Lib journos pounce and seize on NY Post for reminding everyone that the Bidens are corrupt as hell, too

Sarah D  |  12:48 PM on June 12, 2023

Saturday’s Late City Final Edition of the New York Post featured a heck of a cover story:

This isn’t the first time that the New York Post — generally not considered part of the liberal media establishment — has gone after Donald Trump. And given the nature of the allegations in the latest indictment, it just makes journalistic sense for them to cover the compelling case against him.

But the New York Post has also been quite critical of the Biden administration, and today’s cover certainly reflects that:

“What about the Bidens?” That seems like a pretty fair question to ask given the nature of the allegations against Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and other members of the Biden family.

But these liberal journalists don’t see it that way for some reason. Apparently the New York Post isn’t allowed to bring up Biden family corruption because … well, just because, OK?

What Luke Zaleski either failed to mention in his tweet or is totally unaware of is that the New York Post just had a cover story blistering Donald Trump over last week’s indictment. How is it whataboutism to point out that the Bidens are also highly problematic when it comes to classified documents and all-around ethics? Seems to us like the New York Post is just being intellectually consistent.

Which would, of course, explain why the palace guard is so annoyed.

FYI, “this is embarrassing” because Philip Bump says it’s embarrassing:

Philip says that brazen corruption is totally different when the Bidens and Clintons do it, ergo shut up, New York Post.

Elie Mystal, the guy who thinks all white people are out to get him, is suggesting that the New York Post is just paranoid. OK.

If the name Ryan J. Reilly rings a bell, it's because Ryan J. Reilly is the journalist who didn't know the difference between earplugs and rubber bullets. So maybe he shouldn't be lecturing the New York Post on how to cover stories.

Of course, journalists aren't the only ones whose instinctive reaction to the New York Post's cover and stories was to dismiss them. Plenty of non-journo liberals are right there with 'em:

Wow. Very classy. And there's plenty more where all that came from.

Anyway, the speed with which the Left is falling all over themselves to shame the New York Post defend the Bidens' (and Clintons') honor suggests that they know deep down that Donald Trump is far from alone in his corruption.

***

