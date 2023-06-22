Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Bret Baier directly addresses allegation that he worked with DOJ to entrap Donald Trump during interview

Sarah D  |  3:18 PM on June 22, 2023
Sarah D.

Earlier this week, Fox News anchor Bret Baier sat down with former POTUS and aspiring future POTUS Donald Trump for an in-depth interview.

If you tuned in hoping for a wild ride, you weren't disappointed. Baier was, as usual, a calm but tenacious and diligent interviewer. Trump, on the other hand, was a bit more ... well, Trumpy.

Alrighty then.

Not a great look for The Donald.

The whole interview was indeed pretty disastrous, but this deserves special attention:

Yikes. Any way you slice it, Trump looked bad there. Really, really bad.

Of course, it's important not to sleep on this part:

Ooooooof.

So Trump may have just shot himself in the foot. And the other foot. And possibly the head.

And he did that all on his own. Yet there is apparently a contingent of people out there who think it's not Trump who looks sus and dirty but rather Bret Baier:

The DOJ may very well use the interview against Donald Trump. But that's not because Bret Baier is some kind of DOJ operative. 

Trump is his own worst enemy. 

Baier didn't have to do anything but let Trump do what Trump does best and talk himself into his own grave.

Needless to say, Baier himself felt compelled to address any allegations that he colluded with the DOJ to entrap Trump, and he took to Twitter to set the record straight:

A solid response from just about as solid a journalist as you'll find out there today.

Bret Baier did journalism. Actual journalism. We need a lot more of that, not less.

So let's keep up this momentum and see Joe Biden in the hot seat next. We have no doubt he's got plenty of his own shovels to bust out for Bret Baier.

***

