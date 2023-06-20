Top Biden DOJ target Donald Trump understandably has some thoughts on Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal

Given what our last president and aspiring next president Donald Trump has been going through with the Department of Justice, it makes total sense that he'd have some opinions on the news that Hunter Biden's plea agreement will only require that he plead guilty to misdemeanor tax fraud charges (the gun possession charge will go away as long as Hunter meets a few requirements for a certain length of time).

Anyway, Trump didn't wait too long to share his thoughts on the situation:

Donald Trump on the Hunter Biden news: pic.twitter.com/t92G2LAqqQ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 20, 2023

Trump’s response to the corrupt sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden: pic.twitter.com/0Y4zN1GPfL — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) June 20, 2023

Donald Trump's certainly not wrong about Hunter Biden getting off easy and about Joe Biden's DOJ being corrupt. But for some reason, Trump left one very important detail out of his complaint:

Trump appointed the US Attorney in this case https://t.co/xFjNQqxQPE — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) June 20, 2023

Oof. Well, to be fair, it's pretty understandable that Trump would want to leave something like that out. After all, it's not the best look to have appointed the guy who got Hunter Biden off the hook with a slap or two on the wrist. Especially when you were the guy who pledged to drain the swamp. And when you're the guy who's looking at serious prison time and is refusing to plead guilty to anything.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss was nominated by Donald Trump in 2018. Donald Trump may very well not remember making that appointment, or he might just want no one else to remember that he made it. But the fact remains that he made it, and so on a not-insignificant level, he owns this.

Wasn't it the Trump-appointed US Attorney of Delaware who decided to do this Hunter Biden plea? Just yesterday, Trump insisted, yet again, he only hires the best. It was also the Trump DOJ that didn't prosecute Hillary Clinton. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 20, 2023

Just like with Hillary Clinton, Trump's inattention to detail lets another Democrat skate on federal charges.



When is enough enough? — RBe (@RBPundit) June 20, 2023

We've often asked ourselves that question. But based on the pattern so far, we're guessing that we haven't yet reached the end of the list of Trump's bad decisions that lead to better outcomes for Democrats.

All that being said, of course, it's also vital to not lose perspective right now:

"Trump appointed the prosecutor that gave Hunter Biden the sweetheart deal!"



My brothers in Christ, do you think my commentary on Hunter Biden is dependent on defending Donald Trump's appointments? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 20, 2023

Regardless of the ultimately poor appointments Trump may or may not have made, the fact remains that there is ample evidence of felonious wrongdoing by Hunter Biden and that Hunter Biden is — barring some sudden newfound respect for justice and the rule of law by Joe Biden's Department of Justice — never going to be held truly accountable for what he has done. The same goes for his father.

***

