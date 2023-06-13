Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA...
Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and it's DELICIOUS
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well,...
DAMN! RedSteeze takes KJP apart for violating the Hatch Act as only HE...
Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things w...
Pat Sajak is retiring and we do NOT want to solve the puzzle
Sen. Chris Murphy drafting legislation to end loneliness
Under pressure from Ukrainian readers, author Elizabeth Gilbert halts publication of novel...
Johns Hopkins University: Where men are men and women are non-men!
Here's how Sesame Street sells Pride Month to kids
Special counsel says Karine Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act
Sen. Chuck Grassley says foreign national kept audio recordings as an insurance policy
Byron York: Biden praised the courage of the LGBTQ community more than the...
Grassley Claims Burisma Executive Kept Audio of Alleged Bribery Discussions with then-VP J...

Jay Caruso sees right through Tom Nichols' tough-guy talk on stopping 'existential threat' Donald Trump

Sarah D  |  11:13 AM on June 13, 2023

How do you solve a problem like Tom Nichols? You can't, really. At least not in the sense that there's anything you can do to make him stop being Tom Nichols. He can't literally can't help himself.

But while that sucks for him, it's actually pretty great for us. Because it means that we'll never run out of excuses to kick him around, and kicking him around is something we can't help but enjoy every time we do it.

So you can imagine how stoked we were to see this tweet from him today:

Tom Nichols calling someone else not serious is seriously amazing. For a guy who trafficks in projection, you'd think he'd be a lot better at it by now. Lord knows he's had years of practice.

But geez, man. If you're telling Republicans that the only way to stop existential threat Donald Trump is to embrace the Democratic presidential nominee, you're just not serious. Especially since Donald Trump has been attacking his main GOP rival Ron DeSantis from the Left. Like, come on, Tom.

Anyway, when it comes to kicking around Tom Nichols, the only thing more fun than doing it ourselves is watching a master do it. And you'd be hard-pressed to find a more masterful master than Jay Caruso, who lost his patience with Tom a while ago and is always ready to knock The Expert™ down a peg or 500.

Recommended

Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA is outraged
justmindy

Again? We're pretty sure Tom never left. This is just what he does now. It's his whole identity.

Get him, Jay!

That would certainly give Tom an opportunity to put his money where his big mouth is. But then he'd have to defend and promote conservatism, and we all know how much he hates that.

See what he did there, Tom? That's called intellectual honesty. You should try it sometime.

Tom will never try that, of course. Which means that he's going to keep getting owned over and over again. Not that we're complaining, of course.

Uh-oh, Tom!

Tom Nichols sold his soul to the highest bidder, but he'll never be able to dig his way out of moral bankruptcy.

***

Related:

'Your Trump hate blinds you': Watch Jay Caruso cause Kavanaugh-deranged Tom Nichols to 'shrink into a corncob'

Tom Nichols all but admits defeat after Jay Caruso challenges him to defend his assertion that 'Democrats are the better stewards of the Constitution'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 2024 DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICANS TOM NICHOLS RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA is outraged
justmindy
Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse
Sam J.
Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and it's DELICIOUS
Sam J.
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well, like at all
Sam J.
DAMN! RedSteeze takes KJP apart for violating the Hatch Act as only HE can in vicious thread
Sam J.
Johns Hopkins University: Where men are men and women are non-men!
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA is outraged justmindy