Pro-abort Jon Cooper blasts 'MAGA' with aggressively *anti*-scientific take on unborn babies' humanity

Jon Cooper is the former national finance chair of Draft Biden, and, as an alumnus of Team Biden, we fully expect him to be a massive jerk and all-around bad person with horrible takes. And he frequently manages to exceed our expectations of just how awful he can be. Recently, he did just that.

According to his Twitter bio, Jon is a "gay dad of five kids." Five kids is a decent number of kids, and we'd assume that at least most people who have five kids, even if they didn't give birth to the kids themselves, have a pretty good idea of how babies are made and how babies work. But Jon does not appear to be one of those people, at least if this tweet is anything to go by:

"What does MAGA have to do with that?" you might be asking yourselves. Well, that's a really good question. It seems that the answer is something like only MAGA types are dumb enough to believe that unborn babies' lives matter.

It’s funny you think only MAGA-types believe that unborn babies are still babies.



Willful ignorance is a hallmark of those who wish to excuse the inexcusable. https://t.co/UXmZn6SF6G — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) July 3, 2023

Willful ignorance is definitely a hallmark of Jon Cooper. His tweet doesn't own MAGA or pro-lifers in general, but it sure does make Jon look like a ginormous jackass who wouldn't know basic biology if it kicked him in the head with a steel-toed boot.

There may not be a consensus on exactly when life begins between pro-lifers and pro-choicers, or even among pro-lifers, but at the very least, people should pretty much be able to agree on the fact that an embryo is not a fully developed baby and that, you know, freezing an embryo is very different from freezing a developing fetus or baby.

Yea because a embryo and a fetus are the same exact thing 🤡 — KevinRiche #MEXto1 MultiversX (@KevinRiche99) July 2, 2023

Well, I am pro choice buttttt an embryo is not the same as a fetus 🥲 — Gal axy Alexanderh (@reh_gal_axy) July 2, 2023

Jon is definitely making a point here, but it's not the one he thinks he's making. The point Jon is making is that he's an even bigger idiot than we previously thought.

If you left 18 year old Molly in the house alone for 3 days, she would live.



If you left 2 year old Molly alone in the house for 3 days, she would die.



BECAUSE A 2 YEAR OLD ISN'T A LIVING HUMAN! https://t.co/9EhM9C6J19 — Hitler Was Indifferent On Christ (@NobodyIsOurGuy) July 3, 2023

It's entirely likely that Jon Cooper has no clue as to how insanely stupid he sounds.

We didn't have the technology to freeze embryos 100 years ago.



So were embryos humans 100 years ago but suddenly not human now? https://t.co/CXbPokfpT1 — CatholicCanuck (@CCanuck4) July 2, 2023

JFC, could you pro-aborts please educate yourselves about science, biology, and how IVF actually works before you start spouting this anti-science lunacy?! https://t.co/MnQ7X3Tqhe — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) July 2, 2023

Jon is under the impression that he don't need no education.

If you didn't put the embryo on ice Jon. What happens to Molly? Jon I'm going to need you to think here. https://t.co/bP3YxeZCh1 — The Cartoon Loon (@TheCartoonLoon) July 3, 2023

Life begins at when can’t be frozen.



Got it.



Yeah I guess let’s legalize abortion because you can’t freeze babies great point jon https://t.co/iv9u7ZQfZU — Harrison H. Smith (@HarrisonHSmith) July 2, 2023

For anything to be put into suspended animation, that thing must first be alive. Just because humans can survive one stressor at one stage of life and cannot survive the same stressor at another, it does not mean that one stage isn't human life. https://t.co/Hu6pc3MTtG — Selenite ✝️👣 (@crochet_mom314) July 2, 2023

Er... you know Molly was that embryo, right? You understand that the embryo that became Molly was actually a live human embryo before it was frozen? Notice that the embryo didn't become anything else other than Molly - a human baby i.e. a person! https://t.co/niu13y04Wr — The Old Roman (@OldRomanTV) July 2, 2023

This genuinely is the level of understanding of a child



“Why can I put the egg in the fridge, but not the baby chicken? They must be different.” https://t.co/5HRO9t3hln — 𝕵𝖆𝖉𝖊 ☧🇻🇦🏆🩸 (@JadeAtrophis) July 2, 2023

That's not entirely fair, as it's insulting to children to liken their reasoning skills to those of someone like Jon Cooper.

Possibly the worst pro choice argument made ever. https://t.co/ueuQYoDE1k — Based Minnesotan (@BasedMinnesotan) July 2, 2023

Hey, if anyone can top it, it's someone like Jon Cooper.

