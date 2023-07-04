Kamala Harris uses meme to BRAG about Bidenomics, learns the (hilarious) hard way...
And BOOM! BRUTAL thread takes WHINY whiners whining about CO web designer/LGBTQ case...
Rebekah Jones is too drained from her Florida exodus to think of clever...
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to...
AP celebrates Independence Day with a piece on how the word 'patriot' has...
Caitlyn Jenner tries deleting old tweet shaming Trump for not doing enough to...
Calif. Reparations Task Force: Justice is letting black folks skip out on child...
Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a...
Just for fun: Independence Day memes from across the fruited plains
POPCORN NEEDED: Complaint filed with Department of Education challenging Harvard's legacy...
Black high school debater absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association
Billy Baldwin reminded that Floridians are safer under new gun law than on...
WATCH: The National Speech and Debate Association has (sigh) gone woke, now tolerates...
Bethany Mandel calls out modest dressmaker 'Sondeflor' for recent ad campaign

Jennifer Rubin sounds alarm over SCOTUS transforming into illegitimate 'supreme right-wing policymaker'

Sarah D  |  12:54 PM on July 04, 2023

In honor of Independence Day, erstwhile "conservative columnist" Jennifer Rubin is declaring her independence ... from intelligence. From sanity. From anything even remotely resembling a basic understanding of American civics and the U.S. Constitution and the purpose of the Supreme Court. Now, granted, she began making this journey toward independence back in 2015-2016 or so, but it feels like this year, she's especially free from the burden of reality.

Yesterday, she penned a genuinely eye-opening (read: eye-rolling) opinion piece on the Supreme Court's recent rulings upholding the Constitution. Jen seems to be under the impression that when the Supreme Court interprets the Constitution in a way that conservatives like, it's a direct threat to our democracy:

Recommended

Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.

An excerpt:

Unhinged from judicial standards, the court now roves through the policy landscape, overturning decades of law and reordering Americans’ lives and institutions. It upends women’s health, revamps college admissions, snatches student aid from millions and redefines public accommodations (allowing egregious discrimination). In aggrandizing power, the court illegitimately dominates policymaking, undermining democracy to an extent we have not seen in nearly 100 years. (Ronald Brownstein pointed out that similar constitutional collisions in the 1850s and 1930s took a civil war or threat of court-packing to resolve.)

Something must change if we want to preserve rule by the people’s elected leaders responsible to voters.

As a preliminary matter, it is essential to identify the problem. As morally and politically offensive as Supreme Court decisions on affirmative action, LGBTQ+ discrimination and student debt forgiveness might be to millions of Americans, merely criticizing the court’s result is misguided and unproductive. The task is to expose the court’s disintegration as a legitimate judicial body and note its emergence as a supreme right-wing policymaker. When the court operates on an ends-justify-the-means basis, shreds legal doctrine and dishonestly presents the facts, critics should not play whack-a-mole, decrying each individual rejection of widespread American values. In doing so, the court negates self-government.

The irony of Jennifer Rubin accusing the Supreme Court of being "unhinged" in any way should not be lost on anyone.

These are not the observations of a smart or sane person; these are the unhinged ravings of someone who sold her soul to the highest bidder in exchange for Resistance points and adulation and in the process lost any semblance of a moral or intellectual leg to stand on.

"Upends women's health." "Snatches student aid from millions." "Supreme right-wing policy maker." Jennifer Rubin has completely lost her grip on the roles of the three branches of our government. To read her piece, you could easily be forgiven for thinking it was actually written by some random left-wing Yale Law student on a bender.

And maybe the craziest aspect of all of this is that Jen is really, really proud of herself. So proud that she's been retweeting other prominent left-wing nutjobs' shout-outs to her legal scholarship and genius:

Marc Elias, huh? Quite a who's-who of Great American Legal Minds!

Laurence. Tribe. When Laurence Tribe is promoting your work, that's when it's time to pump the brakes and get some help. Unfortunately Jennifer Rubin has demonstrated — in exquisite detail, you might say — that she is beyond help.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONSTITUTION JENNIFER RUBIN SCOTUS SUPREME COURT WASHINGTON POST LAURENCE TRIBE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.
And BOOM! BRUTAL thread takes WHINY whiners whining about CO web designer/LGBTQ case apart
Sam J.
Just for fun: Independence Day memes from across the fruited plains
FuzzyChimp
Kamala Harris uses meme to BRAG about Bidenomics, learns the (hilarious) hard way the Left can't meme
Sam J.
Black high school debater absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association
Aaron Walker
Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a 'Happy 4th' BOMBS gloriously
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread) Sam J.