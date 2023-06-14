Middle School Students Revolt Over 'Pride Day' Celebration
If Trump had a (D) by his name, there would be NO INDICTMENTS...
'Biden with closed caption is the best Biden' (beverage warning!)
Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem...
PBS aired an 'inflammatory rhetoric' warning during Trump's speech
FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems...
JD Vance announces he will block all DOJ nominees until Merrick Garland depoliticizes...
'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here...
MSNBC analysts had a group therapy session when Trump was well received after...
Jake Tapper melts down over 'spectacle' of Trump supporters celebrating the former Preside...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 3: The Trump indictment and Trump’s sycophants
Rep. Adam Schiff fundraises off resolution to censure and fine him
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned
Katie Pavlich explains why no one in the Republican field can beat Donald...

WH doubles down on their 'all your kids are belong to us' message with genuinely creepy video

Sarah D  |  12:33 PM on June 14, 2023

Not too long ago, President Joe Biden informed us that all your kids are belong to us. And by "us," he meant, of course, "the state." It was creepy as hell at the time. We weren't sure that it could get any creepier, but then the White House posted this and erased all doubt:

No. No no no no no.

There is just so much wrong with that message. And with the messenger, of course.

Joe Biden talking about "our kids" — LGBTQ kids or otherwise — with a White House illuminated with rainbow colors as the backdrop is more than just inappropriate; it's scary. Chilling, even.

Joe Biden's overall weirdness around kids reaches a whole other level when he starts talking about protecting kids from their own parents. Which may not be what he said explicitly, but we all know how the Biden-Harris administration regards their role in our personal lives, so you don't have to read too far between the lines to be able to pick up what Biden's putting down.

Recommended

Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias
Sarah D

At this point, this shouldn't even have to be said. But these are highly stupid times, so we'll keep saying it. Dear Joe Biden and Democrats and radical LGBTQ activists:

We won't let you have them.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHILDREN JOE BIDEN KIDS PRIDE WHITE HOUSE LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias
Sarah D
'Biden with closed caption is the best Biden' (beverage warning!)
Doug P.
If Trump had a (D) by his name, there would be NO INDICTMENTS (c'mon, we all know it's true)
Sam J.
FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems on inflation
Doug P.
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 3: The Trump indictment and Trump’s sycophants
Aaron Walker
'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here for it
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias Sarah D