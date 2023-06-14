WH doubles down on their 'all your kids are belong to us' message with genuinely creepy video

Not too long ago, President Joe Biden informed us that all your kids are belong to us. And by "us," he meant, of course, "the state." It was creepy as hell at the time. We weren't sure that it could get any creepier, but then the White House posted this and erased all doubt:

To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back. pic.twitter.com/ZlUNwWOcch — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023

No. No no no no no.

There is just so much wrong with that message. And with the messenger, of course.

Joe Biden talking about "our kids" — LGBTQ kids or otherwise — with a White House illuminated with rainbow colors as the backdrop is more than just inappropriate; it's scary. Chilling, even.

This is terrifying. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) June 14, 2023

Joe Biden's overall weirdness around kids reaches a whole other level when he starts talking about protecting kids from their own parents. Which may not be what he said explicitly, but we all know how the Biden-Harris administration regards their role in our personal lives, so you don't have to read too far between the lines to be able to pick up what Biden's putting down.

You are the government.



They are NOT your kids. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2023

At this point, this shouldn't even have to be said. But these are highly stupid times, so we'll keep saying it. Dear Joe Biden and Democrats and radical LGBTQ activists:

Stay away from my kids — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) June 13, 2023

We won't let you have them.

***

