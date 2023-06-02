Yesterday, Elon Musk weighed in on Twitter’s decision to cancel their deal with The Daily Wire to stream Matt Walsh’s documentary “What is a Woman?”

This was Musk’s full tweet:

Musk’s take was the correct one. Just because the radical LGBTQ mob doesn’t want to hear what Walsh has to say doesn’t mean that Twitter should try to prevent Walsh from saying it. And if Walsh chooses not to care about someone’s preferred pronouns, he’s not doing anything illegal.

Unless, of course, you ask someone like Joshua Erlich, a civil rights lawyer in Virginia who contends that yes, in fact, misgendering someone is against the law:

This guy should get a refund from whichever law school he went to.

Even if that’s the argument Erlich wants to go with, how is Matt Walsh violating anyone’s civil rights by referring to a trans woman as “he” or sharing others’ opinions that biological sex is immutable and not a social construct?

It’s probably a very good thing that Joshua Erlich doesn’t practice in all those other states. Plenty of states are already screwed up enough without Joshua Erlich running around trying to sue people for misgendering somebody.

Right? But Joshua’s totally fine with that kind of hostility. Because CiViL RiGhTS or something.

Bless your heart, Joshua, but:

Apparently that’s something that still needs to be said.

