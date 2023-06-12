Pastor preaches that it's time to say God is queer
Biden Draws Up Plans to Evacuate Americans From Taiwan

TIME gets smacked around for historically & geographically challenged headline on Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam

Sarah D  |  4:15 PM on June 12, 2023

On June 6, the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine collapsed. Though it's still not clear exactly how it happened, what is certain is that the aftermath is absolutely devastating:

Since the dam’s collapse Tuesday, the rushing waters have uprooted landmines, torn through caches of weapons and ammunition, and carried 150 tons of machine oil to the Black Sea. Entire towns were submerged to the rooflines, and thousands of animals died in a large national park now under Russian occupation.

Rainbow-colored slicks already coat the murky, placid waters around flooded Kherson, the capital of southern Ukraine’s province of the same name. Abandoned homes reek from rot as cars, first-floor rooms and basements remain submerged. Enormous slicks seen in aerial footage stretch across the river from the city’s port and industrial facilities, demonstrating the scale of the Dnieper’s new pollution problem.

That excerpt is from the Associated Press' recent write-up, which was also published by TIME ... under a very interesting headline:

Check out those Community Notes.

Pretty fantastic, right?


Yeah, it was.

TIME has editors, right?

Well someone must've told them at some point, because somebody at TIME went in and changed the headline:

Too bad the internet never forgets.



Oh well, TIME. At least you tried. Not very hard, but still.


In any event, we look forward to TIME's ongoing coverage of world events.

***

UKRAINE

