Black Guns Matter founder Maj Toure reportedly arrested in Philly during 'perfectly peaceful activity'

OK, what's going on?

Recently, there were rumblings about Black Guns Matter founder Maj Toure getting arrested in Philadelphia on earlier this week while being interviewed by author Tom Woods:

@MajToure999 was accosted by cops in Philly on Tuesday night around 9pm ET while filming a live interview with Tom Woods. No one has heard from him since. — Barbara Williams (@actlikebarbara) June 22, 2023

That sounds ... ominous. But maybe it was just a rumor. You know how rumors can be.

Except Woods himself confirmed it this morning:

The rumors are true: the founder of Black Guns Matter, @MajToure999, was arrested during a private webinar with my membership. He was walking around north Philly while answering questions. That means I have the video, which shows him to be engaged in perfectly peaceful activity. — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) June 23, 2023

Since Woods has specifically mentioned that he has the whole thing caught on video, we expect that he's planning to release it at some point in the near future. And we'd very much like to see what's on it.

Though apparently people who were watching the webinar in real time witnessed what happened for themselves:

Yeah, watch the webinar replay in TSOL. It makes me sick, I'm so worried. I hope he's ok. — Barbara Williams (@actlikebarbara) June 22, 2023

It’s only available within TSOL - Tom mentioned wanting to ask Maj permission to release it publicly before doing so — Barbara Williams (@actlikebarbara) June 22, 2023

What is TSOL? — B̵e̶y̴o̵n̷d̷ ̸R̶e̵c̸o̸g̵n̶i̴t̷i̵o̸n̶ (@JonS37012915) June 22, 2023

Tom School of Life, Tom Woods’ online community. — Barbara Williams (@actlikebarbara) June 22, 2023

Woods is very emphatic about Maj Toure having done nothing wrong. Certainly nothing meriting an arrest out of nowhere.

I do not yet know the nature of the charges, but again, the video shows him doing nothing wrong. I'm sure he'll have something to say very soon. — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) June 23, 2023

As of this post's publication, this was Maj Toure's most recent tweet:

Yet again…. Neo con pundits punching above their information level.



BIG difference between folks that understand the constitution and uphold it and folks who’re in the cult of “personality.”



Solid moves by Amash today in showing everyone the difference. https://t.co/Dh5nT3EBWR — MajToure999 (@MajToure999) June 20, 2023

Stay tuned. Hopefully Maj Toure will have a chance to speak up soon.

