Jason Miller's 'not sure what's happening' with Ron DeSantis' outfit, and DeSantis may never recover

Sarah D  |  11:16 AM on June 23, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

At a press conference yesterday, Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was asked if he would pledge to support Donald Trump, his main rival for the GOP nomination, if Trump is ultimately the nominee. Here's how DeSantis responded:

The man makes some good points. Great points, even. And honestly, we'd've been disappointed if he hadn't made them. The Trump campaign hasn't exactly done anything to deserve DeSantis' promise of support.

And there's no way that anyone in the Trump campaign can sincerely believe that DeSantis owes Trump his loyalty. Donald Trump may very well expect Ron DeSantis to pledge his support, but that's only because Trump seems to expect nothing less than undying fealty from everyone around him (and ultimately that fealty isn't worth much, as we've seen from what happens to anyone who strays even slightly from licking his boots).

So, just like no one should plan on DeSantis suddenly doing a 180 and supporting Trump, no one should plan on the Trump campaign letting up on their anti-DeSantis campaign. 

Which brings us to this tweet from Trump senior adviser Jason Miller, who seems to be on a mission to unlock the biggest achievement in pathetic oppo so far in the 2024 race:

The mockery of "Rob" DeSantis for wearing boots was weird enough. But now Team Trump is going after him for ... wearing jeans? 

Surely we can't be the only ones scratching our heads and rolling our eyes over this. And we're not.

Nothing. Literally nothing.

Ha!

See what he did there?

We'll take the guy in the jeans over the guy in the suit with all the baggage.

Either way, Jason makes it look easy.

***

