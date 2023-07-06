Mother Jones' new cover story on Ron DeSantis makes us wonder if they're secretly working for him

How many times have we all sat here and laughed and laughed and laughed when a liberal media outlet sets out to make Ron DeSantis look like the product of a one-night stand between Satan and Adolf Hitler only to even further drive home their unintentional point that Ron DeSantis is not an effective governor but actually a pretty popular one? We honestly don't know. But it's definitely happened a bunch of times.

And it's happening again, this time courtesy of the terrified lefties at Mother Jones:

We have assume that Mother Jones subscribers — if there even is such a thing, of course — are supposed to see that cover art and "American autocracy" business and collapse into a puddle of trembling progressive goo. And for all we know, that's exactly what happens to them.

But as far as we're concerned, our only beef with Mother Jones' cover is that we can't use it for our own posts. Because it's great. Look at DeSantis, unafraid to get into the swamp with the alligators. And if he's willing to get into the swamp with the alligators, he's willing to get into the swamp with the Democrats, too. Look at him peering just above the water line, lurking in the murk, just like those alligators, waiting for just the right moment to strike. The longer we stare at this thing, the better it gets.

Right? Is Mother Jones' art department secretly staffed with DeSantis campaign operatives?

Dems and liberals tried desperately to make Dark Brandon a thing. It didn't really work. But Apex Predator Ron is definitely doing something for us.

