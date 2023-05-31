If you had the misfortune to have missed out on “Barry,” please do what you can to rectify that as soon as possible. The series went out with a bang on Sunday night, and, totally objectively speaking, of course, it was pretty much perfect.

No spoilers or anything, but one particular scene in the series finale has been getting some extra attention. It was a great scene because it was clever and darkly funny and fit the universe of the show like a glove. And, according to this guy, who is apparently a senior writer at lifestyle site BroBible, and at least tens of thousands are other people, it was also a great scene because it was a pretty spot-on depiction of “America’s diseased gun culture.”

For your viewing pleasure:

Bill Hader perfectly illustrated America's diseased gun culture with a single, utterly terrifying 30-second-long scene in Barrypic.twitter.com/t2iENfPSay — Eric Italiano (@eric_ital) May 29, 2023

“Utterly terrifying.” Well, yes, we suppose that if you look to dark comedies about hitmen-turned-actors with an impressive body count for the most accurate information about guns, it would be terrifying. Of course, if you’re smart enough to understand that you can’t actually just walk into a Walmart-type store and just buy some big, scary-looking guns like you would a pack of gum and walk right out with them strapped to your back where everyone can see them. In frigging California.

The government and criminals having all the guns is more terrifying. — todd (@tsturk8) May 29, 2023

Okay when the government enacts their illuminati world domination plan y’all seem to be so afraid of, return to this thread and tell me that you told me so. I’ll happily take the L. Until then you’re unfortunately just peddling conspiracy theories and boogeymen — Eric Italiano (@eric_ital) May 29, 2023

Actually, Eric, it’s “bogeymen.” And the one peddling the insanity is you.

At this point, Eric isn’t going to delete his tweet because he’s enjoying the likes and retweets way too much. But if we were him, we’d try to memory-hole that thing, because it’s so horrifically embarrassing and we’d never want anyone to remember us as the moron who used “Barry” to argue against gun control.

But … you do know this is not how it works in the real world, right? https://t.co/c3hCUJsZpR — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 31, 2023

Eh, we’re not entirely sure he does. Based on many of the gun control arguments we’ve heard over the years, there are actually a disturbing number of gun control proponents who think that buying a gun looks pretty much exactly how it was depicted on “Barry.” Which is not something we’d brag about, by the way.

Justin Lin perfectly illustrated America's diseased car culture with a single, utterly terrifying 30-second-long scene in The Fast and the Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/FETxm8Ixax — Classical Liberal Caucus (@LP_CLC) May 31, 2023

Ha!

i mean theres money, paperwork and a background check involved but yea — 👻Ghost of John Wicks Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@hammybone12) May 30, 2023

and time. Some people wait months — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) May 31, 2023

Then why, in the South, did I just have to wait three days for a callback before I could purchase mine? — gerri (@dirtturd) May 31, 2023

Barry is in Los Angeles. Why didn't they show him standing at the counter for 10 days? https://t.co/yUeUUGM2BD — Tick thief (@tickthief) May 31, 2023

Yes, because each and every time I've purchased a private weapon, I've immediately purchased ammo and loaded the mags, then locked and loaded the weapons, and slung them over my back. Marching angrily out of the store. This is 100% realistic. You bet. Totally. 🙄 — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) May 31, 2023

Whenever I bought a gun, it took significantly longer than 30 seconds. And I bought mine at a dreaded “gun show” where I still had to do background checks and wait a few days to pick them up at the gun store. Try to understand the difference between “TV” and “reality” sometime. — Thor Odinson (@Thor_Odinson) May 31, 2023

It’s almost as if people like Eric aren’t familiar with reality at all.

“Bill Hader perfectly illustrates left-wing America’s diseased, unrealistic and absurdly wrong concept of what they claim gun culture is with a single, utterly terrifying (to only them) 30-second-long scene in Barry.” Fixed it for you. https://t.co/woEGzirfLE — Lone Star Armory (@LSArifles) May 31, 2023

See, now that would’ve been a good tweet! Total missed opportunity for Eric.

I think Eric needs to get a job with @MomsDemand. He sounds like he would enjoy their boxed wine breakfast https://t.co/Oz2eNPcsMn pic.twitter.com/F27ItNFYo2 — Vincent Parry, Redneck MBA. (@VincentParry2) May 31, 2023

He’d definitely fit right in over there.

In the meantime, watch “Barry.” It’s great.

