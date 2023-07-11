Self-described 'free speech absolutist' Elon Musk's Twitter banned conservative woman for BS 'violation'

Back when Elon Musk first announced that he was going to take over Twitter, First Amendment fans were cautiously optimistic. Twitter had turned into a decidedly anti-free-speech zone, at least anti-free-speech for conservatives. And as a self-described "free speech absolutist" (rather ironic given his record of cozying up to China and the CCP), Musk was theoretically poised to change things for the better.

And for a while, it seemed like he had. People whose accounts had been suspended for BS "TOS violations" had their accounts restored. Conservatives could share their opinions without losing access to their accounts or losing their accounts altogether. You couldn't get permabanned for saying that trans women are not women.

All was relatively well in Twitterland. But then things started to feel a bit less, well, free. You had to start paying a monthly fee if you wanted your tweets to be visible to everyone who followed you. Recently, you stopped being able to see other people's tweets after running into a "rate limit." And as far as the Terms of Service are concerned, we seem to have returned to a point where you've maybe got to start walking on eggshells if you want to be allowed to stick around. Conservative Kaya Masters recently found that out firsthand, when her @sisterinferior account was suspended, ultimately permanently.

@sisterinferior Kaya what the hell did you do this time? — WhoKnows? (@redpill1975) July 8, 2023

What the hell did she do? Great question.

My theory is that the abortion Nazis got her again. She was poking the bear even harder than usual a few days ago. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 7, 2023

Here's what happened:

Original tweet deleted, but suffice to say, the anti-abortion harpies got her on a technicality.



She’s appealed and will likely be back as soon as somebody at twitter support wakes up. — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 7, 2023

Here’s what she got in her email. pic.twitter.com/n0HAlcb8rK — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 7, 2023

Sounds like some BS.

Just so we’re clear, @elonmusk’s @twitter considers this an offense worthy of a permanent ban. They have confirmed it. So what a great place, I guess. pic.twitter.com/uN29qkUOWa — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 9, 2023

She made a blanket statement about pedophiles deserving to get thrown into a woodchipper and defended the humanity of the unborn. Is wanting the worst fate for pedophiles a violation of Twitter's Terms of Service? Is being pro-life permaban-worthy?

I am going to report a few woodchipper tweets I find via random searches and see what Twitter says. — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 9, 2023

Seriously, just search "woodchipper" and there are millions of tweets no different from what got @sisterinferior suspended.



So let's see if Twitter means it. — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 9, 2023

I'll try not to report followers/people I follow, but I'm taking a shotgun approach to this. — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 9, 2023

Unless the owners of those accounts threatened to throw a specific person into a woodchipper, they shouldn't get suspended or banned, either. That's the point of that exercise. To demonstrate that Twitter's "safety" priorities are all screwed up.

Saying pedophiles belong in a woodchipper gets someone banned, but the geniuses at trust and safety have no problem with this.@elonmusk you have serious problems in your org pic.twitter.com/02lgMnCRg5 — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 6, 2023

Wait.@sisterinferior got banned for a blanket statement about actual convicted criminals but this mofo isn't in violation?! — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 9, 2023

What gives?

I just realized just a while ago she's suspended 😭 WTF @elonmusk this is ridiculous — Tomo (@RyukyuanRipper) July 9, 2023

It is absolutely ridiculous. Especially when you consider that Elon Musk continues to insist that Twitter is a safe space for free speech:

You are free to be your true self here — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2023

Clearly, that's not the case. Maybe it never really was.

Unless you make a joke or say Pedos deserve the death penalty, then you are banned because @elonmusk is not paying attention to what @TwitterSupport is doing anymore and they ain't even reading appeals. Just insta-rejecting them. Free @navium_exuro and @sisterinferior! https://t.co/KNKU09jGKb — 🇺🇸 Freedom Over Tyranny 🏴‍☠️ (@Only4Freedom2) July 11, 2023

@elonmusk unsuspend @sisterinferior , you coward!!!! She did nothing wrong! Pedos deserve the wood chipper! How is that controversial or suspend worthy?! pic.twitter.com/MjsXl352zP — Kristin🇦🇲 (@KiKi1185) July 9, 2023

This is nonsense. You promised a little more freedom on here and we’re really NOT getting it. — Luke is the dog, dummies (@iamdogluke) July 10, 2023

Not as far as we can tell.

We're literally back to where we were six months ago. — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 9, 2023

People can send you photographs of violently abused children and not get banned (I had the receipts on an account that I no longer have access to ahem) but saying pedophiles should get the death penalty is a bridge too far



At this point bring back Vijaya — Kaya Nakata (@kaya_nakata) July 9, 2023

Ouch. But fair.

Get it together, Elon. Either you believe in free speech or you don't. But don't lie to us and expect us to accept it.

***

