

Ouch. But fair.

Get it together, Elon. Either you believe in free speech or you don't. But don't lie to us and expect us to accept it.

***

