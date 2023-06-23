GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney's 'bombshell thread exposing [Bidens'] corruption scheme' has damn...
Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playboo...
Nice TRY: Canadian journo tries DELETING bats**t allegation about Elon Musk's followers BU...
The Biden Administration Knew the Fate of the Missing Submarine and Didn't Tell...
WATCH: Reps. Massie & Gaetz try to get answers about 'mystery man who...
Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR...
Woke Dem Rep. Cori Bush falsely cites science, law, and medicine to defend...
Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his...
Jason Miller's 'not sure what's happening' with Ron DeSantis' outfit, and DeSantis may...
Glenn Beck remembers 'even the famous' who didn't get off the hook as...
OOF! George Takei learns the HARD WAY not to go after Elon Musk...
Toast of the town Hunter Biden caught partying at State Dinner and Tweeps...
Ex-Prez Obama is still as self-unaware and hypocritical as ever
'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden...

Black Guns Matter founder Maj Toure reportedly arrested in Philly during 'perfectly peaceful activity'

Sarah D  |  12:51 PM on June 23, 2023
Sarah D.

OK, what's going on?

Recently, there were rumblings about Black Guns Matter founder Maj Toure getting arrested in Philadelphia on earlier this week while being interviewed by author Tom Woods:

That sounds ... ominous. But maybe it was just a rumor. You know how rumors can be.

Except Woods himself confirmed it this morning:

Since Woods has specifically mentioned that he has the whole thing caught on video, we expect that he's planning to release it at some point in the near future. And we'd very much like to see what's on it.

Though apparently people who were watching the webinar in real time witnessed what happened for themselves:

Recommended

Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playbook (watch)
Sam J.

Woods is very emphatic about Maj Toure having done nothing wrong. Certainly nothing meriting an arrest out of nowhere.

As of this post's publication, this was Maj Toure's most recent tweet:

Stay tuned. Hopefully Maj Toure will have a chance to speak up soon.

***

Related:

David Hogg slams NRA 'keyboard warriors' for ignoring debate request, but Maj Toure can help him out

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ARRESTED PHILADELPHIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playbook (watch)
Sam J.
Woke Dem Rep. Cori Bush falsely cites science, law, and medicine to defend and endorse a vile slur
Sarah D
Nice TRY: Canadian journo tries DELETING bats**t allegation about Elon Musk's followers BUUUT we got it
Sam J.
Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR and LOL
Sam J.
Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton
Sam J.
WATCH: Reps. Massie & Gaetz try to get answers about 'mystery man who started the Russian hoax'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playbook (watch) Sam J.