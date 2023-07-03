Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babies' humanity

Jen Psaki's STILL trying to convince us the Right's behind Muslims opposing trans...
Sarah D  |  3:13 PM on July 03, 2023

Jon Cooper is the former national finance chair of Draft Biden, and, as an alumnus of Team Biden, we fully expect him to be a massive jerk and all-around bad person with horrible takes. And he frequently manages to exceed our expectations of just how awful he can be. Recently, he did just that.

According to his Twitter bio, Jon is a "gay dad of five kids." Five kids is a decent number of kids, and we'd assume that at least most people who have five kids, even if they didn't give birth to the kids themselves, have a pretty good idea of how babies are made and how babies work. But Jon does not appear to be one of those people, at least if this tweet is anything to go by:

"What does MAGA have to do with that?" you might be asking yourselves. Well, that's a really good question. It seems that the answer is something like only MAGA types are dumb enough to believe that unborn babies' lives matter.

Willful ignorance is definitely a hallmark of Jon Cooper. His tweet doesn't own MAGA or pro-lifers in general, but it sure does make Jon look like a ginormous jackass who wouldn't know basic biology if it kicked him in the head with a steel-toed boot.

There may not be a consensus on exactly when life begins between pro-lifers and pro-choicers, or even among pro-lifers, but at the very least, people should pretty much be able to agree on the fact that an embryo is not a fully developed baby and that, you know, freezing an embryo is very different from freezing a developing fetus or baby. 

Jon is definitely making a point here, but it's not the one he thinks he's making. The point Jon is making is that he's an even bigger idiot than we previously thought.

It's entirely likely that Jon Cooper has no clue as to how insanely stupid he sounds.

Jon is under the impression that he don't need no education.

That's not entirely fair, as it's insulting to children to liken their reasoning skills to those of someone like Jon Cooper.

Hey, if anyone can top it, it's someone like Jon Cooper.

***

Tags: BABIES BABY BIOLOGY FETUS SCIENCE

