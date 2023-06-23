Jason Miller's 'not sure what's happening' with Ron DeSantis' outfit, and DeSantis may never recover

At a press conference yesterday, Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was asked if he would pledge to support Donald Trump, his main rival for the GOP nomination, if Trump is ultimately the nominee. Here's how DeSantis responded:

#BREAKING: DeSantis asked if he pledges to support Trump if he's the GOP nominee



"When you are saying Cuomo did better than Florida on COVID, [you] are full of it. Nobody believes that [...] He was praising Florida for being open [in 2020 and 2021]."



"Now he's trying to… pic.twitter.com/dXelUKW2Tn — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 22, 2023

The man makes some good points. Great points, even. And honestly, we'd've been disappointed if he hadn't made them. The Trump campaign hasn't exactly done anything to deserve DeSantis' promise of support.

trump tried to assert that ron desantis was a pedophile on truth social. RDS doesn’t owe the donald a goddamn thing. lmfao https://t.co/z4J9Emx0iv — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 22, 2023

And there's no way that anyone in the Trump campaign can sincerely believe that DeSantis owes Trump his loyalty. Donald Trump may very well expect Ron DeSantis to pledge his support, but that's only because Trump seems to expect nothing less than undying fealty from everyone around him (and ultimately that fealty isn't worth much, as we've seen from what happens to anyone who strays even slightly from licking his boots).

So, just like no one should plan on DeSantis suddenly doing a 180 and supporting Trump, no one should plan on the Trump campaign letting up on their anti-DeSantis campaign.

Which brings us to this tweet from Trump senior adviser Jason Miller, who seems to be on a mission to unlock the biggest achievement in pathetic oppo so far in the 2024 race:

Rob appears to be rockin’ distressed jeans from Affliction or True Religion. Not sure what’s happening here. https://t.co/O5JCDSZUK3 pic.twitter.com/L52aevSwVI — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 22, 2023

The mockery of "Rob" DeSantis for wearing boots was weird enough. But now Team Trump is going after him for ... wearing jeans?

Surely we can't be the only ones scratching our heads and rolling our eyes over this. And we're not.

What the hell is wrong with jeans?? — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) June 22, 2023

Nothing. Literally nothing.

Ha!

I’d never consider voting for a candidate that wasn’t in a full tuxedo at all times



Maybe a candidate who was in a well tailored suit with a cravat, but it would have to be a REALLY well tailored suit — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 22, 2023

See what he did there?

Your attacking :::checks notes::: his JEANS now?

You're so desperate.

😄😄😄😄😄 — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 23, 2023

Quick check of the scoreboard:



INDICTMENTS



Trump 2, DeSantis 0. — Richard Paolinelli - #Superversive/#IronAge Author (@RDPaolinelli) June 23, 2023

We'll take the guy in the jeans over the guy in the suit with all the baggage.

Trump kept my family from being able to bury my grandfather for almost a year… but sure those pants are a bit faded. https://t.co/nfNVlLKWQ2 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 23, 2023

Are you paid to be this douchey or are you providing this free of charge? — Wittorical (@Wittorical) June 23, 2023

Either way, Jason makes it look easy.

