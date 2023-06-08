Yesterday, we told you about the angry Armenian and Hispanic white supremacists who took to the streets to protest the Glendale Unified School District’s very innocent and not inappropriate incorporation of LGBTQ+ dogma into the school curriculum. Thank goodness Antifa showed up to keep those protesters from getting violent.

It’s too bad that Antifa didn’t make it to this Wake County Public Schools school board meeting in Wake County, North Carolina. If they had, they could’ve dealt with this white supremacist homophobe/transphobe who had the gall to suggest that “Queer” isn’t a book that belongs anywhere near a school library — or any children at all:

GRAPHIC: An attendee at @WCPSS reads from the book “Queer” which is available to students in the school library. The book discusses gay sex, using sex toys, kink, and BDSM. These are the books they’re offering your kids in school. pic.twitter.com/HokwdT0xTo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2023

Wow. Would you guys just look at that white supremacist? Obviously if she’s an angry parent at a school board meeting, she’s a white supremacist, right? That’s how this works. Or so we’ve been told.

You've heard from @REVWUTRUTH, now listen to @MRSWUTRUTH. My wife addressed the WCPSS board last night and left them reeling! 🧨🔥 Is this book appropriate for children? Go follow her @MRSWUTRUTH and support the ERACED Project at https://t.co/E0yenzg90O John Amanchukwu… pic.twitter.com/ePNcQOCZ9O — John K. Amanchukwu Sr. (@REVWUTRUTH) June 7, 2023

The woman’s name is Crystal Amanchukwu. Good luck finding a more WASP-y name than that.

The face of far right extremism…. Minority mothers https://t.co/jjJ2XUGUXI — Fatima Al Asliken 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🧚‍♀️ (@assliken) June 8, 2023

Obviously the woman in the video is not actually a white supremacist. She’s also not the one who’s wrong or out of line; that honor belongs to the school board and to anyone who’s sick enough to be in favor of books like “Queer” in school libraries.

Absolutely outrageous. — Ron B (@RonCB49) June 8, 2023

This is 100% inappropriate for children. — SG (@StevieG391) June 8, 2023

FYI – if the books were describing intimate graphic heterosexual sex I still wouldn't want them in a school library for kids to read.

Don't sexualize kids at all! — TheOWG (@ScatPack500hp) June 8, 2023

It really shouldn’t be this difficult. But evidently it still is for a lot of people. Which means it’s up to concerned parents to continue speaking out on behalf of their children against this moral rot masquerading as education.

She nailed it! Thank you @mrswutruth. Well said! — Terry Dickens (@terrytdickens) June 7, 2023

Another brave parent standing up for children. — Free Speech Carnivore (@FrSpNationalist) June 8, 2023

More like her, please.

