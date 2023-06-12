TIME gets smacked around for historically & geographically challenged headline on Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam

On June 6, the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine collapsed. Though it's still not clear exactly how it happened, what is certain is that the aftermath is absolutely devastating:

Since the dam’s collapse Tuesday, the rushing waters have uprooted landmines, torn through caches of weapons and ammunition, and carried 150 tons of machine oil to the Black Sea. Entire towns were submerged to the rooflines, and thousands of animals died in a large national park now under Russian occupation. Rainbow-colored slicks already coat the murky, placid waters around flooded Kherson, the capital of southern Ukraine’s province of the same name. Abandoned homes reek from rot as cars, first-floor rooms and basements remain submerged. Enormous slicks seen in aerial footage stretch across the river from the city’s port and industrial facilities, demonstrating the scale of the Dnieper’s new pollution problem.

That excerpt is from the Associated Press' recent write-up, which was also published by TIME ... under a very interesting headline:

How Ukraine's dam collapse could become the country's 'Chernobyl' https://t.co/KWPP4aIaKA — TIME (@TIME) June 12, 2023

Okay, this is currently the best Community Note. https://t.co/urBch1zizr — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) June 12, 2023

I think Chernobyl is Ukraine's Chernobyl. — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) June 12, 2023





Um. I think Chernobyl was Ukraine’s Chernobyl. https://t.co/2ZS8Fdue4v — Amy Lutz 🌻 (@amylutz4) June 12, 2023

No one tell them... pic.twitter.com/39qOQR82Gu — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) June 12, 2023

Well someone must've told them at some point, because somebody at TIME went in and changed the headline:

The Fukushima nuclear disaster could becomes Japan’s Nagasaki….. pic.twitter.com/uiWyXas8i6 — Rob G 009 🥚 (@shearersbuddy) June 12, 2023

maybe next week nice piece on how Putin could become Russia's 'Putin' yes 👍 — Tim Hofman (@debroervanroos) June 12, 2023

Maybe Time could become Time’s Time in Time for Time? — Shav (@Shavghan) June 12, 2023

