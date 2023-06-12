Lib journos pounce and seize on NY Post for reminding everyone that the Bidens are corrupt as hell, too

Saturday’s Late City Final Edition of the New York Post featured a heck of a cover story:

This was a far better cover. pic.twitter.com/D0jgUtpyKD — Brawndo (the thirst mutilator) (@majik8ball) June 12, 2023

This isn’t the first time that the New York Post — generally not considered part of the liberal media establishment — has gone after Donald Trump. And given the nature of the allegations in the latest indictment, it just makes journalistic sense for them to cover the compelling case against him.

But the New York Post has also been quite critical of the Biden administration, and today’s cover certainly reflects that:

Today's cover: Biden laughs off FBI bribery claims as evidence against him and Hunter mounts https://t.co/lgXCUPhnjg pic.twitter.com/G8cSibNZSD — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2023

“What about the Bidens?” That seems like a pretty fair question to ask given the nature of the allegations against Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and other members of the Biden family.

But these liberal journalists don’t see it that way for some reason. Apparently the New York Post isn’t allowed to bring up Biden family corruption because … well, just because, OK?

What Luke Zaleski either failed to mention in his tweet or is totally unaware of is that the New York Post just had a cover story blistering Donald Trump over last week’s indictment. How is it whataboutism to point out that the Bidens are also highly problematic when it comes to classified documents and all-around ethics? Seems to us like the New York Post is just being intellectually consistent.

Which would, of course, explain why the palace guard is so annoyed.

FYI, “this is embarrassing” because Philip Bump says it’s embarrassing:

Philip says that brazen corruption is totally different when the Bidens and Clintons do it, ergo shut up, New York Post.

Are "The Bidens" in the room with us, right now, @Nypost? https://t.co/nMKj2PpYUY — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 12, 2023

Elie Mystal, the guy who thinks all white people are out to get him, is suggesting that the New York Post is just paranoid. OK.

Hoping this is the first in a series of covers illustrating logical fallacies. They should do ad populum next, people would love it. https://t.co/8sfd5JqobJ — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 12, 2023

If the name Ryan J. Reilly rings a bell, it's because Ryan J. Reilly is the journalist who didn't know the difference between earplugs and rubber bullets. So maybe he shouldn't be lecturing the New York Post on how to cover stories.

Of course, journalists aren't the only ones whose instinctive reaction to the New York Post's cover and stories was to dismiss them. Plenty of non-journo liberals are right there with 'em:

They left out, “But her emails!”. — 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈🌻Max Wilson (@JustMaxWilson) June 12, 2023

Quite honestly I’m laughing as well. These accusations are such a joke, just like this trash outlet. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) June 12, 2023

You seriously put whataboutism on the cover? Do you have no standards at all? Pathetic. 🙄🤦‍♀️ — Jennifer Joyce (@streetsmart525) June 12, 2023

Gotta shill for Trump. I'm surprised there's room in Trump's [bleep] with Lindsay Graham in there. — G. "Clay" Mitchell (@GClayMitchell1) June 12, 2023

Wow. Very classy. And there's plenty more where all that came from.

Anyway, the speed with which the Left is falling all over themselves to shame the New York Post defend the Bidens' (and Clintons') honor suggests that they know deep down that Donald Trump is far from alone in his corruption.

***