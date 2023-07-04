Jennifer Rubin sounds alarm over SCOTUS transforming into illegitimate 'supreme right-wing policymaker'

In honor of Independence Day, erstwhile "conservative columnist" Jennifer Rubin is declaring her independence ... from intelligence. From sanity. From anything even remotely resembling a basic understanding of American civics and the U.S. Constitution and the purpose of the Supreme Court. Now, granted, she began making this journey toward independence back in 2015-2016 or so, but it feels like this year, she's especially free from the burden of reality.

In their haste to both ignore the history of the 14th Amendment and deny the extensive legacy of racism in nearly every aspect of life (which Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Jackson traced in exquisite detail) the majority left wide open an easy workaround https://t.co/MlZMq2SFuL — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 2, 2023

Put simply, as long as you allow students to tell their personal story of racism, race will get considered in the admissions process — to the chagrin of the right-wing justices and politicians who cheer this Pyrrhic victory. https://t.co/MlZMq2SFuL — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 2, 2023

Yesterday, she penned a genuinely eye-opening (read: eye-rolling) opinion piece on the Supreme Court's recent rulings upholding the Constitution. Jen seems to be under the impression that when the Supreme Court interprets the Constitution in a way that conservatives like, it's a direct threat to our democracy:

The court is illegitimately exercising power. This is a constitutional crisis. https://t.co/GX9rUHxVBq — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 3, 2023

When the court operates on an ends-justify-the-means basis, shreds legal doctrine and dishonestly presents the facts, critics should not play whack-a-mole, decrying each case. Instead, grasp the central threat the court poses to our democracy. https://t.co/GX9rUHxVBq — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 4, 2023

An excerpt:

Unhinged from judicial standards, the court now roves through the policy landscape, overturning decades of law and reordering Americans’ lives and institutions. It upends women’s health, revamps college admissions, snatches student aid from millions and redefines public accommodations (allowing egregious discrimination). In aggrandizing power, the court illegitimately dominates policymaking, undermining democracy to an extent we have not seen in nearly 100 years. (Ronald Brownstein pointed out that similar constitutional collisions in the 1850s and 1930s took a civil war or threat of court-packing to resolve.) Something must change if we want to preserve rule by the people’s elected leaders responsible to voters. As a preliminary matter, it is essential to identify the problem. As morally and politically offensive as Supreme Court decisions on affirmative action, LGBTQ+ discrimination and student debt forgiveness might be to millions of Americans, merely criticizing the court’s result is misguided and unproductive. The task is to expose the court’s disintegration as a legitimate judicial body and note its emergence as a supreme right-wing policymaker. When the court operates on an ends-justify-the-means basis, shreds legal doctrine and dishonestly presents the facts, critics should not play whack-a-mole, decrying each individual rejection of widespread American values. In doing so, the court negates self-government.

The irony of Jennifer Rubin accusing the Supreme Court of being "unhinged" in any way should not be lost on anyone.

These are not the observations of a smart or sane person; these are the unhinged ravings of someone who sold her soul to the highest bidder in exchange for Resistance points and adulation and in the process lost any semblance of a moral or intellectual leg to stand on.

"Upends women's health." "Snatches student aid from millions." "Supreme right-wing policy maker." Jennifer Rubin has completely lost her grip on the roles of the three branches of our government. To read her piece, you could easily be forgiven for thinking it was actually written by some random left-wing Yale Law student on a bender.

And maybe the craziest aspect of all of this is that Jen is really, really proud of herself. So proud that she's been retweeting other prominent left-wing nutjobs' shout-outs to her legal scholarship and genius:

.@JRubinBlogger : "Unhinged from judicial standards, the court now roves through the policy landscape, overturning decades of law and reordering Americans’ lives and institutions."



Self-government is worth defending https://t.co/pyDYWI5PrC — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) July 3, 2023

“When the court operates on an ends-justify-the-means basis, shreds legal doctrine & dishonestly presents the facts, critics should not play whack-a-mole, decrying each individual rejection of American values. In doing so the court negates self-government” https://t.co/rLccD3ZQi6 — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) July 3, 2023

100% accurate op ed anmbout SCOTUS from @JRubinBlogger! Please read and think what to ask @POTUS and your representatives to do about it. I'm motivated. Are you?https://t.co/qdc7zNdMT1 — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) July 3, 2023

YES!👇



"We should reject the obtuse and naive argument that this court isn’t so bad because it didn’t entirely obliterate Sec. 2 of the VRA and declined to impose the outrageous independent state legislature doctrine. Now is no time for self-delusion."https://t.co/6epOUE2gGc — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 3, 2023

Marc Elias, huh? Quite a who's-who of Great American Legal Minds!

On Independence Day, which celebrates rebellion against a monarch lacking consent of the governed, let us dedicate ourselves to robust and authentic democracy — government of the people, by the people, for the people — not by arrogant right-wing justices.https://t.co/QQn5H6ds5g — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) July 3, 2023

Laurence. Tribe. When Laurence Tribe is promoting your work, that's when it's time to pump the brakes and get some help. Unfortunately Jennifer Rubin has demonstrated — in exquisite detail, you might say — that she is beyond help.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!