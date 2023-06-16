Space Force Lt. Gen. proudly rejects members from 'anti-LGBTQ+' states and Ron DeSantis has thoughts

We have no reason whatsoever to believe that Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt didn't work hard to get to where she is today. So we find it incredibly disappointing to find out that she herself doesn't value hard work and skill as much as she values compliance with radical LGBTQ+ dogma.

Watch this:

SHOCKING: Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt admits the U.S. military discriminates against Floridians when considering promotions — leading to “less qualified” officers — because @RonDeSantis banned trans surgeries for KIDS.



DeSantis will end this woke insanity on Day One. pic.twitter.com/KkcnRVI4mS — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 15, 2023

Now, in fairness to Lt. Gen. Burt, she didn't specifically refer to Florida or call out Ron DeSantis by name. But it doesn't take a detective to figure out who she had in mind when she was talking about states with "anti-LGBTQ+" legislation. Burt has just admitted that she will bypass more qualified candidates in favor of candidates that don't come from "anti-LGBTQ+" states. She has just admitted that she is choosing to champion discrimination and mediocrity in a branch of the U.S. military.

A senior military officer admitting she discriminates against service members on the basis of the politics of their state https://t.co/mWpHw41Iwn — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 16, 2023

We could sit here all day and still not be able to wrap our heads around this one.

Really, though. That's the only way to react to something like this.

WHAT DO "TRANS KIDS" HAVE TO DO WITH SPACE — Sour Patch Lyds, proud American 🇺🇸 (@sourpatchlyds) June 16, 2023

Nothing. Literally nothing at all. And yet DeAnna Burt is using these supposed "trans kids" as weapons with which to mete out punishment against insufficiently woke states and discriminate against servicemen and servicewomen who have the misfortune to be from the "wrong" place.

So she’s saying she won’t consider a gay service member or a family that has a trans kid? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 15, 2023

That's what we heard, too. Which is just ... completely and utterly bonkers.

This is horrific. The best qualified person should be offered the position. All the woke does is weaken us. — Florida Native (@OliviaFLNative) June 15, 2023





This lady should be fired immediately https://t.co/bh8dsHAcWm — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 16, 2023

At the very least. She deserves not only to be fired, but also investigated.

This is absolutely disgusting not only to me as a former USAF officer, but to all Americans. I hope a slew of IG complaints are rolling in and that this General is fired — 🪐 Space Daddy (@SpaceDaddy333) June 15, 2023

Who knows the extent of the damage and compromising of our national security that could've been caused by her screwy personal philosophy?

In any event, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing in no uncertain terms that, if he is elected president in 2024, his administration won't have any room for military leaders like DeAnna Burt:

My administration will never promote military leaders who abuse their power to push a woke ideology.



Our nation needs to focus on military readiness, not an ideological agenda. pic.twitter.com/ZxFd0XHncn — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 16, 2023

That this even still needs to be said should disturb us all.

***

