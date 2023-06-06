We’ve done a lot of stories — like, a lot — about so-called “educators” using their positions of authority in the classroom to indoctrinate children in the teachings of the Church of Wokeness. For a while, it was with Critical Race Theory (and CRT in K-12 classrooms is definitely still a huge problem). But these days, the LGBTQ+ stuff seems front and center. And there are a lot of woke teachers (and teachers’ unions, of course) who see their chief responsibility as being evangelists for the radical LGBTQ+ religion. Way too many woke teachers. And they’re the ones getting the most attention.

So it’s extremely refreshing and encouraging to meet a teacher who is willing to push back against the insanity. Especially when they do it with as much calmness and finesse as this guy:

5th grade teacher calmly shuts down loony trans activists: “You’re just making it up.” pic.twitter.com/gGnGe0xmFF — Woke Archive (@WokeArchive) June 4, 2023

If you’re like us, you want to watch that again.

This 5th-grade teacher brought the 🔥against a transgender activist!!! "You're just making it up." pic.twitter.com/U2oEllsgVW — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 5, 2023

We’re partial to Ray’s point of view because we agree with it, but strictly objectively speaking, he blew those radical trans activists out of the water. And he did it without raising his voice or breaking a sweat. The science is on his side and he used it masterfully.

"You are being hateful when you tell someone that identifies with a man that she is not a man." And right there is the fallacy. Academics who taught young minds this owe everyone an apology. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 4, 2023

They speak about "hate" while their own rage builds when they cannot handle reality. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 5, 2023

The truth hurts. And Ray was armed to the teeth with it.

LOL 5th grade teacher ray bringing some truth bombs — James Bulltard (@jamesbulltard7) June 5, 2023

He's absolutely correct. 100% — Ryan (@V_dub4lyfe) June 5, 2023

Simple. Brilliant. — Mike Check (@mikehaviland) June 4, 2023

A master class.

I wish my kids had THIS teacher in 5th grade! — Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) June 5, 2023

For our kids’ sake, we hope that there are many other teachers out there like Ray.

