Bret Baier directly addresses allegation that he worked with DOJ to entrap Donald Trump during interview

Earlier this week, Fox News anchor Bret Baier sat down with former POTUS and aspiring future POTUS Donald Trump for an in-depth interview.

Don’t miss my interview tonight with former President Donald Trump #SpecialReport #foxnews pic.twitter.com/ASZPXKsDnK — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 19, 2023

If you tuned in hoping for a wild ride, you weren't disappointed. Baier was, as usual, a calm but tenacious and diligent interviewer. Trump, on the other hand, was a bit more ... well, Trumpy.

🚨Video: Bret Baier asks Donald Trump why he still wants to be President, here is Trump response. pic.twitter.com/Qk8dK23dMy — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 20, 2023

Alrighty then.

Another great Baier moment when Trump is bragging about freeing drug dealer Alice Johnson and Baier points out that Trump now vows to execute all drug dealers. pic.twitter.com/UeXWUzKQQD — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 20, 2023

Former President Donald Trump says that the only way to stop the drug problem in the U.S. is to execute drug dealers.



Bret Baier then notes that Trump’s “First Step Act” has led to the release of convicted drug dealers and that Trump pardoned drug dealers. pic.twitter.com/ofCKlnOmBq — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 21, 2023

Not a great look for The Donald.

It’s not easy to corner Donald Trump, but Bret Baier absolutely did it right here https://t.co/6Qz5uDALfI — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 21, 2023

"There is only one word adequate to describe former President Donald Trump’s interview with Bret Baier last night: disaster."

-@Jack_Elbaumhttps://t.co/2jnZzK7AA4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 21, 2023

The whole interview was indeed pretty disastrous, but this deserves special attention:

Yikes. Any way you slice it, Trump looked bad there. Really, really bad.

Of course, it's important not to sleep on this part:

Bret Baier: "Why not just hand them over then?"



Donald Trump: "Because I had boxes -- I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out I don't want to hand that over to NARA yet. And I was very busy. As you have sort of seen." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 19, 2023

Trump goes on to say he wanted to go through the boxes, because "these boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things, golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes, there were many things."



Iran docs? "Not that I know of. Everything was declassified." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 19, 2023

Ooooooof.

Some legal analysts say Donald Trump may have handed federal prosecutors a gift during his Fox News interview with Bret Baier. pic.twitter.com/6uAGdCSeDb — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) June 21, 2023

Bret Baier conducted an extraordinary interview with Donald Trump who discussed the criminal allegations in detail. Statements of this kind are generally admissible at trial... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 19, 2023

So Trump may have just shot himself in the foot. And the other foot. And possibly the head.

And he did that all on his own. Yet there is apparently a contingent of people out there who think it's not Trump who looks sus and dirty but rather Bret Baier:

Bret and Martha, two anti-Trumpers, will be moderating the first GOP debate.



Why the hell would Trump show up to that? Especially after this interview that was actually a debate between Trump & Murdoch mouthpiece.



Remember Murdoch’s are all in for DeSanctimonious! pic.twitter.com/IgBtt24Y2Y — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 20, 2023

The big question is did @BretBaier have any contact with the DOJ to try and entrap @realDonaldTrump into incriminating himself. Who wrote his questions. The DOJ will be using his interview against him. — Bill (@BostonBill2010) June 21, 2023

The DOJ may very well use the interview against Donald Trump. But that's not because Bret Baier is some kind of DOJ operative.

WaS BrEt BaIeR WoRkInG W/ ThE DoJ To MaKe DoNaLd TrUmP InCrImInAtE HiMsElF? https://t.co/Npd94Q7776 pic.twitter.com/T9Tv8oor5i — RGKing (@flgatorking1987) June 21, 2023

Trump is his own worst enemy.

"Wait! You guys tricked me in to confessing all my crimes."



-- A phrase that should disqualify a man from the US Presidency — Jeff Cook (@jeffvcook) June 21, 2023

Baier didn't have to do anything but let Trump do what Trump does best and talk himself into his own grave.

Needless to say, Baier himself felt compelled to address any allegations that he colluded with the DOJ to entrap Trump, and he took to Twitter to set the record straight:

I’ll answer that. No. I wrote my own questions. And frankly I didn’t know that I would get much on the indictment questions assuming he might say he couldn’t talk about it. Thanks for watching. https://t.co/J17r0RqPit — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 21, 2023

A solid response from just about as solid a journalist as you'll find out there today.

Probably the best interview, of any President, I’ve seen in a long time. You were professional & respectful. You were prepared. You had specifics. You didn’t allow long winded filibusters. And you asked follow-ups. https://t.co/fqpkksYG6d — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) June 21, 2023

Bret Baier did journalism. Actual journalism. We need a lot more of that, not less.

So let's keep up this momentum and see Joe Biden in the hot seat next. We have no doubt he's got plenty of his own shovels to bust out for Bret Baier.

