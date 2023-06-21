Habibi Bros get Wajahat Ali to unravel even more over his BS on GOP mobilizing Muslims against LGBTQ+

Rep. Luna Demands Congress Censure Adam Schiff
Sarah D  |  2:17 PM on June 21, 2023

Mehdi Hasan filled in for Chris Hayes on MSNBC's "All In" last night and spoke with leftist author Wajahat Ali about American Muslims' concerning turn toward far-right GOP tactics like pushing back against radical LGBTQ+ activism.

"To those Muslims who are so offended with some of these books that might just mention two dads: just think about what signal you're sending, right?"

And what signal is that, Wajahat? That, like parents from all over the religious map — and plenty of atheists and agnostic parents, too — those Muslims don't want their kids exposed to sexually explicit books? What's wrong with that signal? Seems like a pretty good and sane signal to be sending out into the world.

"Pomposity" is a good word for it. We're not sure who died and made Wajahat Ali the arbiter of Muslim credibility and the judge of what Muslims are allowed to believe, but until we have some kind of documentation that all authority was transferred to Wajahat, we're left with no choice but to believe that he's as completely full of it as ever.

Wajahat is extremely defensive of his full-of-it-ness.

When Wajahat says that POC and religious minority groups "will be under attack by the GOP," that's a pretty good indication there that he's not actually a serious person. These groups are not under attack by the GOP, and Muslims who disagree with radical LGBTQ+ dogma are not playing into the GOP's hands.

Well, to be fair, Wajahat Ali doesn't care about the concerns that religious parents have or about students and employees being coerced into participating in Pride events and celebrations. Because Wajahat Ali's allegiance lies with the Woke Left. And like the Woke Left in general, Wajahat Ali talks a big game but ultimately can't walk the walk.

During their live show last night, the Habibi Bros — aka the formidable but thoroughly delightful team of Siraj Hashmi and Jay Kobbe — took some time to call Wajahat out for the stupid crap he was shoveling about Muslim parents being LGBTQ-phobic and being willing tools of the far Right:

Jay Kobbe, whom you may recognize as Twitchy regular @assliken, nailed that segment. He nailed it really good and hard. And, well, Wajahat didn't like that. He didn't like that at all. So this morning, he alerted his followers to the existence of "two Muslim dudes who repeat MAGA talking points":

Wow.

Major yikes. Like, geez, Wajahat. Guess the truth hurts. It at least hurts badly enough for you to lash out at the Bros for telling the truth about you by vomiting up a series of bald-faced lies about them. It should go without saying, but absolutely none of the things of which Wajahat accuses the Bros are true.

Wajahat can be effing hilarious ... but it's always unintentional.

Yes. That's exactly what he's doing.

"A f**king coward," as Kobbe so eloquently and accurately puts it.

That would certainly be an effective way for Wajahat to put his money where his big mouth is.

We'd very much like to see that, although perhaps still not as much as Kobbe would like to see it:


We're here for this. All of it.

***

