Yesterday, we told you about the angry Armenian and Hispanic white supremacists who took to the streets to protest the Glendale Unified School District’s very innocent and not inappropriate incorporation of LGBTQ+ dogma into the school curriculum. Thank goodness Antifa showed up to keep those protesters from getting violent.

It’s too bad that Antifa didn’t make it to this Wake County Public Schools school board meeting in Wake County, North Carolina. If they had, they could’ve dealt with this white supremacist homophobe/transphobe who had the gall to suggest that “Queer” isn’t a book that belongs anywhere near a school library — or any children at all:

Wow. Would you guys just look at that white supremacist? Obviously if she’s an angry parent at a school board meeting, she’s a white supremacist, right? That’s how this works. Or so we’ve been told.

Trending

The woman’s name is Crystal Amanchukwu. Good luck finding a more WASP-y name than that.

Obviously the woman in the video is not actually a white supremacist. She’s also not the one who’s wrong or out of line; that honor belongs to the school board and to anyone who’s sick enough to be in favor of books like “Queer” in school libraries.

It really shouldn’t be this difficult. But evidently it still is for a lot of people. Which means it’s up to concerned parents to continue speaking out on behalf of their children against this moral rot masquerading as education.

More like her, please.

***

Related:

[email protected] does WaPo’s job and looks at *what’s actually in* books removed by Ga. school district

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens"childrenHigh schoolkidslibraryNorth Carolinaparentsqueerschoolschool libraryschoolssexualityteensWake County Public School System