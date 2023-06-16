CNN seems pretty struck by parenting study that shouldn't be striking to anyone...
Space Force Lt. Gen. proudly rejects members from 'anti-LGBTQ+' states and Ron DeSantis has thoughts

Sarah D  |  1:25 PM on June 16, 2023

We have no reason whatsoever to believe that Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt didn't work hard to get to where she is today. So we find it incredibly disappointing to find out that she herself doesn't value hard work and skill as much as she values compliance with radical LGBTQ+ dogma.

Watch this:

Now, in fairness to Lt. Gen. Burt, she didn't specifically refer to Florida or call out Ron DeSantis by name. But it doesn't take a detective to figure out who she had in mind when she was talking about states with "anti-LGBTQ+" legislation. Burt has just admitted that she will bypass more qualified candidates in favor of candidates that don't come from "anti-LGBTQ+" states. She has just admitted that she is choosing to champion discrimination and mediocrity in a branch of the U.S. military.

We could sit here all day and still not be able to wrap our heads around this one.

Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through 'rainbow Underground Railroad'
justmindy

Really, though. That's the only way to react to something like this.

Nothing. Literally nothing at all. And yet DeAnna Burt is using these supposed "trans kids" as weapons with which to mete out punishment against insufficiently woke states and discriminate against servicemen and servicewomen who have the misfortune to be from the "wrong" place.

That's what we heard, too. Which is just ... completely and utterly bonkers.


At the very least. She deserves not only to be fired, but also investigated. 

Who knows the extent of the damage and compromising of our national security that could've been caused by her screwy personal philosophy?

In any event, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing in no uncertain terms that, if he is elected president in 2024, his administration won't have any room for military leaders like DeAnna Burt:

That this even still needs to be said should disturb us all.

***

