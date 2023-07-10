Joe Walsh is head-over-heels in love with shirtless Joe Biden, 'the perfect antidote to Donald Trump'

Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after...
Sarah D  |  10:33 AM on July 10, 2023
Sarah D.

Over the weekend, America's lovable grandpa Joe Biden took to the beach sans shirt. Hasn't he earned the right to take a vacation and show off his pecs? He works so hard, you know. OK, technically you don't know that. None of us do. But we're told he works hard, and that should be enough.

Anyway, Joe was looking just as vital and robust as ever, bravely risking skin cancer just to be a man of the people.

And let the record show that, where we might see a weak old man once again hanging out on the beach while he's supposed to be working, musket-grabbing Trump Train conductor turned Resistance warrior Joe Walsh sees an powerful but soft everyman Adonis:

We can only hope that Joe Walsh took a cold shower after tweeting that. And that he's still in that cold shower right now. Because if there was ever a man who needed a cold shower, it's a man who sees a shirtless Joe Biden and is overwhelmed by feelings of admiration and — dare we say it? — love.

Surely there's some sort of rehab for this kind of thing, right? There's rehab for everything. There's gotta be rehab for people who moon over shirtless octogenarian politicians, right? Can someone please send Joe some pamphlets? Are there any people he knows who actually like him who would be willing to stage an intervention?

Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)
Doug P.

That's actually a pretty good point. If a half-naked Leader of the Free World is sitting near you and it doesn't even register, that's not a you-problem. That's a POTUS-problem. And Joe Walsh is too blinded by his bizarre love for Biden (as well as maybe the reflection of sunlight off of Biden's pasty skin) to even consider that particular implication of Joe Biden's day at the beach.

Not an intentional one. But it almost doesn't matter, because the fact is that when you get down to it, Joe Walsh saw Biden on the beach, typed out all the text in his tweet, and sent that tweet into the universe.

Anyway, we'll leave you with Noam Blum's rebuttal to Walsh's tweet, because it really drives home the larger point that needs to be made not just for Joe Walsh, but for everyone who believes — or at least thinks they believe — that Joe Biden is some kind of epitome of what the President of the United States can be:

To be fair, Joe Walsh is strictly a Kool-Aid kind of guy.

***

