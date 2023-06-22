Ex-Rep. Will Hurd decides it's time to do his part to make sure Joe Biden gets re-elected

With each passing day, Donald Trump becomes more of a liability. Not only to himself, but also to the Republican Party and ultimately the state of conservatism in this country. That's just the way it is.

Trump still has his ride-or-die supporters, of course — at least until he throws them overboard the way he has with so many of the people who had stood by him the most — but poll after poll suggests a thirst among Republican and conservative voters for something different in 2024. And, love him or hate him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently the best positioned candidate to fight Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and defeat Joe Biden if he gets it. So at this point, it seems pretty irresponsible and counterproductive for unserious candidates to jump into the race after DeSantis. But that's what keeps happening.

And it's happening again today, thanks to former Republican U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, who just announced his candidacy for the presidency:

Um, OK.

OK, fine, I'll be the one to say it....



Who the hell is Will Hurd? — MarbleRabbit (@rabbit_marble) June 22, 2023

A Bill Kristol wet dream. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Gross, but not entirely out of line. Will Hurd's candidacy definitely seems like the sort of stuff that gets Bill Kristol and his Bulwark most excited. We'll get back to them in a minute.

Fierce critic of Donald Trump launches dead end presidential campaign that can only help Trump. https://t.co/JHgouVPLXZ — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) June 22, 2023

Look, Will: You seem like a nice enough guy, but is this really the best use of your time and energy? A presidential campaign that you know and we know won't go anywhere but still has the potential to screw stuff up? Shouldn't you be trying to use whatever clout you've got to mobilize Republican voters around a Trump alternative who actually has a prayer in this fight?

Again… Democrats are unified in one goal and do not break from the party while Republicans scurry like rats hoping to find the last piece of cheese in the trap. https://t.co/cONY6Wd7FL — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2023

This is literally what happened in 2015 and 2016. Too many unserious Republican candidates were unwilling to put their egos aside and leave the race for conservative candidates who were actually conservative. They effectively handed Trump the 2016 GOP nomination on a silver platter, and yes, Trump ultimately won the whole thing that time, but that's only because he was up against singularly horrible Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. In 2020, he managed to lose to a turnip.

“How could a corrupt senile old man with 35% approval win”



Me: pic.twitter.com/TOoNU7zetI — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2023

It happened in 2020 and it will almost certainly happen again in 2024 if it comes down to Trump vs. Biden.

A serious statement from a serious person for a serious job. Education, immigration, homelessness, opioid addiction, economic growth, and innovation—all thoughtfully addressed in 150 seconds. @WillHurd is a candidate worthy of the country’s time. Thank goodness he’s running. https://t.co/35xtO2ZHbq — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) June 22, 2023

Is it possible for Principles First crowd to find a more obscure and unelectable GOP candidate to throw their support behind? Maybe some "Republican" school board member in Cambridge or Portland? https://t.co/fBYmVBedDj — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 22, 2023

Trump vs. Biden is exactly what Trump wants, and it's exactly what The Bulwark and all the rest of the Principles First crowd want. Will Hurd is their ticket to that reality, and that reality is the ticket to their continued grift.

Bulwark finally convinced someone they can get more than 3% with the cnn viewer vote. https://t.co/5aNXxqT0Ry — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

How many Republicans are going to run because Jake Tapper & Sarah Longwell tells them they should? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

The more candidates like Will Hurd jump into the race, the better The Bulwark's chances will be of staying relevant enough to keep the money coming in.

The more non-DeSantis Trump alternatives jump into the race, the more it helps Trump. It's impossible for them not to know this, almost like they're doing it on purpose. Hurd, Christie have to know they have no chance to win. Rather than rally behind DeSantis, they do this. Why? https://t.co/2t9pXvRDEy— Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) June 22, 2023

The Bulwark, Heath Mayo-type idiots and cable news Republicans need Trump, as it what sustains their grift of bemoaning to liberals Trump’s hold on the Party.



Naturally, the moment a formidable competitor emerges, they need to try to help sink it or else the MSNBC hits dry up. https://t.co/9F7EdD0whq — Hampton Prescott (@hampprescott) June 22, 2023

Ding, ding, ding! The only future The Bulwark cares about is their own. And guys like Will Hurd are just willing tools playing right into their hands.

Not sure what’s worse. Team Trump Train who demand a 3 time loser get the nomination or they’ll suicide vest everyone, these old breed RINOs who want one last bit of being relevant before they’re dust in history or the #NeverTrump useful idiots who took the payoff. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2023

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!