Axios gives pro-child-sexualization movement cred by perpetuating false narratives about '...
Guess we know what she got in return --> Randi Weingarten appointed to...
BOOM! Harriet Hagemen uses Durham interview to WALLOP both the FBI/DOJ and it's...
Rep. Thomas Massie & others tell Kamala Harris why she needs to 'stop...
Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video...
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and...
Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're...
Our side is winning the fight against 'wokeness' and YOU can help keep...
Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can...
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and...
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr

Ex-Rep. Will Hurd decides it's time to do his part to make sure Joe Biden gets re-elected

Sarah D  |  11:09 AM on June 22, 2023
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

With each passing day, Donald Trump becomes more of a liability. Not only to himself, but also to the Republican Party and ultimately the state of conservatism in this country. That's just the way it is.

Trump still has his ride-or-die supporters, of course — at least until he throws them overboard the way he has with so many of the people who had stood by him the most — but poll after poll suggests a thirst among Republican and conservative voters for something different in 2024. And, love him or hate him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently the best positioned candidate to fight Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and defeat Joe Biden if he gets it. So at this point, it seems pretty irresponsible and counterproductive for unserious candidates to jump into the race after DeSantis. But that's what keeps happening.

And it's happening again today, thanks to former Republican U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, who just announced his candidacy for the presidency:

Um, OK.

Gross, but not entirely out of line. Will Hurd's candidacy definitely seems like the sort of stuff that gets Bill Kristol and his Bulwark most excited. We'll get back to them in a minute.

Recommended

BOOM! Harriet Hagemen uses Durham interview to WALLOP both the FBI/DOJ and it's GLORIOUS (watch)
Sam J.

Look, Will: You seem like a nice enough guy, but is this really the best use of your time and energy? A presidential campaign that you know and we know won't go anywhere but still has the potential to screw stuff up? Shouldn't you be trying to use whatever clout you've got to mobilize Republican voters around a Trump alternative who actually has a prayer in this fight?

This is literally what happened in 2015 and 2016. Too many unserious Republican candidates were unwilling to put their egos aside and leave the race for conservative candidates who were actually conservative. They effectively handed Trump the 2016 GOP nomination on a silver platter, and yes, Trump ultimately won the whole thing that time, but that's only because he was up against singularly horrible Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. In 2020, he managed to lose to a turnip.

It happened in 2020 and it will almost certainly happen again in 2024 if it comes down to Trump vs. Biden.

Trump vs. Biden is exactly what Trump wants, and it's exactly what The Bulwark and all the rest of the Principles First crowd want. Will Hurd is their ticket to that reality, and that reality is the ticket to their continued grift.

The more candidates like Will Hurd jump into the race, the better The Bulwark's chances will be of staying relevant enough to keep the money coming in.

Ding, ding, ding! The only future The Bulwark cares about is their own. And guys like Will Hurd are just willing tools playing right into their hands.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 2024 GOP REPUBLICAN THE BULWARK 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM! Harriet Hagemen uses Durham interview to WALLOP both the FBI/DOJ and it's GLORIOUS (watch)
Sam J.
Adam Schiff's horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE after he posts video 'explaining' his censure
Sam J.
Community Notes & Elon Musk vs. Snopes (guess which one backpedaled)
Doug P.
Monica Crowley DROPS Dems CELEBRATING Adam Schiff's censure on the House floor and ouch (watch)
Sam J.
Rebekah Jones caught arguing with (losing to) MTG parody account annnd NOW we're dead (screenshots)
Sam J.
Ted Cruz Educates Trans Activist With Biological Reality
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
BOOM! Harriet Hagemen uses Durham interview to WALLOP both the FBI/DOJ and it's GLORIOUS (watch) Sam J.