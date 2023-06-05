“Conservatives are waging a war on drag culture!” they scream. “Conservatives want to erase the LGBTQ community because they’re bigots!” they insist.

And you know what? Odds are that somewhere out there, there are actually conservatives who hate drag queens with a fiery passion and believe that LGBTQ people are subhuman. But by and large, the conservatives being accused of hatred and bigotry against the LGBTQ community are not opposed to the community itself but rather to the members of the community — and their so-called “allies” — who have set their sights on children. And that’s where we’re at right now. School libraries shouldn’t be stocked with sexually explicit materials, kids shouldn’t be brought to drag shows, and “family-friendly” Pride events like this one in Tempe, Arizona, should never, ever be allowed to be a thing:

INSANE: Tempe AZ’s first annual ALL AGES “Pride Party” featured a LGBTQ rapper performing songs about GAY/ANAL SEX and converting straight men GAY through sex acts to a crowd that included INFANTS & CHILDREN LGBTQ ADULTS can be seen dancing along with kids, alcohol was sold pic.twitter.com/KlcaISFUmz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023

This is the LGBTQ rapper REALXMAN rapping about GAY/ANAL SEX to INFANTS that the city of Tempe approved His IG promotes the belief that members of the LGBTQ community are Divine Beings and should be revered as such Watch: https://t.co/bwLdqEDwsF Event Details:… pic.twitter.com/aSum3KNYR9 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023

Here’s that Instagram video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RealXman (@realxmansworld)

What kind of responsible adult watches that and thinks, “Yeah, this is someone we should have performing at an event where there are little kids”?

The city of Downtown Tempe’s IG promoted the event as all ages pic.twitter.com/qRIvweCYAP — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023

Want to celebrate Pride in downtown Tempe? Go right ahead. Want to bring the kiddos along? Go right to hell. Seriously, what on earth would possess any parent to bring their child to something like this? Shame on downtown Tempe for inviting kids in the first place, and shame on the parents who took them up on the invitation.

It was never simply about tolerance…or even acceptance. — That Fly Family (@Graham_Tyre) June 5, 2023

Definitely not once they involved young children. Once that happened, it was about indoctrination and sexualization.

Virtually no one objected to adult entertainment until performers sought children as audience members, titled events “family friendly,” and irresponsible parents obliged them. https://t.co/UTWqZF9BwU — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 5, 2023

Exactly. And this garbage has to stop.

Our children deserve so much better than this.

