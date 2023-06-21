Habibi Bros get Wajahat Ali to unravel even more over his BS on GOP mobilizing Muslims against LGBTQ+

Mehdi Hasan filled in for Chris Hayes on MSNBC's "All In" last night and spoke with leftist author Wajahat Ali about American Muslims' concerning turn toward far-right GOP tactics like pushing back against radical LGBTQ+ activism.

.@WajahatAli warns his fellow Muslims against falling for GOP tactics to draw them into attacks against the LGBTQ community.



"Aligning with right wing mobs that have manufactured fear and pandering against our communities is not the way." https://t.co/UIInSm7Lc4 pic.twitter.com/Yvx0NDDAnw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2023

"To those Muslims who are so offended with some of these books that might just mention two dads: just think about what signal you're sending, right?"

And what signal is that, Wajahat? That, like parents from all over the religious map — and plenty of atheists and agnostic parents, too — those Muslims don't want their kids exposed to sexually explicit books? What's wrong with that signal? Seems like a pretty good and sane signal to be sending out into the world.

Wajahat and Mehdi just so happen to think Islam means exactly what their secular MSNBC colleagues believe https://t.co/2d3jSgyQhe — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 20, 2023

Of course there’s a range of beliefs in Islam and any other religion, but when you’re simply adopting the beliefs of a political cohort you can see where it comes from… — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 20, 2023

He changes his beliefs to suit whatever his environment is, which we all do to some extent let’s be real, but the pomposity behind it is something else https://t.co/biCogByHfl — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 20, 2023

"Pomposity" is a good word for it. We're not sure who died and made Wajahat Ali the arbiter of Muslim credibility and the judge of what Muslims are allowed to believe, but until we have some kind of documentation that all authority was transferred to Wajahat, we're left with no choice but to believe that he's as completely full of it as ever.

@WajahatAli if you want to be taken seriously with practicing Muslims, instead of gesticulating on @MSNBC about how serious you are about Islām just to give a message conveniently completely in line with the platform you're presenting on, articulate acceptance of its teachings. https://t.co/KbAtE7kcsp — Hamzah wald Maqbul (@hwmaqbul) June 20, 2023

Wajahat is extremely defensive of his full-of-it-ness.

What did I say that was not in line with practicing Muslims? Also, what's your suggestion on how to behave with LGBTQ+ communities & Muslims in the US, which is a pluralistic society that still has freedoms for POC/religious minority groups, which will be under attack by the GOP? https://t.co/HstSCCwax1 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 21, 2023

When Wajahat says that POC and religious minority groups "will be under attack by the GOP," that's a pretty good indication there that he's not actually a serious person. These groups are not under attack by the GOP, and Muslims who disagree with radical LGBTQ+ dogma are not playing into the GOP's hands.

Wajahat, you conveniently downplay the concerns that religious parents have. It's not just, as you put it, unease over books mentioning "two dads" but pornographic content made available to children, or mythology about genders being evangelized by state institutions. — Ibrahim Hindy (@Hindy500) June 21, 2023

Also you aren't accounting for students and employees coerced to participate in, not just the tolerance, but *celebration* of what they consider to be theologically immoral. It's easy to say "everyone's rights are protected" but clearly some rights are more protected than others. — Ibrahim Hindy (@Hindy500) June 21, 2023

Well, to be fair, Wajahat Ali doesn't care about the concerns that religious parents have or about students and employees being coerced into participating in Pride events and celebrations. Because Wajahat Ali's allegiance lies with the Woke Left. And like the Woke Left in general, Wajahat Ali talks a big game but ultimately can't walk the walk.

During their live show last night, the Habibi Bros — aka the formidable but thoroughly delightful team of Siraj Hashmi and Jay Kobbe — took some time to call Wajahat out for the stupid crap he was shoveling about Muslim parents being LGBTQ-phobic and being willing tools of the far Right:

Jay Kobbe, whom you may recognize as Twitchy regular @assliken, nailed that segment. He nailed it really good and hard. And, well, Wajahat didn't like that. He didn't like that at all. So this morning, he alerted his followers to the existence of "two Muslim dudes who repeat MAGA talking points":

Folks, here's The Habibi Bros, two Muslim dudes who repeat MAGA talking points and are beloved by the nastiest trolls who support the Muslim Ban, book bans, anti semitic conspiracy theories, and the Big Lie. It's a great grift...habibis. https://t.co/Pll1aym5Gn — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 21, 2023

Wow.

Major yikes. Like, geez, Wajahat. Guess the truth hurts. It at least hurts badly enough for you to lash out at the Bros for telling the truth about you by vomiting up a series of bald-faced lies about them. It should go without saying, but absolutely none of the things of which Wajahat accuses the Bros are true.

Dude I have never met two Muslims who like Jews more than those two do. You're a filthy left-wing liar.



Also, I don't really get the sense they're huge Trump fans. https://t.co/cANxCKpqLZ — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 21, 2023

Wajahat is one of the most insecure losers on this website. Him using the term “grifters” here is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen https://t.co/YCu49BKyLn — Ben Morrissey 🇺🇸 (@BenMorrissey16) June 21, 2023

Wajahat can be effing hilarious ... but it's always unintentional.

Are you seriously playing the role of "Angry Plantation Owner Whose Slaves Are Misbehaving" right now? — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 21, 2023

Yes. That's exactly what he's doing.

Oh, was this before or after you doxxed @SirajAHashmi wife? They dunk on both sides of the aisle. Try harder to be more of a victim. We don't care. @assliken https://t.co/HTLmGRsue0 — Maddie~ 🦅🇺🇲 (@eniledam05) June 21, 2023

honestly, i very much enjoy how petty and stupid you look every single time you try going after @assliken and @SirajAHashmi. two men who gave you the benefit of the doubt for a long time until you decided to shit on that. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 21, 2023

"A f**king coward," as Kobbe so eloquently and accurately puts it.

So you’re going to read the book to your kid? How about “this book is gay” I mean there are a number of them, it’s ironic when parents read those books at school board meetings, the board shuts it down because “there are kids present” — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) June 21, 2023

Perhaps on your next appearance on MSNBC, you should read from this book while showing the illustrations to the camera. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2023

That would certainly be an effective way for Wajahat to put his money where his big mouth is.

We'd very much like to see that, although perhaps still not as much as Kobbe would like to see it:

Lot of words to just say you’re a coward … wajahat will never accept the challenge and read the book to his daughter, you’re the one telling Muslim parents to sit on their beliefs and just allow this ideology to be forced fed to their children … https://t.co/NScreNC7CQ — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 21, 2023





We're here for this. All of it.

***

Related:

NYT's Wajahat Ali sets fire to his last shred of credibility when he slimes Siraj Hashmi for being honest about Left's role in mob violence

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!