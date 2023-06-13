Jay Caruso sees right through Tom Nichols' tough-guy talk on stopping 'existential threat' Donald Trump

How do you solve a problem like Tom Nichols? You can't, really. At least not in the sense that there's anything you can do to make him stop being Tom Nichols. He can't literally can't help himself.

But while that sucks for him, it's actually pretty great for us. Because it means that we'll never run out of excuses to kick him around, and kicking him around is something we can't help but enjoy every time we do it.

So you can imagine how stoked we were to see this tweet from him today:

Until the Republicans who say that Trump is an existential a threat to our democracy are also ready to say that they'd be willing to join hands with a Democratic nominee to stop him, they're either not serious about what a threat he is or they're not serious about stopping him. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 13, 2023

Tom Nichols calling someone else not serious is seriously amazing. For a guy who trafficks in projection, you'd think he'd be a lot better at it by now. Lord knows he's had years of practice.

But geez, man. If you're telling Republicans that the only way to stop existential threat Donald Trump is to embrace the Democratic presidential nominee, you're just not serious. Especially since Donald Trump has been attacking his main GOP rival Ron DeSantis from the Left. Like, come on, Tom.

Anyway, when it comes to kicking around Tom Nichols, the only thing more fun than doing it ourselves is watching a master do it. And you'd be hard-pressed to find a more masterful master than Jay Caruso, who lost his patience with Tom a while ago and is always ready to knock The Expert™ down a peg or 500.

We're back to this again? https://t.co/MXkUEksYH2 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 13, 2023

Again? We're pretty sure Tom never left. This is just what he does now. It's his whole identity.

Tom thinks he's being noble, but he's laughably making politics out to be a blood-sport. He talks about "stopping him" as if his mail in Rhode Island ballot is akin to a farmer taking up arms against redcoats in 1778. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 13, 2023

Get him, Jay!

But let's put that aside for a moment. If @RadioFreeTom were truly interested in "stopping Trump" what is preventing him from doing that in the primary? And it's not some half-hearted "I'd vote for _____ in the primary" especially when the RI primary is at the end of April. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 13, 2023

If it's work, then do the *real* work. Don't allow Trump the nomination. Tom knows there is *one* GOP candidate that can beat Trump. If Trump is the existential threat he claims, then what is Tom willing — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 13, 2023

to do on the front lines of the GOP primary? How about writing a column in The Atlantic this January imploring people (ie Democrats) in open primary states to get out there and vote for DeSantis? Tweet about it. South Carolina is an open primary state. There's a start. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 13, 2023

That would certainly give Tom an opportunity to put his money where his big mouth is. But then he'd have to defend and promote conservatism, and we all know how much he hates that.

If he is not willing to do that, then he is "either not serious about what a threat he is or they're [he's] not serious about stopping him." — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 13, 2023

See what he did there, Tom? That's called intellectual honesty. You should try it sometime.

Tom will never try that, of course. Which means that he's going to keep getting owned over and over again. Not that we're complaining, of course.

Tom, how did you land sweet gigs at msnbc and The Atlantic when while also endorsing Tucker Carlson's white supremacy replacement theory, SEVERAL TIMES? Is this a vote Democrat thing? https://t.co/uoakguhTDQ pic.twitter.com/9mi9iSw54r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

Uh-oh, Tom!

Kevin Williamson - "hey purposely ending a pregnancy could be considered murder?"@JeffreyGoldberg - "sorry interns made me fire you."@RadioFreeTom - "Here's white's being removed by brown people from Mexico." @JeffreyGoldberg - "great, here's a staff salary & mag cover." https://t.co/c0UsDxhGoH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

Tom Nichols sold his soul to the highest bidder, but he'll never be able to dig his way out of moral bankruptcy.

The only rules are the rules they choose to play by. It's that simple. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

***

***

