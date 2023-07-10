Must-read thread blisters MSM for feigning shock at Biden's bad behavior when the proof was always there

BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for...
Sarah D  |  1:34 PM on July 10, 2023

Axios' scoop that Joe Biden has a hot temper behind closed doors and frequently berates his staff should not come as news to literally anyone. So it's been nothing if not amusing to watch media and liberals pretend that this is all some kind of shocking development in the history of the Biden administration.

Anyone who is capable of being honest with themselves knows full-well that the ice-cream-loving, kindly-grandpa, man-of-the-people image of Joe Biden is just a mirage, and an extremely unconvincing one at that. Unfortunately, we as honest people are surrounded by Democratic gatekeepers who refuse to be honest with us. And so, as has been the case so many times before, with this supposed "bombshell" on Joe Biden, we once again find ourselves exhausted and pissed off at all the people who commanded us not to believe our own lying eyes and ears and maligned us for refusing to buy into their false narratives. The media, self-described "Guardians of Truth," have made it their mission to mislead the public, and just because they're maybe realizing now that Joe Biden's 2024 candidacy could be in jeopardy doesn't mean they don't deserve to be dragged into oblivion for their pro-Biden campaign of deception.

And that brings us to this important thread from Twitchy regular @sunnyright, who has been doing exactly what the media have been counting on us not to and actually paid attention to who Joe Biden has shown us he is more times than we can count. Sunny's rightly not buying into the stupid notion that being a terrible person is out of character for Joe Biden.

That thread is pretty exhaustive, but by no means comprehensive. After 80 years on this planet, Joe Biden has racked up an impressive record of garbage behavior. And we know from experience that he's not even close to finished yet.

***

