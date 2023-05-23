Most people have just kind of been assuming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be jumping into the 2024 presidential race any day now. Donald Trump has clearly been making that assumption as well, judging by his increasingly frantic and unhinged posts about Ron DeSanctimonious being bad for America.

Anyway, according to reports, it looks like any day now could be tomorrow:

#BREAKING: @RonDeSantis is IN. Great move making the announcement with @ElonMusk. Heads on all sides will explode. https://t.co/z7uT9qz3Kr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 23, 2023

More from NBC News:

Musk and DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is a Musk confidant and DeSantis supporter. That same evening, the campaign will release a launch video, and DeSantis will begin visiting several early states after Memorial Day. … It’s not clear if Musk will formally endorse DeSantis on Wednesday, but another source said that within DeSantis’ team, his participation is viewed as a clear sign of support for the governor.

According to Bill Melugin, Fox News has confirmed that DeSantis’ announcement is coming during the Twitter Spaces event tomorrow night:

BREAKING: @FoxNews confirms Florida Governor @RonDeSantis will announce his 2024 Presidential run tomorrow night, 6pm ET in a Twitter Spaces interview with @elonmusk. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2023

You guys know what this means, right?

Twitter tomorrow is gonna be wild. https://t.co/k07ZqyMAwy — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 23, 2023

That’s an understatement. Be sure to tune in tomorrow!

***

Update:

Ooo …

Our bodies are ready.

***

Update:

Here’s Musk himself confirming the interview and that Ron DeSantis “has quite an announcement to make”:

BREAKING: Elon Musk confirms reports that he will be holding a Twitter Space with Ron DeSantis tomorrow with “real time questions and answers” pic.twitter.com/pd3pSTyobQ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 23, 2023

***

