It’s a special day at the White House, because today’s press briefing features not just Karine Jean-Pierre but also John Kirby. Two gaslighting liars who are way out of their depth for the price of one!

And if this clip is anything to go by, it’s safe to say that Kirby would make a fantastic replacement for Jean-Pierre if she ever decides to bail on Biden (assuming she’s at least bright enough to do that at some point). Watch:

REPORTER: "53% of the public, including a fourth of Democrats believe that 'Joe Biden was involved with his son in an illegal influence peddling scheme…'" KIRBY: "Wow! *long sigh* The president has spoken to this…There's nothing to these claims." pic.twitter.com/hcRyTgDJ06 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2023

According to NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck, the ballsy reporter was Steven Nelson of the New York Post.

.@NYPost's @StevenNelson10 to John Kirby: "A Harvard/Harris poll…found that 53% of the public…believe 'Joe Biden was involved w/his son in an illegal influence peddling scheme'…What do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the President is himself corrupt?" pic.twitter.com/2WnNjbgJLC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2023

Here’s the reporter’s full question:

“53% of the public, including a fourth of Democrats, believe that, quote, ‘Joe Biden was involved with his son in an illegal influence peddling scheme. There’s, of course, evidence that the president interacted with his relatives, associates from China, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. So what do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the president is, himself, corrupt?”

Well, damn. Now that is a great question. You can even hear the whispered “wow” and “Jesus” from the reporter’s nearby colleagues in the White House press corps. Not sure if those are “Wow! Jesus! I can’t believe he’d actually ask a question that suggests there’s something to those claims!” exclamations or if they’re more along the lines of “Wow! Jesus! This is gonna be really awkward for John Kirby!” But either way, we’re glad that reporter asked, because his question clearly caught Kirby off guard and put him and Biden in the hot seat, which is exactly where they should be right now. What is this “there’s nothing to these claims” business?

"There's nothing to this because Biden says so." Well, in that case, call off the investigation! https://t.co/oWheJcaR5L — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 31, 2023

Earlier this month, Kirby couldn’t get out of the briefing room fast enough when he was asked about the alleged bribery scheme.

John Kirby TOTALLY stonewalls questions about the "alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national…" pic.twitter.com/N54l1SGVeW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2023

So at least he didn’t just leave the room this time. That’s progress, we suppose.

And that’s really the nicest thing we can say about his performance today. Because yeesh.

The longest of sighs.

“The president has spoken to this”. 🤣 — Bryan Harper (@BryanHa21445530) May 31, 2023

The president has spoken to a whole lot of stuff. And every words has been a lie. C’mon, John. Was that really the best you could come up with?

The President is constantly speaking lies. What does it matter that he says there's nothing to the claims. If that's true, he should allow for a full and transparent audit … why won't he? — Big Jay (@BiggestJay2050) May 31, 2023

We all know the answer to that question.

